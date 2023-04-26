Councillor Gerry Visconti Announces Run for Mayor

Special to the Journal

Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti has announced his intention to run for Mayor of Revere. The following is his announcement:

“Friends, Neighbors, Residents of Revere,

I am grateful, honored, and committed to serving you, our families, our seniors, and members of our diverse community. As a consistent voice for transparency and accountability on the School Committee, as City Council President, and currently as Councillor-At-Large and Chair of Ways and Means, I’m proud of the progress we’ve made on behalf of all our residents.

Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti

But there is much important work left to be done.

That’s why I am announcing my candidacy for Mayor, to bring new vision, new leadership, to Revere.

Growing up in a union household, my brothers and I watched our parents overcome challenges as first-generation immigrants, working tirelessly to provide us the opportunity for a better life through education. We learned not from their words, but from the example they set, how they lived, with the strong belief that anyone can achieve success through diligence and determination. Earning a degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Northeastern University, I began a thirty-year career in finance, helping many of you become proud homeowners in our community. As a parent facing very different challenges raising a family today, I look back and I’m grateful, with a deeper appreciation for my parents’ sacrifices and hard work. They lived the American dream, fully embracing the values, work ethic, and principle that our character is reflected in the respect we show others.

My wife and I chose to live, work, and raise our four children here, and like all of you, we are vested in the future of Revere. As a longtime resident and local business owner, as a parent actively involved in our community, and on the council, I hear your voices. I understand the struggles of our working families, and of our concerned parents. I know the hardship inflation is imposing on our seniors, and I feel the frustration of our taxpayers. At the same time, I see people just like us, willing to come together on these issues, committed to building a stronger, more prosperous, more inclusive community for all, regardless of background or political affiliation.

The time for division is over. Revere deserves better.

The choices we make and the resources we commit during the next administration will impact our quality of life for decades to come. If elected Mayor, my administration will be focused on execution, transforming challenges into opportunities from a fresh perspective: Higher standards. Forward-thinking solutions.

• New High School: Commit to delivering the facilities our students deserve in a fiscally responsible way.

• Education: Ensure all our students are given the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe, supportive environment.

• Responsible Economic Development: Create a vibrant, thriving economy to serve as a model for communities across the state.

• Housing: Increase affordability and accessibility for all without sacrificing resources.

• Infrastructure: Improve our roads, sidewalks, and water supply, setting the groundwork for future generations.

• Public Safety: Support our firefighters and police officers with the technology, training and resources to keep us safe.

• Opioids: Expand access to treatment and support for families, launching stronger prevention initiatives addressing root causes.

• Seniors: Provide relief by ensuring our seniors are well-cared for and not forgotten, so they are able to live fulfilling lives.

• New Residents and Immigrants: Truly welcoming all means investing in programs to help our immigrants integrate and succeed.

• Revere Beach: Polishing the crown jewel by supporting commercial development and amenities along our historic waterfront.

• Technology and Innovation: Improve community services by evolving municipal processes, increasing efficiency, supporting economic growth.

Visit gerryvisconti.org/issues for further detail and join the conversation.

As the campaign rolls onward, I will be reaching out, engaging with residents, listening to your stories, your ideas, your opinions, your concerns.

We continue to live in an era of great uncertainty. Revere has emerged from the pandemic as one of the fastest growing cities in the state. The next phase is critical. Our future demands new vision, new leadership – engaged, transparent, accountable, and delivering measurable results.

We cannot afford to stay the course. We cannot afford to look backward for solutions.

I’m running for Mayor because I believe I am the right candidate to lead us forward.

I humbly ask for your support, and your vote on September 19th.

