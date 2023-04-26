As Part of the City Leadership Transition, Patrick Keefe Fills the Role of Acting Mayor

Special to the Journal

As part of the City of Revere’s leadership transition, Patrick Keefe officially began working as Acting Mayor on Monday, April 25, 2023. This week marked the Acting Mayor’s first week in office as he assembled the City’s Cabinet Chiefs, department heads, and attended his first City Council meeting as Mayor.

Keefe met with the mayoral staff Friday and made appearances at the Revere Chamber of Commerce’s small business event Friday and the Revere Building Committee’s Earth Day Cleanup Saturday. He is scheduled to attend the Revere Youth Baseball and Softball League Opening Day ceremonies Saturday at Griswold Park. “The biggest priority in the Mayor’s Office right now is ensuring a smooth transition for all Revere employees and residents,” said Acting Mayor Keefe. “The people’s work must continue. The Mayor’s Office is available as it always has been – to answer, listen, and further resident-led initiatives in the City of Revere. I am ready to serve as your Acting Mayor and will do everything in my power to ensure a smooth transition for our community members.”

Patrick Keefe, pictured above on his first day as acting mayor, with the mayoral staff, Chief of

Talent and Culture Claudia Correa and Communications Director Jacqueline McLaughlin.

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe is pictured at the Revere Chamber of Commerce event Friday promoting small businesses in the city.

Revere School Committee

member Michael Ferrante

stopped by City Hall Friday

to wish good luck to Patrick

Keefe in his new position.

Monday also marked the day that former Mayor, Brian Arrigo, began his new role as the Commissioner of the Commonwealth’s Department of Conservation and Recreation. As determined in the Revere City Charter, the President of the City Council will perform the duties of Mayor should the sitting Mayor become unable to fulfill that role. There will be an election to fill the role on a permanent basis this Fall. To ensure politics remain outside of City Hall, all municipal employees will be taking an ethics and campaign training course.

In his duties as Acting Mayor, Keefe is now unable to serve on the Revere City Council. To take his place as City Council President is Ward 1 City Councillor Joanne McKenna, officially titled as President Pro Tempore. In his role, Mayor Keefe will also serve as the Chair of the Revere School Committee.

“I also want to congratulate my colleague and friend Councillor Joanne McKenna for her new role as President Pro Tempore of the Revere City Council,” said Acting Mayor Keefe. “I wish her the best of luck in this new leadership role.”

Residents wanting to access the Mayor’s Office will find no change in services. Those wishing to get in touch with the Mayor’s Office may continue to email [email protected] or call the Mayor’s Constituent Service Office at 3-1-1 (781-286-8311) during business hours.