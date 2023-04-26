Arrigo Endorses Juan Pablo Jaramillo for Councillor-at-Large

Special to the Journal

In early April, then-mayor, now State Commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Brian Arrigo endorsed Juan Pablo Jaramillo for Revere Council at-large.

“I am proud to endorse Juan for the Revere City Council. A product of our public schools and youth leader in our city, Juan is the reason why we must continue to bet on Revere’s young people” said Mayor Brian Arrigo, adding that “as the Chief Administrative Office for the City of Lawrence, Juan spearheaded and lead state-leading municipal services that improved the lives of people there. I am sure that Juan will bring that passion, experience, and creativity for providing reliable and life changing city services to the city and the people he loves in Revere.”

Juan served as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for one of the Commonwealth’s largest cities, Lawrence. In his capacity as CAO, Juan worked with the mayor and city council of that city to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to residents and to expand childcare services to working people in the city. He also helped build and manage Lawrence’s nearly $400-million budget without any budget or service cuts and while providing efficient city services.

“I am humbled by the groundswell of support I have received since my announcement and for the Mayor’s support. Mayor Arrigo has been a diligent and intelligent leader for our city, an example I followed while working as the Chief Administrative Officer in the City of Lawrence. As city councilor at-large, I will bring my experience as a city administrator to continue to modernize and improve city services which has been one of the seminal components of Mayor Arrigo’s legacy” said Jaramillo in response to the Mayor’s endorsement.

Arrigo departed the top job in Revere to become the DCR Commissioner earlier this week where he will lead the state’s efforts to improve its public spaces, among them, the country’s oldest public beach, Revere Beach.

“A changing climate is putting our community and homes at-risk while further straining our pockets. Our Belle Isle and Rumney Marsh, city and state parks will be key climate resiliency infrastructure as flooding intensifies in our coastal community. I look forward to working with Commissioner Arrigo to ensure that we are prioritizing investments to this critical infrastructure and protecting our residents and homeowners,” said Jaramillo.

Commissioner Arrigo will be speaking at Juan’s campaign kick off to take place on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Rincon Limeno, 260 Broadway, Revere at 6:00pm. The event is free, but those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by emailing [email protected]