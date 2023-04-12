Triple Double: Colby College-Bound Anthony D’Itria Excels in Hoops, Track, and the Classroom

Anthony D’Itria entered the St. Mary’s High School varsity basketball program as a highly touted prospect. A 6-foot guard known for his adept ballhandling and long-range shooting accuracy, D’Itria ultimately delivered on his sky-high potential for the Spartans.

D’Itria was a key performer on a state championship team in 2022 and a Catholic Central League All-Star for the Division 3 state finalist Spartans this winter, falling a win shy of back-to-back titles.

But along the way, Anthony D’Itria became a high-level track athlete after deciding as a sophomore to take up the sport during a COVID-19-altered season.

Monday afternoon at St. Mary’s during a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony attended by his parents, Mike D’Itria and Tami D’Itria, Anthony announced his decision to attend Colby College in Waterville, Maine, where he will compete in track and field.

Colby is one of the most prestigious, private liberal arts colleges in the country, and D’Itria’s excellent academic record (he’s ranked 11th academically in the Class of 2023) – along with his prowess as a high jumper and triple jumper – led to his recruitment as both a scholar and an athlete.

“I toured a few schools during the summer, but after talking with the coaches and getting on campus, Colby was definitely my top choice out of all of them,” said Anthony, 18. “St. Mary’s has really prepared me well for college. I especially like my AP Government Class. My teacher Ms. [Sarah Hashikawa] does a great job teaching the subject in a way that I enjoy learning it.”

‘A Great All-Around Athlete’

St. Mary’s track coach Tristan Smith remembers Anthony D’Itria beginning his track career as a sophomore during the “extra” season that was created due to the pandemic.

“Anthony fell in love with track, and the coaches fell in love with having him on the team immediately,” said Smith.

D’Itria quickly displayed skills in the high jump event. “He qualified for the State Meet in his first year, but he’s been adding so much more now to his repertoire, and he’s really passionate about the triple jump, which is a really tough and technical event, and he’s not afraid of a challenge. I think Colby will utilize him in jumping and sprinting events, because they’re getting a great all-around athlete and a really hard worker.

“I know it was a tough decision for him between basketball and track, so I’m thrilled with the decision, and I hope Anthony is as well. “Colby is a great school and has a great track program, and we’re so proud of him,” concluded Smith.

St. Mary’s Principal David Angeramo also expressed the pride felt by the school about Anthony D’Itria matriculation at Colby.

“As a school administration and school community, we’re just very excited with Anthony continuing his education at Colby,” said Angeramo, a former college baseball pitcher at Dartmouth. “Anthony is a special kid. He’s one of our Garrity Scholars. Most importantly, he’s a great person, and obviously a very good student and athlete, and we wish him the best in the next chapter of his career.”

A Career Full of Highlights

Anthony D’Itria said winning a state basketball championship was the highlight of his career, but there were other notable individual achievements in track, the sport he will compete in at Colby.

“I tried out for winter track because a lot of my friends were doing it, and we loved competing for Coach Smith,” recalled Anthony. “I had participated in track in the sixth grade in the 400-meter hurdles. I played baseball in the seventh grade. I started doing high jumping as a sophomore. Coach Smith taught me how to high jump. It wasn’t easy learning the form, but by spring track season I felt I had grasped the techniques. I’m grateful to Coach Smith, Coach Demo, and Coach D., and my trainer, Alex Rachmaciej, for all the improvement I’ve made.”

As a junior, D’Itria competed in the high jump, triple jump, 4 X 100-meter relay, and the 400 meters, emerging as the team’s leading scorer and receiving the team MVP award. He is the reigning CCL high jump champion and finished fourth in the state in the high jump in 2022.

Now a team captain, D’Itria claimed first-place honors in the high jump and the triple jump in the Spartans’ season-opening meet.

“My team goal is for us to beat Bishop Feehan and win the CCL championship,” said D’Itria. “Individually, I’d like to high jump 6-3 (6 feet is his personal best) and triple jump 45 feet (42-6 is his personal best).”

A Supportive Family

Mike D’Itria began coaching his son’s Revere basketball team when Anthony was in the third grade. Anthony became part of Revere’s Big Three in with Nick Martinez (Malden Catholic) and Domenic Boudreau (Revere High).

Anthony enrolled in St. Mary’s in the sixth grade.

“It’s been a great seven years and Anthony got to experience highlights that most athletes don’t get to do, like being in the Garden, playing [in the state finals] at Tsongas Center,” said Mike D’Itria, who is an assistant coach at St. Mary’s. “Anthony took a liking to track, did pretty well in the jumping events, and took advantage of the opportunity.”

Anthony’s older sister, Nicolette D’Itria, set the high standards for the family at St. Mary’s. Nicolette was a basketball star herself for the Spartans, becoming a team captain and winning a state championship. A Dean’s List student, she is currently playing college basketball at UMass/Dartmouth and studying Criminal Justice.

“Academics wise and athletics wise, my sister was a very good role model for me,” said Anthony. “I grew up watching her play basketball and looking up to het in a way. And when she won a state title in basketball at St. Mary’s, I wanted to win one.”

Said Nicolette, “I’m proud of my brother going to Colby. He was always really good at basketball. Our father coached us both in basketball. It’s great that he’ll be competing in track in college. I’m really happy for him. I’ll have to make a few trips to Maine to watch his meets.”

Interestingly, the most accomplished collegiate athlete to-date in the D’Itria family to-date is their mother, Tami D’Itria.

“Our mother competed in gymnastics at Northeastern and I know she set some records,” said Nicolette proudly.