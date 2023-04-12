Letters to the Editor

On the Boston Marathon Bombings

Dear Editor,

My son Ricky Jr., who has autism wrote this today as he remembers what happened 10 years ago in regards to the marathon bombing. This is how he remembers it and deals with it by putting his feelings and memories on paper.

“This is a special speech on what happened 10 years ago this month and what can we do to prevent these unexpected disasters from happening again.

By Ricky Freni, Jr.

It was one glorious Monday here in the Eastern Bay State. I was on a high school spring break during Grade 11.

Me and my father were going out to have lunch at Five Guys Burgers next to Square One Mall in Saugus which during that time, the nearby FLoor & Decor Store used to be a K-Mart.

Shortly after having ourselves a bite there, we decided to play a nice game of golf at nearby Cedar Glen which is a 9-hole course. In fact, I still have the score card from that day a decade ago this month.

All was going well and unfortunately by the time we’ve reached the starting point of the final hole, either the manager or the other players walked up to my dad, saying there’s a bomb activated, and we replied: what bomb? So to make matters worse, we went into our car, turned on the radio, and there were not only disastrous reports of what’s going on in Boston, but fire truck after fire truck, squad car after squad car, and ambulance after ambulance, were all heading to the capital city of Massachusetts for an explanatory reason.

So not only were our local news teams there for the disaster: WBZ Channel 4 for CBS, WCVB Channel 5 for ABC, WHDH Channel 7 which used to be an NBC affiliate from 1995-2016, WFXT Fox 25, and NECN plus newspaper companies like the Boston Globe and Herald were also there for the investigation but also all of the mainstream media was there, especially several from around the world.

After several press conferences between Boston Police and the FBI, it was revealed that 2 boys linked with ISIS are the ones that caused the disaster.

For the whole week up until Friday night, the entire FBI, the SWAT team and the U.S. ARMY were on the hunt to track down the enemies of America that not only killed three innocent citizens and two deputies for the police department, but also injured over 50 Marathon runners which lost their arms and legs due to the explosions at the finish line.

In a message by the late Boston Mayor Tom Mennino and th Chief of the FBI, all of Massachusetts must be on 100% quarantine so that the SWAT team and the U.S. ARMY could track down and find the villains that want to seek vengeance on the U.S. after the 9-11-01 attacks. Osama Bin Laden was assassinated on the first day of May 2011.

During the Friday night car chase, the Boston Police got a call from an owner of a convenient store who said that 2 robbers are threatening to kill the employee. Initially enough, the emergency department was shocked that the robbers were actually the same team who caused the bomb earlier that Monday.

In the middle of the car chase, one of the terrorists tried to kill the cops with an AR-15 but nearly 10 officers have successfully killed the first one and now they have to deal with the second one. But the question was, where could he be?

In another 9-1-1 call, a homeowner said to the police that one of the terrorists were hiding in a sailboat that’s covered in a tarp due to the fact that sailboat season doesn’t start until the middle of May.

News cameras were rolling, the SWAT team and the ARMY have surrounded the area of the covered sailboat, and all of the TV screens were on for the most anxious moment in American history. At one point, nearly five officers in SWAT uniforms walked cautiously to the sailboat to break the tarp open so that the surviving ISIS member would sneak and be ready for war with the American police. Amazingly, the terrorist was covered in blood and could barely move any weapon. Hand cuffs applied and the enemy had no choice but to surrender.

All of Boston and all of Massachusetts cheered on the SWAT, the FBI, and the ARMY for successfully capturing the team of two brothers that caused the week long most wanted hunt in all of Bay State spring break history.

So here we are: 10 years later today and we still remember the three citizens and two officers who were killed by the bomb, but for all the survivors who lost their arms and legs, its quite understandable why Boston, would always have the strongest police department, the strongest citizens, and even the strongest heart itself.

Thank you all and god bless America, and god bless Boston forever and ever.

Ricky Freni, Jr.

A Womb Story

Dear Editor,

In the book, FINDING MEANING, THE SIXTH STAGE OF GRIEF, by David Kessler, he references the “womb story” in which two babies in the mother’s womb have a conversation about whether there is life after the world they live in now. One says: “Of course there is another world after delivery!” The other baby replies: “Nonsense, the umbilical cord is too short, there can’t be another world after this one and no one has ever come back from there! Leaving here is the end of life.” The other twin said, ” But Mother will take care of us when we see her.” The other baby laughed, “You believe in a Mother? An all intelligent being that makes this all happen? Where is she now? I don’t see her!” The other replied: “Sometimes when you’re in silence, you can hear her voice and you know she is there! I believe there is a world after this one.”

Babies could never imagine the large world awaiting them outside the womb! As David Kesseler states:”We cannot imagine life after death.” I ‘ve often thought of this same analogy and felt that Earth was mankind’s womb and God placed us here to learn about Him. All Creation shouts the Glory of God! Just be still and know God! Some believe in a loving God who did come to make Himself known. And there are some who will say there is no God, just nothing after this life.

Which baby are you?

Lucia Hunter