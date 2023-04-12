Council Votes To Award Certificate of Merit to Lincoln School Student

By Adam Swift

The City Council unanimously voted to award a Certificate of Merit to Christopher Chavarria, a 5th grader at the Lincoln School, in recognition of his fight against leukemia and his search for a bone marrow transplant match at its meeting last week.

In addition, Chavarria was also slated to receive a key to the city from Mayor Brian Arrigo.

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri said he has read to Chavarria’s class several times at the Lincoln School and noted that Chavarria was at Children’s Hospital in Boston.

“Throughout Christopher’s life, he has exhibited the strength and determination and will to live in his battle against childhood leukemia,” said Silvestri, reading from the certificate to Chavarria. “Christopher has always maintained an infectious smile and charm throughout his treatments and has been an inspiration to others who may be fighting this terrible disease. Christopher and his family have raised awareness of childhood leukemia in the city of Revere and have brought recognition from his determination and bravery that is necessary to carry out his fight and be cured.”

In other business, the council referred to subcommittee a motion by Councillors Joanne McKenna and Dan Rizzo which would allow a license permitting the Beachmont VFW to park cars from neighboring hotels in its parking lot.

“The Beachmont VFW has been undergoing some pretty major renovations right now and they have been renting out its parking lot for overflow parking for some of the neighboring hotels,” said Rizzo. “They were advised that they needed to get either a license or a special permit. This motion is to get the ball rolling to figure out how we can get them the proper certificate so they can use the lot for overflow parking.”

McKenna noted that the VFW has been going through some tough financial times, and that allowing the overflow parking will help them stay afloat.

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said he wants to help the VFW, but added that it would have to go through the zoning subcommittee process.

“I just want to make sure that we are acting consistently,” said Council President Patrick Keefe. “Every private address in the city could use overflow parking in their driveways, and we wouldn’t want that.”