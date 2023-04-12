Conservation Commission Extends OOC for Project at 646 Ocean Ave.

The Revere Conservation Commission (ConsComm) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening, April 5, in the City Council Chambers.

Vice-chair Nicholas Rudolph and fellow commissioners Joseph LaValle, Brian Averbach, Robert Cassidy, and new member Samantha Woodson were on hand for the meeting, which proved to be a brief (about 11 minutes) session.

The commission first approved a request for an extension for compliance with the Order of Conditions (OOC) by the developer of the 1.4 acre property at 646 Ocean Ave. When completed, the property, which is located across Ocean Ave. from the State Police and DCR facilities, will consist of a seven-story, mixed-use building with 209 apartments and retail space on the first floor.

Matt McCollem, a director at the global real estate firm Hines, said the OOC, which was issued on September 4, 2019, initially was set to expire on September, 4 2022, but because of the COVID tolling, now is set to expire on December 10, 2023.

He said Hines is hoping to complete construction by the middle of 2024 and therefore is looking to extend the expiration of the OOC to the end of 2024.

Rudolph, who together with Woodson walked the property with McCollem a few days before, noted, “Your environmental controls were intact, keeping debris away from the back of the wetlands and the train tracks, as well as from the neighbors on either side.”

The commissioners had no questions and unanimously approved the extension of the OOC, which will run for another three years.

The commision next took up a request for a Notice of Intent (NOI) from Scott and Jennifer Lanes, the homeowners at 28 Hayes Avenue (which is located at the Point of Pines in the neighborhood between No. Shore Rd. and Rumney Marsh), who are seeking to replace an existing inground pool and concrete decking with one of the same dimension, as well as install a new (464 sq ft) patio using pavers.

“There is no change in the footprint,” Jennifer Lanes told the commission.

The commissioners had no questions and unanimously (with Averback abstaining) approved the issuance of the NOI.

The commission received the following correspondence since its last meeting on March 3:

— 3/14 & 3/15: Multiple email notifications from City of Revere regarding sewer overflows

— 3/6/2023: Letter from Hayes Engineering notifying DEP of an appeal for #6 & #14 Beverly St

The commission’s official agenda for the evening also included the following enforcement actions:

— 6 & 8 Lynnway – owner agreed to restore front lawn

— 25 Bickford – for the May 3 meeting

— 35 Arcadia – for the May 3 meeting

The commissioners’ site visits during the past month included:

– 3/17 — Pre-construction meeting at 36 Furlong (Target) for replacing asphalt

— 3/28 – Sullivan Park – refurbishment of new park

–3/29 – 344 Salem St – construction of new apartment building

— 4/1 – 28 Hayes Ave – replacement inground pool

— 4/2 — 646 Ocean Ave – extension of OOC

The commission then adjourned until its next meeting in May.