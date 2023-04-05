Jaramillo announces At-Large Council run

Special to the Journal

Juan Pablo Jaramillo has announced his candidacy for Revere City Council at-large. The following is his statement:

On Monday, April 3, Revere Planning Board Member, Democratic State Committeeman, and union leader Juan Pablo Jaramillo announced his candidacy for one of the open at-large council seats in this year’s municipal elections.

Juan Pablo Jaramillo,

with his wife, Crystal,

and son, Lucas.

Jaramillo, a homeowner in Revere, has lived here since the age of seven when his family and him immigrated to Revere from Colombia. A proud product of Revere High School, Juan is a local and statewide leader leading on issues of labor and environmental justice earning him the recognition for one of the Massahusetts 30 most influential people under the age of 30, per the El Mundo Newspaper.

Juan’s family came to the United States forced to escape violence and Revere welcomed them with open arms. It was here that Juan learned the value of public service. His parents were janitors that worked 80 hours a week to get by. Because of their sacrifices, Jaramillo himself could go from cleaning ICU beds during the Marathon Bombing to interning with Speaker DeLeo, to serving as Budget Director for State Senator Joe Boncore. As Budget Director, Jaramillo helped secure millions of dollars for housing, public transportation, and health care for Revere and the region.

Endorsing Juan, Senator Edward said, “as an activist Juan has been a fierce advocate for the city of Revere and its working families. His work in the state senate and in city government make him a trusted leader that can deliver results for Revere residents.” She added that Juan’s is the skillful policy maker that can help Revere tackle its most pressing issues” and that she “looks forward to partnering with him to deliver for Revere.”

Juan also served as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for one of the Commonwealth’s largest cities, Lawrence. In his capacity as CAO, Juan worked with the mayor and city council of that city to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to residents and to expand childcare services to working people in the city. He also helped build and manage Lawrence’s nearly $400-million budget without any budget or service cuts and while providing efficient city services.

“I am proud to endorse Juan for the Revere City Council. A product of our public schools and youth leader in our city, Juan is the reason why we must continue to bet on Revere’s young people” said Mayor Brian Arrigo, adding that “as the Chief Administrative Office for the City of Lawrence, Juan spearheaded and lead state-leading municipal services that improved the lives of people there. I am sure that Juan will bring that passion, experience, and creativity for providing reliable and life changing city services to the city and the people he loves in Revere.”

“I am running for city council to put my experience to work for Revere residents. I know that together, we can build a brighter and stronger city government that responds to the needs of working families. A city that can find solutions to the transportation, housing, labor, and environmental issues Revere residents face. Solution rooted in Revere.”

In 2021 Jaramillo ran for State Representative in Revere and Winthrop earning over 90% of the vote in the Revere part of that legislative district.

Jaramillo has been a lifelong youth mentor through the Revere Youth in Action and Revere Pop Warner organizations. He currently works in the labor movement and lives with his wife and his one-year-old. Since his announcement on Monday, Juan has raised over $15,000 for his campaign.