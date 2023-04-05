Cogliandro will seek re-election in Ward 3

Special to the Journal

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro has announced his re-election candidacy for Ward 3. The following is his statement:

My name is Anthony Saverio Cogliandro, and I am officially announcing my campaign for re-election as Revere’s Ward 3 City Councillor.

I am a home and small business owner. I have three children and I am a life-long resident of Revere.

The Cogliandro family has deep roots here and has been a staple of this community for 65 years.

My grandparents, Sam & Anna Cogliandro, bought their home in Ward 3 back in 1959. Later in 1977, my grandfather, Sam The Tailor, opened up Northgate Tailoring. In 1980 my mother, Doreen, opened Revere Karate Academy, where I have worked for the last 28 years.

I have worked hard to continue my family’s commitment and dedication to Revere. I have spent my time in office strongly focusing on our quality of life, fighting against irresponsible development, and working towards improving our public safety.

What I’m most proud of is my work in continuing the tradition of martial arts education and teaching life skills to tens of thousands of students.

I love my job and I will continue protecting the people of our community. I humbly ask for your continued support.