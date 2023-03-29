RHS Athletes Spring Into Action This Week

The 2023 spring athletic season is set to kick into high gear this coming week for Revere High athletes. Coach Lianne Mimmo and the boys’ volleyball team will have the honor of inaugurating the 2023 campaign when they host Brookline on Friday for a 4:40 match at Revere High. The Patriots will travel to Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Lynn Classical on Monday and to Lynn English next Wednesday. Michael Manning and the RHS baseball team open their season on Monday at Lynn Classical and at Lynn English on Wednesday. Manning and his crew will meet all seven (Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, and Somerville) of their GBL foes twice each and six non-league opponents, Cambridge, Weston, East Boston, Malden Catholic, Boston Latin, and Gloucester, to round out their 20-game schedule. Similarly, coach Megan O’Donnell’s RHS softball team opens its season Monday, hosting Lynn Classical at St. Mary’s Field at 4:00 and then entertaining Lynn English next Wednesday. The Lady Patriots’ 20-game schedule is comprised of 14 contests with their GBL rivals and non-league matches with East Boston (twice), O’Bryant High (twice), Winthrop, and Northeast Regional. The boys and girls tennis teams, led by long-time coaches Mike Flynn and Carla Maniscalco respectively, also open their seasons on Monday, with the boys hosting Lynn Classical at the Gibson Park courts and the girls traveling to Classical. The boys will travel to Lynn English and the girls will host the Lady Bulldogs next Wednesday. The RHS girls lacrosse team, directed by Amy Rotger, opens its season Monday, hosting Stoneham at Harry Della Russo Stadium (HDR) at 4:00. Rotger and her crew will travel to Malden next Wednesday. The RHS girls and boys track teams, coached by Racquel MacDonald and David Fleming respectively, open their season next Thursday (April 6) when they host Everett at HDR. The tracksters’ dual-meet season will consist of meets with all seven of their GBL foes over the course of the spring season. The RHS Unified Track program will open its season on Monday with a meet at Malden.