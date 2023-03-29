Obituaries 03-29-2023

Alida Marino

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio, Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Friday, March 31 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. for Alida G. (Campatelli) Marino who passed away on March 16 at 89 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 11:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Born in Everett, she was the daughter of Augustus E. and Marjorie (Carroll) Campatelli. Following high school, she married John F. Marino on June 19, 1954 and the couple began a long, loving 64 years of marriage before John’s passing in June of 2018. Alida was also the General Manager at Hy-Sil in Revere, working there up until her retirement. She has been a longtime resident of Wakefield, moving there in 2002 from Chelsea. Alida loved spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren and the family’s dogs. There’s nothing Alida would not do for her family and friends and those who were lucky enough to be in this exclusive group will carry her generosity and love until the end of time. Alida was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend and was unquestionably the “boss”. The beloved wife of the late John F. Marino, she was the loving mother of the late John A. Marino and mother-in-law of Regina M. (Mazzetti) Marino of Lexington; cherished grandmother of Nicholas J. Marino and his wife, Eunji Cho of Wakefield and Julia Feeney of Lexington and the dear sister of the late Eugene Campatelli. She is also lovingly survived by her cousin, Linda Clerico of Chelsea. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.