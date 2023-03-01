News

On His Terms: Mayor Arrigo Going Out on Top

by  •  • 0 Comments

In an announcement that stunned the political community and became the instant frontrunner for “story of the year” in this city, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo announced Tuesday that he will not be a candidate for re-election in 2023.

Mayor Brian Arrigo

With his numerous accomplishments in office and exceptional leadership during the pandemic, Arrigo loomed as a virtual shoo-in for re-election.

Some observers had suggested that his impressive record as mayor had set a strong foundation to a run for statewide office last fall.

