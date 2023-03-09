Obituaries 03-08-2023

Raymond Taylor

Retired Physicist and Owner of CVD Consulting in Everett

Raymond L. Taylor of Revere passed away on March 5 at the age of 92.

Raymond proudly served his country in the United States Army. He graduated with a PHD from CalTech and retired as a physicist from Avco Research Laboratory in Everett. Upon retirement he started and owned CVD Consulting in Everett. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Born in Providence RI, on July 3, 1930 to the late Prentice C. Taylor and Yvonne S. (Belliveau), he was the beloved husband of 28 years to Irene Barbanti-Taylor, loving father of Ann Taylor of Windham NH, Gregory Taylor and his wife, Theresa of Windham, NH, Barbara Taylor of Andover, NH, Jeffrey Taylor of Meredith, NH and the late Lenny Taylor; cherished grandfather of Gregory, Anna, Jessica and Colette; dear brother-in-law of Doris Carbone and her late husband, Richard of Woburn, Judith Rita of Medford, Elaine Figliola and her late husband, John of Lynnfield and the late John Barbanti. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, March 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a 12 noon Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private Interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or at www.dana-farber.org or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or at www.diabetes.org.

Marion Hamel

Chaired the Revere License Commission for 26 Years

Marion D. (Cohen) Hamel, 96, of Revere died on March 2.

Ms. Hamel was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Boston University and worked for 20 years as a manager of the Child Support Enforcement Unit under the Department of Revenue. She also chaired the Revere License Commission for 26 years.

She was a lifelong resident of Revere and was married to the late Joseph L. Hamel. She was the devoted mother of Lee Steller of Peabody and her late husband, Harvey of Peabody and Gail Hamel Wasserstein of Stoughton. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Laurie Dunn and her husband, John, Jodie Mcinerney and her husband, Tim, Daniel Wasserstein and his wife, Rachel and Tara Wasserstein. She was the devoted great-grandmother of Jeremy and Rebecca Dunn, Connor, Benjamin and Elijah Mcinerney and Jackson and Ava Wasserstein and the sister of the late Herbert Cole (Cohen) and the late Richard Cole (Samuel Cohen).

Private family services were held at the Goldman Funeral Chapel in Malden. Private interment was at the Temple Bnai Israel Cemetery, Everett. Memorial week observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Leonard Florence Center 165 Captains Row Chelsea, MA 02150. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.

George J. Axiotakis

October 13, 1948 – February 23, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the sudden death of George Axiotakis, who passed away on February 23, 2023 at the age of 75.

Born on October 13, 1948 to John and Olga Fabrikarakis, he spent most of his upbringing in Sitia, Greece. He is survived by his children: Alexandra Axiotakis, Michael Axiotakis, Marianna Axiotakis, John Axiotakis, Christina Alquinta and Zoey Robbins and his dear brother, Mike Fambrikarakis.

A graduate of Wentworth Institute, he was a man who wore many hats and tried to live life to the fullest. He operated a successful limousine company and car dealership. He then went on to manage real estate in the Revere area, but travelled back to Greece often. Unfortunately, George’s life was cut short at 75 years young.

A visitation was held in the Paul Buonfioglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home and burial in Lynnfield Cemetery will be announced.

Donna Gandolfo

She Took Great Pride in Her Role As Homemaker, Devoted Wife and Mother

Donna Y. Gandolfo, 100 years old, of Keene, NH and a former longtime resident of Revere, died peacefully at her home in Keene on February 23, 2023, surrounded in the love of Celine, her daughter-in law and devoted caregivers, Tina Squires and Jeanette Bergeron.

Donna was born in Ossining, NY on December 20, 1922, the daughter of Giovanni

and Maria (Cioppa) Taddeo. She grew up in Ossining in a large wonderful house with nine siblings and five stepsiblings. She moved to Revere when she was 17 years of age to live with her older sister, Marie.

Donna took great pride in her role as homemaker, devoted wife and mother. She was an amazing cook who enjoyed creating many wonderful Italian meals especially during the holidays. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved having fun with family and friends. She was very petite in stature, extremely well organized, a hard worker, always fashionable, very independent in nature and could be quite feisty at times.

Donna is survived by her daughter-in-law, Celine Gandolfo of Keene, NH, Donna and Nick Barreira of New York (niece Donna called her Aunt Donna Yolanda every day for the last 20 years), Larry and Randi Cioppa of Rhode Island, Louis and Michelle Corcione of New York, Bobby Corcione of New Jersey, Laurie DeBartolomeo of Massachusetts and many other special family members

and friends. Her husband of 56 years, Thomas J. Gandolfo, died in 1995 and their beloved son, Thomas Joseph Gandolfo (T), died in July of 2020.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court Street, Keene, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation, on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main Street, Keene. Committal prayers and mausoleum burial will take place on Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. at the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, 175 Broadway, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Donna Gandolfo's memory to Feeding Tiny Tummies (feedingtinytummies.com), 305 Park Avenue,

Keene, NH 03431.

Kevin O’Hara, Sr.

Had a Deep Rooted Catholic Faith

Kevin P. O’Hara, Sr., 67, of Portsmouth, NH, formerly of East Boston, was called home by his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 8 following a brief illness.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation on Wednesday, March 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be conducted from Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, on Thursday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Michael The Archangel Parish, 320 Winthrop Street in Winthrop. Interment immediately following in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

He was the father of Officer Kevin P. O’Hara, Jr. and Shannon Taylor O’Hara, both of Revere, the beloved companion of 13 years to Wendy Perkins of Portsmouth, NH. He was an adored son to his late parents, Det. James E. O’Hara, Sr. and Dorothy M. (Breault); the loving and treasured brother of Carol L. Pepi and her husband, Gerald of Winthrop, Leona M. Orlando and her husband, John of Revere, Patricia A. D’Addario of Newmarket, NH., and the late Dorothy M. McGrath, James E. O’Hara, Jr. and Richard F. O’Hara Sr. and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Kevin was born and raised in the Harbor View area of East Boston. He was one of seven children. He attended St. Mary Star of the Sea School and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1973. Kevin was a dedicated, hard worker and worked various jobs throughout his life. As a young man, he worked for Massport for several years, then at Bethlehem Steel as a pipefitter. His happiest moments were at his last position at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Portsmouth, NH, where he worked as a sexton. This job was very special to Kevin because of his deep-rooted Catholic faith and it allowed him to be around the Church daily.

At St. Catherine’s, he made many friends and acquaintances. Kevin was a very humble man; he loved sports but was especially devoted to his Boston Teams.

Kevin was known to many as K.P. He cherished the time that he spent with his family and friends.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, to support cancer research.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood, Home for Funerals.

Thomas Balboni, Jr.

Lifelong Revere Resident

Thomas A. Balboni, Jr., a lifelong resident of Revere, died on February 21, 2023.

He was a veteran, serving with the US Army from 1954 – 1957.

Goodrich Funeral Home. 781-592-2680

Donna D’Addario

Legal Assistant

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Tuesday, March 7 in the Vertuccio, Smith, & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Donna L. (Sasser) D'Addario. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on today, Wednesday, March 8 beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St. Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Donna L. (Sasser) D’Addario, loving wife of 48 years to Albert J. D’Addario of Saugus, unfortunately passed away unexpectedly at Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday, March 2. She was 68 years old.

Born and raised in Revere, Donna was educated in the Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1972. On September 21, 1974, Donna married the love of her life, Albert D’Addario. The couple remained in the Revere area, later moving to Saugus about 30 years ago. Donna then began a long working career as an esteemed legal assistant. She worked in many law firms in the Boston area over the years, ultimately ending her career at the Rubin & Rudman firm.

Donna was a fun-loving person with an unbelievable sense of humor. She truly lit up every room she stepped into and touched many lives with her kindness and compassion. She made friends easily and would go any distance to help out anyone. She had an amazing impact on so many people with her positivity and personality.

Donna and her husband did not have any children, however, she considered her nieces, nephews and godchildren as her own children and grandniece and grandnephew as her own grandchildren. Her passing was a complete shock to everyone and she was taken far too soon.

The devoted daughter of the late Edwin L. “Roy” and Anna M. (Santilli) Sasser, she was the cherished sister of Derek V. Sasser and his wife, Nina of Revere, Linda A. Sabina and her late husband, John of Danvers, Sandra M. Sasser of Revere, Lisa J. Fitzpatrick and her husband, Stephen of Glenburn, ME and Linda C. Sasser of Billerica. She is also lovingly survived by all of her nieces, nephews, grandniece and grandnephew. She was predeceased by her late Lhasa Apso Stanley. ​

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Heaps of Hope, 68 Walnut St., Wellesley, MA 02481.