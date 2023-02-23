Council Subcommittee Recommends Board Appointments

By Adam Swift

The City Council’s appointments subcommittee recommended approval of residents for a number of city boards at its regular meeting last week.

The nominees will be before the full City Council for final approval at its meeting on Monday, Feb. 27.

Mayor Brian Arrigo nominated Dean Harris and Claire Inzerillo to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees.

Harris is the Executive Director of the Revere Housing Authority, overseeing all aspects of the housing authority, from future development to voucher programs.

“Every time I have gone to Dean in the past, he’s been very responsive and he’s a fountain of information when it comes to housing,” said Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito.

Inzerillo works for the city, but said her interest in serving on the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees is personal. Inzerillo will serve on the board as the required market-rate tenant.

“I’m interested in seeing the city stay as a place that is liveable and affordable,” said Inzerillo. “I want to make sure people who grew up here and graduated school here and stayed in the area are able to live here and work here.”

The subcommittee also recommended the approval of Seth Rhoades to the Planning Board, Samantha Woodman to the Conservation Commission, and Asha Waterhouse to the Public Art Commission.

Woodman is a lifelong Revere resident who works as a corporate sustainability specialist focusing on environmental regulatory compliance.

Ward 3 Councilor and ways and means chair Anthony Cogliandro said he spoke to the Conservation Commission chair and vice chair and that they were both looking forward to having someone with Woodman’s experience on the commission.

Waterhouse is an artist and creator living in Revere who specializes in photography and digital media and video production. He said he also has experience helping nonprofits with content creation and fundraising. “I had the opportunity to meet Asha … and we had a good conversation,” said Morabito. “He went over his business and what he does, and I think he will be a perfect fit for the Public Art Commission.”