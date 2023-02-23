License Comm. Approves Wingstop for Bell Circle

In addition to the main matters that came before the License Commission at its meeting last week (see accompanying story), the commissioners took up several other applications to which they gave their approval.

The first matter to come before the board was a request by Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish at St. Mary’s Church, 670 Washington Avenue, for a one-day license for a Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License to be exercised on Saturday, March 18, from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. for a Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance for parishioners. The expected attendance is 80 with entertainment to be provided by a DJ.

Anthony Carbone, representing Ralph DeCicco, the event manager, presented the application to the commission.

“This is the same dinner dance you have every year,” noted commissioner Linda Guinasso.

There were no opponents and commissioners Robert Selevitch, Daniel Occena, and Guinasso unanimously approved the application.

The commission next took up the application to amend the Entertainment License of Lupita Revere, LLC d/b/a Lupita Restaurant, at 111 Shirley Ave., Erasmo A. Guevara, Manager, to add DJ, Karaoke, and Dancing by Patrons. The current license includes Widescreen Cable TV, Radio, Jukebox, and Vocal/Instrumental Music.

Mr. Guevara presented the application to the commissioners. He told the commission that the business has been open for a month and that expanding the license always had been part of his business plan.

Guinasso asked about where patrons will be dancing in the establishment and Guevara noted that there will not be a seperate dancing area added to the floor space. He said that he has complied with all of the city’s regulations for the entertainment license.

“We’re just looking to have the patrons entertained a little bit later because we have a license until 2:00 AM,” Guevara said.

“I want to make sure that this is not a back-door way to turn this into a nightclub,” said Occena. “I want to make sure that your primary focus is as a restaurant.”

Guevara said that was not the case and, when asked by the commissioners about the possible impact on residential buildings in the area, added that he has reached out to the police department with regard to obtaining police details.

There were no opponents to the application and the commissioners unanimously approved it.

The commission next took up the application of Los Compadres Oaxaqueños, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway, Cristian Mancia, manager, for a change of license category to All Alcohol from Malt/Wine from Sunday-Saturday from 10 a.m.– 10 p.m. The hours previously were 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Atty. Richard Mestone presented the application to the commission. He said the restaurant has been in existence for many years and his clients have had the restaurant for about a year.

“This is a family restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” said Mestone, who added that patrons have been asking for the change and noted that the restaurant wants to be able to serve breakfast drinks such as mimosas. He also added that patrons will only be served alcohol with meals.

Guinasso said that she had, “received calls this week from eight families who are neighbors who have said what a wonderful business they run, so keep up the good work.”

Occena also said he had received emails in support of the application. “I think you are doing a great job and I have no reservations about this whatsoever,” he said.

However, a resident who said he lived in the area since 1970, while not specifically opposing the application, addressed the commission about the parking situation.

“We have a horror show with parking in this neighborhood,” he said. “It’s been a horror-show for years. There are five businesses in this area.”

Guinasso responded that the problem is that the city does not require parking for a commercial use and that the parking problem stems from other businesses in the area.

The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commission next addressed the application of Revere Minuteman Wings, LLC d/b/a Wingstop, 5 Everett Street, Unit B, Mark Justice, LLC Manager, for a Common Victualler License with hours from Sunday–Saturday, 11 a.m –12 a.m., and seating for 10.

The commission heard from a representative of the company, who is a Rhode Island resident, who said that he operates three other Wingstops in this area. He noted that a shortage of electric panels had held back the opening, but now they are ready to open their location at Bell Circle.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission also approved the following license renewals:

Common Victualler:

The Good Diner, LLC, 361 Broadway

Entertainment:

The Good Diner, LLC, 361 Broadway

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Metropolitan Acceptance Corp., 1605 North Shore Road

Christopher Viarella, Jr., Millennium Motors, 190 American Legion Highway

Louis Taglieri, Jr. d/b/a Lee’s Towing & Auto Salvage, 1089R Broadway

Avetis John Nakashian DBA European Exotics Auto Sales, 787 North Shore Road

Serop Rob Nakashian DBA Beach Motors Auto Sales, 787B North Shore Road