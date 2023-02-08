Traffic Commission Reduces Length of Visitor Placards to Eight Days

In addition to a lengthy discussion of the traffic study for the Malden St.-Squire Rd. neighborhood, the Traffic Commission took up a number of other items at its meeting two weeks ago.

The agenda included public hearings on proposed amendments to the city’s parking and traffic regulations.

The first was a proposed amendment to Section 10.23.040(G) regarding the duration of visitor parking placards. The present ordinance allows for placards for up to 10 days, but the proposed change would reduce the length of stay to eight days.

Louis Flores of the city’s Parking Dept. spoke in favor of the amendment.

“We’re highly in favor of this,” said Flores. “We’re trying to make parking for residents more of a priority, as opposed to visitors who overstay their welcome. We’re hoping that by reducing the number of days, we can open up spaces for residents.”

There were no opponents to the measure and the commissioners (Chairman Paul Argenzio, David Callahan, Frank Stringi, Nick Rystrom, and Chris Bright) unanimously approved the amendment without further discussion.

The commission next took up a request to amend Schedule VIII of Title 10 (Parking Restrictions Generally) by adding two, 15-minute parking spaces at 75 Shirley Avenue Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Argenzio said that this item had been put forward by Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselkly. However, with Novoselsky not being present to explain the basis for the request, the commission unanimously tabled the matter.

The commission then held a hearing on a measure to amend Schedule XI of Title 10 (Handicapped Person Parking) by adding two locations, 33 Dehon Street and 37 Barrett Street.

However, this matter also lacked a sponsor. Ralph DeCicco, the chair of the city’s Disabilities Commission, usually presents the facts as to whether such requests meet the statutory requirements for handicapped signage. However, DeCicco was not present and the commission tabled the matters.

The commission also voted to move to a public hearing a request to amend Schedule IX of Title 10 (Resident Parking Street, Twenty Four Hour Enforcement) by adding Sachem Street.

A public hearing on this matter will be held at the commission’s next meeting in February.