2023 Senior Water Discount Enrollment Open Until September 1, 2023

On February 1, the 2023 Revere Senior Water Discount application was officially opened, with an enrollment period until September 1, 2023. For the first time this year, if residents applied for the fiscal year 2023 41C Elderly Tax Exemption through the Assessor’s Office and are eligible for the Senior Water Discount, they will be automatically enrolled for the 2023 Senior Water Discount. Please note that if this applies to you, you will receive a confirmation letter from the Water/Sewer Business Office for your records. On average, seniors can receive a discount of about $185 and $210,000 was allotted to the program in 2022.

“The Senior Water Discount program is one of the easiest ways for our senior residents to receive a sizable discount on their water and sewer bill, and we are always looking for ways for more seniors to sign up for the program,” said Kori O’Hara from the Revere Water and Sewer Department. “This year, those who already signed up for the FY2023 Assessor’s Office Tax Exemption will automatically be added to the discount program, removing an accessibility barrier and ensuring more residents are signed up for this important program.”

Those eligible for the 2023 Revere Senior Water Discount should meet the following qualifications:

• Applicant or spouse must turn age 65 during the calendar year to which the discount will be applied.

• Applicant income cannot exceed $62,000.

• Applicant must be the owner of the record/occupy the property and the Water bill & Tax Bill must be in his or her name.

• The discount applies only to the owner of one, two and three family dwellings.

• Applicant must provide a valid Massachusetts state driver’s license or picture ID that shows the date of birth and property address. Additional documentation may be required.

• The applicant must complete and return the application form no later than September 1st of the calendar year the discount is in effect.

Residents can apply for the program by visiting www.revere.org/seniordiscount and downloading the multilingual application. They can also receive an application in person at the Water and Sewer Department. Those looking for additional help through the application process should contact the Revere Water and Sewer Department by calling 781-286-8145 or visiting their office on the basement level of City Hall (281 Broadway) during business hours.