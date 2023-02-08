Thank You, Senator Edwards

We’d like to take a moment to thank our State Senator, Lydia Edwards, for taking the time to make a presentation at last Thursday evening’s meeting of the Revere Human Rights Commission to highlight the month of February as Black History Month.

Senator Edwards spoke of her personal experiences as a Black woman, in which she intertwined her journey as a child who grew up on numerous military bases (her mother served as a non-commissioned officer in the Air Force for 23 years) to her present position as a Massachusetts State Senator.

Senator Edwards spoke too, of her desire and experience in trying to bridge the racial divide that still plagues our nation. The overarching theme of her presentation is that we have much more in common than what separates us.

Finally, we’d like to note that Senator Edwards pledged her support for the Human Rights Commission. She briefly alluded to the “headwinds” the commission has faced since it was re-established by Mayor Brian Arrigo almost two years ago.

We hope those in our community who question the establishment and goals of our Human Rights Commission take the time to watch last week’s meeting on the Revere TV You Tube channel and listen to the straightforward, yet nuanced, manner in which Senator Edwards discussed the issues regarding race, gender, and religion that still remain unresolved in our country and which the members of our Human Rights Commission are trying to address in our community.