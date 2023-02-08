Mayor Arrigo: No.1 in Massachusetts

The announcement in last week’s Journal that Mayor Brian Arrigo recently was unanimously elected as the President of the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association not only represents a great honor for the mayor, but also acknowledges that our city is one of the best-governed in the Commonwealth.

Geoffrey C. Beckwith, the long-time Executive Director of the Mass. Municipal Assoc., of which the Mass. Mayors Assoc. is a sub-group, put it very succinctly:

“Mayor Arrigo is widely recognized as a remarkable leader in his community and across the Commonwealth,” said Beckwith. “His knowledge and skill will be of enormous value to all of the cities and towns of Massachusetts as a forceful and effective advocate on behalf of local officials and taxpayers in all communities.”

We wish to congratulate Mayor Arrigo for attaining this high honor. We trust that his leadership in this position not only will reflect well on our city, but also bring about positive changes that will benefit all of our state’s cities and towns.