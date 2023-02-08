Obituaries 02-08-2023

Horis Ferrara

Former Proprietor of Sonny’s Trucking

Horis J. “Sonny” Ferrara of Revere passed away on February 3 at the age of 91.

Sonny was raised in Malden and after high school, he proudly served his country by enlisting in the US Air Force. For many years he was the proprietor of Sonny’s Trucking, a very well known trucking company in the area. After his semi-retirement in 1980, he continued in the industry as an advisor. In his free time, he enjoyed visiting local casinos and spending time with his family and friends.

The beloved husband of 65 years to Claire (DeSimone), he was the devoted father of Sandra Marino and her husband, Nick of Saugus, Lisa Ferrara of Revere and the late Ricky and Randy Ferrara and the cherished grandfather of Rick Griffin and Azzery Ferrara.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, February 10 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Lawrence Joseph Flynn

Tremendous Athlete and Longtime Employee of Eastern Airlines

Lawrence (Larry) Joseph Flynn, 84, of Naples, FL and Revere passed from this life on February 1 at his home in Naples.

Larry was born September 6, 1938 in Winthrop to Henry J and Frances J. (McCarthy) Flynn and was raised in Revere.

He was a tremendous athlete, lettering in four sports in high school — football, basketball, track and baseball. He later went on to attend college in California on a football scholarship. He was an avid softball player, traveling in tournaments throughout the country and played well into his 50’s.

He was a long-term employee of Eastern Airlines.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Linda (Travers) Flynn of Naples; brother, Robert Flynn of Revere; sons Larry (Mary), Brian (Renee) and Shawn (Jean); stepdaughters: Nancy (Steve), Susan (Andy) and Tina (Dan); sisters in-law, Dorothy Flynn and Carol Travers and brothers-in-law, Robert Scigliano and Paul Travers; grandchildren: Riain, Casey and Kiley and step grandchildren: Anthony, David, Emma, Olivia, Chloe, Tia, Daniel, Nicholas and Lloyd and step great grandchildren Olivia, Eva, Ella, Mia, Thomas, Jacob. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as cousins: Mary Jo King, Mary Alice Wesley, Jack Ross, Peggy Watts, Helen Cotter, Judy Burns, Bill Bulger, Carol McCarthy, Jack Bulger and Sheila McKeon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, John, Charles, Henry, Francis, Marilyn, Geraldine, William, Joan and Eugene.

Arrangements for a Memorial Service in the Summer of 2023 are pending.

Eleanor Kelley

She Lived Life on Her Terms Right Until the End

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, February 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio, Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Eleanor E. “Sissy” (Bruce) Kelley who died on Wednesday, February 1 at the Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness. She was 84 years old.

A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, February 11 in the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. also in the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Sissy was born in Revere on November 11, 1938 to her late parents, Walter and Eleanor Bruce. She was the proud granddaughter of Daddy and Ma Morgan. It was obvious to everyone she met that she had a very special bond with her grandfather “Daddy Morgan” and it was clear to all that she was crazy about him.

Sissy was one of five children. She was raised in Revere and attended Immaculate Conception. Sissy was outspoken about her love of Revere and Revere Beach, especially in its heyday. Sissy married the love of her life, Bob Kelley, whom she affectionally referred to as her “Kelley.” The couple remained in Revere, where they had four children. Sissy raised her family in Revere and remained very close to her siblings and their children. They all were extremely important to her.

Sissy and her “Kelley” owned and operated Shannon’s Pub in Lynn for many years, and B.K.’s Bar in Revere, and their oldest son, Bobby still operates it today.

Sissy possessed the perfect personality for the bar business. She was fearless, tough, direct, loving, loyal and in charge! She suffered no fools but would help anyone and never wavered. Sissy would stay her ground and stand up to the toughest people commanding respect from all. She lived life on her terms right until the end. Her family was always most important to her, and she was very proud of her children. She created many wonderful friendships that truly lasted a lifetime. Sissy felt she was fortunate to live her life in Revere as well as her summers in Ossipee, NH and winters in “Lauderdale by the Sea” in Florida.

She always put out the call that all were welcome filling her homes with family, friends, laughter and love. All of Sissy’s children’s friends became her family too, and many loved her as if she were their own mom. She was a woman, if you met her once, you wouldn’t forget her. If she was your friend, then you didn’t need another one.

She was the beloved wife of 53 years of the late Robert P. “Bob” Kelley; the loving mother of Robert B. “Bobby” Kelley and his husband, Christos Jay of Provincetown, Brian M. Kelley and his husband, Mark Phillip Zylla of NYC, NY., Michael S. Kelley and his husband, Ricardo Rodriguez of Boston and Kathleen M. Kelley and her partner, Mary Mahoney of Revere; the treasured sister of Barbara Bruce – Meade of Revere and her late husband, Franklin D. “Frank, Marilyn “Mal Bruce” – Symmes of Winthrop and Revere, Ret. State Police Sgt. James R. Bruce and his late wife, Carol M. and Walter M. Bruce; cherished grandmother of Chase and Halle Baltzer, surrogate grandmother of Cara Symmes and her daughter, Sydney, Brian Symmes and wife, Lauren and their children, Thomas and Alina and the late Sean Bruce Symmes. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. For online guest book & condolences please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Lena Dieso

Of Wakefield, formerly of Revere

Lena Dieso, 99, of Wakefield, a former longtime resident of Revere, died on Tuesday, January 31 at the Pilgrim Rehab and Nursing Home in Peabody.

She was born in Genoa, Italy on March 16, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Ida (Vignali) Zani.

Lena enjoyed being around her family, especially her granddaughters and her five great grandsons. She was an avid Red Sox fan.

She was the beloved wife of the late John Dieso, the loving mother of Jeanne Young and her husband, Colin of Wakefield, and the late Carol Vasapolli; the cherished grandmother of Kristine Robinson and her husband, Joel of Wakefield and Lauren Constantine and her husband, Peter of Andover;

the great grandmother of Colin, James, Peter, Zachary and Michael. Lena was also

the sister of the late Elmo and Alfred Zani.

Private Funeral Services are in the care of the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield MA 01880.

William Roycroft Sr.

He Always Put His Family First

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Monday, February 6 in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for William F. Roycroft, Sr., who died on Monday, January 30 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a long illness. He was 91 years old.

His funeral was conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday, February 7 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

William was a native of Chicago, IL. He was born to his late Irish Immigrant parents, Frank and Julia (Glandville) Roycroft. He was raised and educated in Chicago and was one of thirteen children. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean War.

He met and fell in love with his wife, Yolanda (Grasso). They began to have their own family and moved to Revere in 1969. William, worked for the Laborer’s

Union, Local #22, he retired as a Foreman, after 40 years of service.

Bill was a selfless man, and always put his family first in everything he did. He enjoyed cooking and gardening and most of all spending time with family. Bill always took excellent care of his family and they are forever blessed for having such a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

He had a real passion for thoroughbred horseracing and could be found at Suffolk Downs many a day. He loved the beauty and a speed of the horses and simply enjoyed the sport and thrill of the races.

He was the beloved husband of 69 years to Yolanda M. (Grasso) Roycroft of Revere; the loving father of Master Chief Frank T. Roycroft, USN (Ret) of Louisianna, Theresa Robinson and her husband, John of Revere and the late William F. Roycroft, Jr.; the cherished grandfather of Shawn, James, Brian Roycroft, Victoria Decker, Johnny Robinson and Mikala Kelley (Ben) as well as a treasured great grandfather of seven; the dear brother of the late George, Mary, Ed and Frank Roycroft, as well as Rita, Patrick, Thomas, Brian, Sheila, Kathy, Michael and Dan.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vsvfunerals.com

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care & direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Dorothy Marie Trapane

Happiest Surrounded by Her Family, She Devoted Her Life to Them

Dorothy Marie (Mastromarino) Trapane of Hudson, NH, formerly of Revere, died peacefully on January 26 at ninety-nine years of age. She was met in heaven by her beloved husband of 57 years, the late Fiore Michael Trapane.

Born and raised in East Boston, Dorothy was a daughter of Italian immigrants, the late Joseph and Eutimia (Reppucci) Mastromarino. She spent her early years as a seamstress in Boston, followed by a lengthy career as the executive waitress to the presidents of Northeastern University, which was a source of pride for her.

Dorothy and Michael were married for 57 years before his death in 2002. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family, and she devoted her life to them. Her love of family, cooking and a card game of Continental was well known. She enjoyed watching Dateline, crime documentaries and Wheel of Fortune.

After retirement she enjoyed playing cards with her siblings, family and friends. She was beloved by all who met her and was always quick with a funny one-liner. Her legendary sayings will live on in future generations. In the memories that we have made with her, our love lives on.

She was the devoted mother of John Trapane, his wife Patricia (Sullivan), Dr. Michele (Wedge) Forlizzi, her husband Joseph Jr., and Paul Trapane, his wife Linda(Polidoro); cherished grandmother of the late Stacey Trapane, Kristin Trapane-Otis, her husband Benjamin, David Wedge, his wife Lindsay (Jordan), Joseph Wedge Sr., his wife, Pamela (Moyer), Daniel Forlizzi, his wife Nicole (Gioacchini), and Olivia and Michael Trapane; treasured great-grandmother of Joseph Jr. and Jacob Wedge, Madilyn Wedge, Carter, Sullivan and Trey Otis and Liliana Forlizzi; dear sister of Edith Shaheen, Clara Mottola and the late Dr John Mastromarino, Louise Marotta, Assunta Mastromarino, Florence Feudo, Henry and Joseph Mastromarino. She is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Relatives and friends gathered for a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Robert’s Church, 198 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover on Monday, February 6. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Arrangements were entrusted to the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Dorothy Trapane’s memory to Lovin’ Spoonfuls, a Massachusetts based organization dedicated to food rescue. Donations can be made to; lovinspoonfulsinc.org/donate/

Catherine Ann Barrett

Retired Nurse

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, February 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Catherine Ann (Lynch) Barrett who passed peacefully on February 1 after a courageous battle with ALS. Burial with her husband, Packy will be held at a later date in the spring.

Born in Everett on March 1, 1938 to Thomas F. Lynch and Edith Lynch (Murray), Catherine (Kay) was raised in the City of Revere. Kay was predeceased by her husband, Patrick F. Barrett and she leaves behind her six children: Patrick T. and his wife, Corinne Barrett, Teresa J. Barrett and her wife, Jennifer Feldman, Thomas F. Barrett, Edward L. Barrett, Stephen M. and his wife, Lisa Barrett, Robert P. and his wife, Amanda Barrett, and 16 grandchildren who were the joys of her life.

Kay met her future husband, Patrick (Packy) in the spring of 1960. Packy was a bad influence from Charlestown but Kay saw only the good in him. They were married on February 12, 1961. Together they raised six children and were married for 61 years until Packy passed in May, 2022.

Kay attended Immaculate Conception High School in Revere graduating with the Class of 1956. She then attended Boston College School of Nursing, graduating in 1960, and started her nursing career at Boston VA Hospital. Kay worked as a nurse with all ages from maternity at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett to senior care at the Revere Lighthouse Nursing Home from which she retired.

Kay was a loyal Red Sox fan from a young age and was known for her great sense of humor and adventure including skiing, white water rafting, and tubing on Lake Winnipesaukee with the grandkids.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kay to the ALS Multidisciplinary Clinic, Healey Center for ALS, Department of Neurology, Wang Ambulatory Care Center, 15 Parkman Street, Room 835, Boston, MA 02114.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vsvfunerals.com

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care & direction of the Vertuccio,

Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

John A. Anderson

Former Owner of Anderson Component Corporation and Radio Component Corporation

John A. Anderson of Lynnfield, formerly of Everett, born in 1932, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 at 91 years of age.

A Veteran of the Korean War, he was the former owner of Anderson Component Corporation and Radio Component Corporation.

The loving and devoted husband of Nancy (Williams) Anderson for 35 years, he was the brother of Marion Hatch and Phyllis Templeton; brother-in-law of Ernest Dabrieo and was predeceased by his parents, Marion (Quinlan) and Alfred Anderson and his siblings: Shirley Miele, Donald, Robert and Arthur Anderson, Dorothy (Peachie) Dabrieo and Evelyn Guelli. He was the greatest Dad to Maureen Mahoney, John (Linda) Anderson, Julie (Gino) Giacchino, Richard (Andrea) Anderson, Eric (Denise) Anderson, Thomas Anderson and Lauren (Christopher) Mohar and is also survived by his former daughter-in-law, Alice Anderson. He was Best Papa John to Cristina, Caitlin, Courtney, Kevin, Shaunna, Alyssa, Craig, Thomas, Carli, Aliza, Maxx, Timothy, Christopher, Lynzie, Erica and Drake and great-grandfather to Isaiah, Grace, Kaleigh, Johnny, Ayla, Nico, McKenna and Caroline. Family and friends will honor John’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home – North Shore Chapel, 10 Chestnut Street, Peabody, on Thursday, February 9 from 3 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday morning at 8:30 before leaving in procession to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield for a Funeral Mass celebrating John’s life at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with John being laid to rest at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. May he rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boy’s Town www.boystown.org St. Jude Hospital www.stjude.org or a charity of your choice.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.ruggieromh.com.

David B. Hunt

Longtime Member of Revere Knights of Columbus

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, February 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for David Brian Hunt, 70, who passed away on February 4, from complications with a spinal chord injury.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.

Born in Boston, he was raised and educated in Revere, attended elementary school at the Immaculate Conception School in Revere and graduating from Revere High School in 1971. He played hockey in High School and had great interest in martial arts with a Black Belt in Karate. He enjoyed the fact that his birthday was shared with Halloween, October 31, 1952.

He worked for many years as truck driver for Emery Worldwide transporting air freight throughout the area.

David was a member of the Teamsters Union, Local 25 and was a longtime member of the Revere Knights of Columbus, Council #179.

He was the beloved son of the late William J. Hunt, Jr. and Mary M. (Merrick) Hunt; cherished brother of Kathleen M. Phair and her late husband, Michael of Melrose, Barbara C. Hunt of Saugus, John R. Hunt and his wife, Jennifer of Longmeadow and the la e William J. Hunt, III and the late Patricia M. Finneran; dear brother-in-law of Susan Hunt of Hillsboro, NH; adored uncle of P.J. and Michael Finneran, Erin and Melissa Phair, Brianne, Jennifer, Stephanie and Carly Hunt and granduncle to Christopher and Nicole Finneran. To send online condolences, please visit www.vsvfunerals.com.