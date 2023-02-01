Arrigo Unanimously Elected 2023 President of Mass. Mayors’ Association

Special to the Journal

Mayor Brian Arrigo was unanimously elected President of the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association (MMaA) during the Annual Meeting of the Massachusetts Municipal Association (MMA) held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston on January 21.

Mayor Arrigo (second to right) poses with Geoffrey Beckwith, Executive Director and CEO of MMaA (left), Senator Ed Markey, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, and Mayor Linda Tyer, outgoing MMaA President (right).

Arrigo was elected by his mayoral colleagues to lead the Mayors’ Association, which meets regularly throughout the year so that the mayors of the state can discuss and strategize on major issues facing cities and towns, including local aid, transportation, education, housing, economic development, and job creation. By virtue of his election, Mayor Arrigo will continue to serve as a member of the MMA Board of Directors. The Mayors’ Association is a member group of the MMA, the statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization for cities and towns.

During his first meeting chairing the Mayors’ Association after being elected President on January 21, Arrigo facilitated a discussion between U.S. Senator Ed Markey, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, and mayors from across the state.

“Mayor Arrigo is widely recognized by as a remarkable leader in his community and across the Commonwealth,” said MMA Executive Director Geoffrey C. Beckwith. “The mayors of our state have asked him to be their leader in advancing the needs of our cities and towns, and we are very pleased that he has accepted this key post,” Beckwith said.

As a member of the MMA Board of Directors, Arrigo will also serve on the statewide Local Government Advisory Commission (LGAC), which meets throughout the year with top state leaders to discuss issues facing cities and towns.

“As any mayor or local official can tell you, our communities are facing common challenges and are united on an agenda for growth and prosperity,” Arrigo said. “No city or town can go it alone, which is why we are all working together on critical issues. This year the debate will center on winning powerful investments in local aid, transportation, housing, infrastructure, and education to grow our economy, create jobs and build a strong recovery. We are committed to working with Governor Healey, Lt. Governor Driscoll, and the Legislature to forge a partnership between the state and our cities and towns, so we can create a vibrant future for Massachusetts and every community. I appreciate the vote of confidence from my fellow mayors, and I look forward to continuing my work with them and with the MMA in this new leadership position.”

“Mayor Arrigo’s knowledge and skill will be of enormous value to all of the cities and towns of Massachusetts,” Beckwith continued. “He is a forceful and effective advocate on behalf of local officials and taxpayers in all communities, as mayors and local leaders promote a robust partnership with the state in our common work to make Massachusetts stronger and more prosperous. We are deeply grateful that Mayor Arrigo has stepped forward to assume this essential leadership role.”