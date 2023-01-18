Vertuccio and Vazza Funeral Homes Announce Merger

Special to the Journal

The following announcement comes from Vertuccio Smith and Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals.

“To all our families, friends, and residents of Revere, East Boston, and surrounding areas of the North Shore,

Louis Vazza, Ralph P. Vertuccio Jr., and Danny S. Smith.

We would like to announce that after 37 years of caring for thousands of families at our Broadway location, on January 31st, 2023. We will be officially RELOCATING, to our new location at 262 Beach St. Revere. On September 30th, 2022, we proudly purchased the Vazza “Beechwood” Funeral Home – DiPietro and Vazza, Inc. A name that has served families for 102 years. We feel blessed that with all of the interest, The Vazza Family chose us to carry on their century old business and family name. We will become Vertuccio Smith and Vazza “Beechwood” Home for Funerals. We will continue to honor the Vazza name and continue our commitment the same way, that we always have. We also look forward to having both Louis Vazza and Jessica Vazza Ferragamo alongside of us, as we come together as one.

Our reputation has always been our biggest asset. For many years people always wanted us to have a larger facility, now our facility is the largest funeral home in the area. We will be making many beautiful upgrades to allow our families to have the most elegant facility, to honor their loved one.

All though this announcement is bittersweet, as we say goodbye to our home, we are forever grateful for all of you for placing your constant faith and trust in us to care for your loved one. We will continue to do what we are best known for.

Thank you for your friendship and continued support.

God bless you all,

Faithfully your friends at Vertuccio Smith and Vazza.”