Nicholls at New England Ballroom Dancing Showcase

Revere resident Albert Nicholls participated at the Dancesport
Academy of New England Showcase Ballroom Dance Performance held on January 15 of this year at Dance Studio in Brighton, Mass. With a live audience and along with other performances, Albert, with his instructor Mrs. Saori DeSouza, as his partner, performed the Rhythm Dance: Bolero The audience appreciated the performance and said the ticket price paid well worth it. Albert enjoyed cheering for other performers and also appreciates the dedication of his teacher/owner of the Dancesport Academy of New England of Brookline challenging him to make his best effort in his ballroom dancing.

