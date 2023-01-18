News Nicholls at New England Ballroom Dancing Showcase by Journal Staff • January 18, 2023 • 0 Comments Revere resident Albert Nicholls participated at the DancesportAcademy of New England Showcase Ballroom Dance Performance held on January 15 of this year at Dance Studio in Brighton, Mass. With a live audience and along with other performances, Albert, with his instructor Mrs. Saori DeSouza, as his partner, performed the Rhythm Dance: Bolero The audience appreciated the performance and said the ticket price paid well worth it. Albert enjoyed cheering for other performers and also appreciates the dedication of his teacher/owner of the Dancesport Academy of New England of Brookline challenging him to make his best effort in his ballroom dancing.