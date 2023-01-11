RHS Sports Roundup

Yuong Wins Two Medals at MSTCA Fr-Soph Meet

Revere High sophomore track standout Liv Yuong brought home medals in two events at this past Saturday’s MSTCA Freshman/Sophomore Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Liv placed second in the high jump with a leap of 5′-8″ and took eighth place in the 55m hurdles with a personal record (PR) time of 10.05.

“It’s great to see Liv consistently clearing five feet every meet,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald. “This sets her up for some great opportunities as we head into championship season.”

A number of other Lady Patriots also turned in strong performances.

Freshman Olivia Rupp had a huge PR in the mile with a clocking of 6:23.00, taking more than six seconds off her previous best time.

Freshman Danni Hope Randall shaved two seconds off her PR in the 300m with a clocking of 50.84. Sophomore Francoise Kodjo set a new PR in the 55m dash (8.61) and freshman Jade Dang came in at 9.18 in the same race.

Girls Track Rolls Past English, 54.28

The Revere girls came back from their Christmas break and turned in a big win over Lynn English last Wednesday, 54-28, at the Merullo Fieldhouse.

New-coming senior Ayra Vranic led the way for the Lady Patriots in the scoring department, securing eight points with a win in the high jump (4′-2″) and a second place finish in the 50 yard hurdles (9.2).

Other first-place finishers for coach Racquel MacDonald’s squad were Yara Belguendouz in the hurdles (9.1), Hiba El Bzyouy in the 600m (2:11.8), Alannah Burke in the 1000m, (3:49.9), and Olivia Rupp in the mile (6:53.5).

Adding three points to the Revere scoresheet with second-place finishes were Giselle Salvador in the 50 yard dash (7.2), Ashley Rodriguez in the 300m (52.4), Samantha Solis in the mile (7:26.4), and Douaa Elkawakibi in the two-mile (17:21).

Contributing points with third-place finishes were Angelina Montoya in the shot-put with a personal record (PR) throw of 22′-0.25″, Danni Hope Randall in the 300m (53.6), Yasmin Riazi in the 600m (2:20.2), and Ashley Chandler in the 1000m (4:38.6),

MacDonald and her crew, who now are 2-1 on the season, were set to travel to Medford today (Wednesday).

“We’re looking forward to what should be a tough meet versus Medford,” noted MacDonald.

They will host Chelsea next Wednesday.

Revere Girls Top Medford, 50-42

The Revere High girls basketball team split their two contests this past week against Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Lynn English and Medford.

Last Tuesday, the Lady Patriots came out on the short end of a 56-47 decision at Lynn English. The Lady Rams parlayed some early hot-shooting from three-point land to jump out

to an 18-8 advantage that they held throughout the game.

However, the Lady Patriots fought back valiantly, moving within four points in the third period, but never quite proved able to make it all the way back.

Belma Velic led Revere in the scoring department with 17 points and snared five rebounds. , Haley Belloise turned in a fine all-around performance, also reaching double-figures with 14 points while dishing out four assists and bringing down three boards.

Marwa Riad made a nice total contribution with five points, fve rebounds, and two assists and Nisrin Sekkat hit for eight points and made three assists.

“It was a hard-fought game the entire way,” said RHS head coach Chris Porrazzo. “We were within four in the third quarter, but never could cut it closer. We aren’t big into ‘moral victories,’ but this game felt different for us. We were playing with a different energy and a different purpose. Even though it wasn’t the result we wanted, it was something we want to bottle up and take with us into future games.”

The Lady Patriots carried that intensity into their next contest two days later when they hosted the Lady Mustangs of Medford.

“We came out with great energy early and a lot of that was thanks to our junior captain, Bella Stamatopoulos,” said Porrazzo. “Bella checked in with the coaches leading up to the game, searching for ways to better make an impact on the court. She is a beacon of resilience and came out to have her best game of the season.

“She started off the scoring for us by ripping an offensive rebound away from the Medford center and making a lay-up to tie the game at 2-2,” Porrazzo continued. “After Bella tied the game, we never lost the lead after that.”

Revere’s momentum carried through to the first buzzer, with Lorena Martinez hitting a three- point shot as time expired in the first quarter to give Revere a nice 15-5 lead.

Medford drew within four points midway through the third period, but the Lady Patriots were able to hold off the visitors for a 50-42 victory.

Three Revere girls hit for double figures, led by Velic (14 points, five rebounds, two blocks),

Belloise (11 points, six assists), and Shayna Smith (11 points, eight rebounds).

“It was a good win for us against a tough Medford team,” whose squad now stands at 2-3 in the GBL and 2-4 overall.

Porrazzo and his crew now have what the coach termed, “a huge, season-defining stretch of six games in the next two weeks.”

The Lady Patriots hosted non-league rival Lowell this past Monday and entertained Chelsea yesterday (Tuesday). They travel to Malden tomorrow (Thursday) and return home to face Everett next Tuesday.

Somerville comes to Merullo next Thursday (January 19) and they will make the short trek to non-league foe Winthrop next Friday (January 20).

RHS Swim Team Posts Two Victories

The Revere High swim team earned its first victory of the season with an 82-77 win in the Patriots’ home opener.

RHS captain Matt Terrell won both of his events, the 200 free and 100 fly. Alem Cesic also was a double-winner, capturing the 200 IM and the 500 free. Junior Vilson Lipa had a great meet, winning both the 100 free and back.

Gavin and Harrison Rua went 1-2 in the 50 free, both swimming under 30 seconds in the event. Revere also dominated all three of the relays: Lipa, Cesic , Gavin and Harrison Rua winning the medley; Nate Hill and Matt Terrell joined the Rua brothers to win the 200 free relay; and the 400 free was won by the quartet of Terrell, Lipa, Hill and Cesic.

Coach Chris Hill’s squad duplicated that feat in their next meet with an 82-51 victory over Somerville at the Garfield School pool.

The quartet of Vilson Lipa, Alem Cesic, and Gavin and Harrison Rua won the medley to start the meet, setting the tone for the Patriots on their path to victory.

Terrell and Hill went 1-2 in the 200 free and Cesic won the 200 IM. In the 50 free, Revere swept the top three spots with Gavin Rua in first, Jannet Sehli in second ,and Jean Builes-Uribe in third.

Terrell and Gavin Rua then took first and second in the 100 fly. Senior Kathy Trinh (team captain) took second in the 500 free, as Cesic took first again in that event. The 200 free relay had Revere taking first place with the foursome of Hill, Rua, Rua, and Terrell, and third with the team of Leticia Coelho, Melanie Rodriguez, Jean Builes, and Jannet Sehli.

Prior to their twin wins, the Patriots came up short in their season-opener with Latin Academy, 97-67.

Despite the loss, there were a number of highlights for the Patriots.

Junior Juan Cano won both the 200 free and 100 back, and fellow junior and team captain Alem Cesic won both the 500 free and 100 breaststroke. The medley relay team, made up of Cano, Cesic, Matt Terrell (team captain), and Vilson Lipa (all juniors) won their event.

Hill and his crew were scheduled to host Malden yesterday (Tuesday) and Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday). They will swim at Somerville next Tuesday and at Medford next Thursday.

Boys Track Cruises Past Lynn English

The Revere High boys indoor track and field team improved to 2-1 on the season with a runaway 75-11 victory over Lynn English last Wednesday at Merullo Fieldhouse.

The Patriots seized the advantage from the outset, going 1-2 in the high jump behind the duo of JV Cunha (5′-6″) and Richard Vilme (5′-4″).

Gabriel Santana won the shot-put with a throw of 37′-6.5″ and teammate Felipe Maia grabbed third spot with a toss of 34′-0.75″.

The trio of Isaiah Decrosta (7.2), Javan Close (7.3), and Fajr Riazi (9.8) swept the 50 yard hurdles.

Allen Hou (6.1) and Latrell Ashby (6.4) went 1-2 in the 50 yard dash. In the 300 meter dash, Sami el-Asri (40.9) and Abbas Atoui (44.6) also went 1-2.

Revere took all three of the top spots in the 600 meter dash ahead of three English rivals thanks to Ahmed Bellemsieh (1:50.3), Ruben Rodriguez (1:52.3), and Kevin Alves (1:54.0).

Cunha won the 1000M with a clocking of 3:08.9 with teammate Brian Contreras earning a point for third in 3:49.9.

In the mile, Kenan Batic sped to first place in 5:27.4 with teammate Zaraius Bilimoria running a strong 5:40.6 to take second. In the two-mile run, Youness Chahid took the top spot in 12:40.9 and Adam Assure was second in 13:45.2.

Coach David Fleming and his crew will travel to face a strong Medford squad today (Wednesday) and will host Chelsea next Wednesday.

RHS Boys Hoop Hosts Malden Tomorrow

The Revere High boys basketball team will be looking to get back on the winning track inits upcoming contests with a pair of GBL rivals this week.

Coach Dave Leary and his Patriots were scheduled to travel to Chelsea yesterday (Tuesday) and will host Malden tomorrow at the Merullo Fieldhouse. The opening tip is set for 7:00.