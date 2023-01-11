Obituaries 01-11-2023

Antonio Martignetti

Of Revere

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, January 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. for Antonio Martignetti, 85, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 5. His funeral will begin from the Funeral Home on Friday, January 13 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

The beloved husband of the late Adelaide Martignetti, he was the devoted father of Maria Swan and her husband, Michael of Lynnfield, Alessandro Martignetti and his wife, Paula of Revere and the late Michelina Martignetti; cherished Nonno of Melissa Swan of Revere, Elijah Swan and his wife, Maria of Saugus and Brandon Carlson of Seneca Falls, NY; Adoring Bisnonno of Antonio and Sophie. He is also survived by one sister, Suora Antonietta Martignetti of Rome, Italy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his dear brothers: Ferdinando, Beniamino, Felice and Alessandro Martignetti and his dear sisters, Emanuella Martignetti and Lucia Musto.

Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Antonio’s memory are kindly asked to consider Care Dimensions/Kaplan House; 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. ​

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Vertuccio & Smith/Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home.

Ethel Cotter

Mass. RMV Retiree

Ethel H. (Olsen) Cotter, 95, of Beverly, formerly of Peabody, Lynn, Melrose and Revere, died on Thursday, January 5 at the Masconomet Healthcare in Topsfield.

The wife of the late William F. Cotter, she was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Nils Christian and Sigrid (Hovelsen) Olsen. Mrs. Cotter worked for many years as an office clerk for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

She was the loving mother of Karen Moulison and her husband, Richard of Groveland, Diane Villani and her husband, Alfred of Chelsea and the late Dennis Cotter; the sister of the late Gordon Olsen and Bertha Olsen. She was grandmother of three grandchildren: Paul Villani and his wife, Beth, Michael Moulison and his wife, Katie, Christine Perkins and her husband, Steve and six great grandchildren: Hannah, Benny, Emma, Cole, Chase and Casey.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, today, Wednesday, January 11 from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at noon. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Arrangements by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, Saugus.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to vetangels.org.

Florence Angell

Of Revere

Florence Angell of Revere passed away on January 6 at the age of 72.

Born in Stoneham on June 15, 1949 to the late Clinton Angell and Edna (Wilmot) Angell, she was the devoted mother of Clinton Angell and his fiancé, Jennifer Valentin of Revere; cherished grandmother of Serenity Angell and Arianna Angell, dear sister of Harriet Rogers and her husband, Albert of Maine and Dorothy Cuozzo and her late husband, John of Florida. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St,, Revere on Thursday, January 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Prayer Service in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A private interment will take place at a later date.

For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Rose Racana

Longtime Dedicated Employee of Filene’s and Macy’s

Rose (Falzone) Racana of West Peabody, formerly of Revere and Lynnfield, passed away on January 2 at the age of 93.

Rose was a dedicated and longtime employee of Filene’s and Macy’s. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Born and raised in Boston on October 16, 1929 to the late Rosario Falzone and the late Josephine (Marotta) Falzone and her late step mother Anna (Viola) Falzone, she was the devoted mother of John A. Racana and Richard A. Racana, both of Revere and their late father, Anthony A. Racana; dear sister of Concetta Cecere and her late husband, Peter of Roslindale, Antonetta Costigan and her husband, Edward of Amesbury and the late Michael Falzone and his surviving wife, Jeanne of New Hampshire, the late Salvatore Falzone and his late wife, Thelma, and the late baby, Louis Falzone. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Private Service will be held by the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rose’s name to the Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, Attn: Amy Li, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 5000, Woburn, MA 01801.

For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Dorothy Curran

Choir Member Devoted to Immaculate Conception Church

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, January 12 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for Dorothy “Dotty” Ann (Durante) Curran, 81, who passed away on January 2 following a brief illness. She was 81 years of age. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home, following the visitation at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Masks are required throughout the services.

Born in Boston, the daughter of Carlo, Sr. and Adelaide (Dorso) Durante, she was raised in East Boston and attended East Boston High School. Dorothy had a rich life; one that was full of dedication to her family, building lasting friendships, a 30-year career at Liberty Mutual and a devoted parishioner and volunteer at the Immaculate Conception Church where she was a talented member of the choir. She was also a member of the Revere Senior Center and enjoyed traveling, pursuing hobbies such as painting, Sunday dinners with her family, long phone calls, the ocean, opera, musicals and going to the ballet.

Dorothy was the beloved wife of 61 years to Daniel Curran of Revere and the loving mother of the late Alice A. Brown and the late Daniel S. Curran and his surviving wife, Alison of Hadley; cherished grandmother of Ashley M. Brown and Amanda E. Brown, both of Revere, Alex R. Curran and Michael G. Curran, both of Hadley; dear sister of Carlo Durante, Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Revere and the late Robert Durante and his surviving fiancée, Anita Belmonte of Winthrop. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.​

To send online condolences, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith / Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home.

Joseph Saraceni

Retired Truck Driver

Joseph R. “Moe” Saraceni, 82, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 2​ at Saints Memorial Hospital in Lowell.

Born in Boston, the son of Dominic and Lucia (Giusto) Saraceni, he was raised in Boston’s North End and attended Boston schools. After high school, he entered the workforce and began working as a truck driver. Joseph worked for over 25 years as a truck driver for Corman Bag Co. in Chelsea and later he worked for Standard Electric, until his retirement.

He was married to his wife, Jayne, for over 31 years and the couple was inseparable. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family and he was an avid football fan, always rooting for the New England Patriots. He also enjoyed camping and fishing.

The beloved husband of Jayne M. (Cardinale) Saraceni of Tewksbury, he was the devoted father of Joseph V. Bocchetti and his wife, Lisa of Haverhill, James J. Bocchetti of Revere, Michael Saraceni of Vermont, Lisa Coffin and her husband, Gary of South Carolina, Louise Allen and her husband, Francis of Connecticut and the late Joseph Saraceni; cherished grandfather of Marissa and Ashley Bocchetti, Jolene Hays, Stephanie Caruso, Gavin Torri, Joshua Coffin, Jessica Higley, Stacy Becker, Shawn Coffin and MaKenzie Saraceni; dear brother of John Saraceni and his wife, Jane of Tewksbury and the late Sarah, Rocco, Phyllis, Eleanor, Mary Lou, Ralph, Louis and Christine. He is also lovingly survived by seven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral Services will be held and announced at a later date. ​

To send online condolences, please visit ​www.vertuccioandsmith.com​.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Gina Villa

Retired High School Physical Education Teacher and Coach

Funeral Services were held privately for Gina M. Villa, 73, who passed away on December 21 following a long illness.

Born in Boston, the daughter of Gino and Edna (Alessi) Villa, she was raised in Dorchester, attended local schools and was a graduate of Girls Latin High School. She continued her education attending Boston State College and Framingham State University, ultimately achieving her master’s degree in physical education. She worked for many years as a physical education teacher at the high school level in Holliston and Millis, Massachusetts. She also coached the varsity field hockey teams for both Boston State College and Framingham State University.

Gina also had a deep interest in comic books and worked for a number of years as an editor for CrossGen comics, a company her cousin, whom she loved dearly, owned and operated.

In her spare time, she loved to travel. Gina travelled throughout the United States and also to Italy and Australia. She traveled with family and sometimes, alone, making new friends along the way. She also enjoyed numerous cruises.

Over the years, she adored the companionship of numerous dogs, and she will be dearly missed by her canine companion,Tucker. She was also an avid reader and a member of book clubs in the Holliston and Milford areas, where she made many friendships, keeping in touch with other members over the years.

The dear sister to Dolores M. Villa of Revere and her late husband, Henry A. Famolare and William “Bill” Villa of Illinois, she was the cherished aunt of Marla Marino and her husband, Joseph of New Hampshire and their children, Jason Mottola, Dante Mottola, Nicky Mottola and Nick Marino and Matthew Villa of Texas, John Villa of Illinois and Russell Villa of Minnesota and the adored cousin of Mary and Walter Alessi and Lauren along with many others.

To send online condolences, please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com​

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home.

Christopher Riordan

President of Delta Management Associates

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, January 12​

from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt.

107) Revere for Christopher A. “Chris” Riordan, who was stricken at home, then later died on Thursday, January 5 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was 47 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 12 Noon followed by entombment in Woodlawn Cemetery – Versailles Mausoleum, Everett.

Chris was born in Malden, raised and educated in Revere along with his three brothers.​

He was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School, Class of 1993. He went to work alongside his father, in the family business, Delta Management Associates. Chris worked for many years and eventually took the reins and became the company’s president.

On October 12, 2002, Chris married the love of his life, Holly E. (McCarthy. The couple lived in Revere, then Saugus and

for the past 10 years in Georgetown. During this time, Chris and Holly were blessed with the birth of their two daughters, Emma and Kaitlyn. He was a loving and proud father and husband, he had a great relationship with his brothers and he treasured his parents. He was a loyal friend to many and was also an extremely hard worker.

In his spare time, Chris loved going to Disney with his family and friends or attending a Red Sox or Patriots game, being a season ticket holder for many years. He was a gun collector, enjoyed scuba diving and going to concerts. He was also very passionate about food, he enjoyed cooking and preparing meals, as much as he enjoyed eating.

His sudden loss is devastating to his entire family. Chris was an organ donor and his selfless act caring way allowed him to save three people’s lives.

The beloved husband of 20 years to Holly E. (McCarthy) Riordan, he was the adored father of Emma G. and Kaitlyn E. Riordan, all of Georgetown; the devoted son of Assunta “Susan” (Donisi) Riordan and the late Michael W. Riordan of Revere, the cherished brother of Thomas J. Riordan and his wife, Michelle of Georgetown, Atty. Michael A. Riordan and his wife, Atty. Kate Riordan of Methuen and Atty. David M. Riordan of Danvers; the treasured uncle of Charlotte, Grayson, Abigail, Michael and Madison; the dear son in law of Noreen C. Cristiano and her husband, Michael of Revere and the late John McCarthy and his surviving wife, Janet McCarthy of Rockland; the nephew of Kevin and Patricia Moschella of Revere and the late Gennaro Donisi of Revere.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to World Central Kitchen ​wck.org.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Michael Raimo, Jr.

Retired Educator

Michael A. Raimo, Jr. 89, of Salem, NH passed away on Monday, January 9 at the Residence at Salem Woods after a brief illness.

Michael grew up and was educated in Revere, the son of the late Josephine (Porcaro) and Michael A. Raimo Sr. Mike served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a teacher at Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational School.

He was a faithful and active member of St. Joseph’s Parish. Mike enjoyed flying especially sea planes, hunting, skiing, fishing and traveling. Mike had a zest for life, enjoyed staying active and was always ready to help his family and friends. He loved football and enjoyed watching his grandson’s practices and football games.

Mike will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Joan (DeRosa) Raimo of Salem, NH; his daughter, Mary Baker and her husband, Scott of Sandown, NH; his twin sisters, Antoinette Riley of Saugus, and Anna Curtin of Revere; his grandson, Brody; his step-grandchildren: Sara, Carl, Anna, Erin, Dan and DJ; his close friends, Mike Finocchiaro, Dan Clark and Bruce Challinor and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Louise, Rose and Jean.

Visitation will be today, Wednesday, January 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Salem, NH. Memorial contributions in Michael’s name may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com

Robert Sasso Jr.

Owner and Operator of The R. Sasso & Sons Construction Company

Robert J. Sasso Jr. of Revere passed away on January 4 at the age of 58.

Robert studied civil engineering at Wentworth College before joining his father in business at the age of 20 and shortly after taking over The R. Sasso & Sons Construction Company which he has owned and operated for the past 38 years.

Bobby was a thrill seeker who enjoyed driving his boat, parachuting and going on extravagant vacations. Bob enjoyed dining at fancy restaurants in the company of family and friends. He lived by the motto “No Job too Big” because he was known for taking on crazy projects and seeing them through. His employees Jimmy, Gary, Jordan, Jay and Angel looked at him as a father figure.

Born in Revere on December 25, 1964 to Robert J. Sasso Sr. and the late Lea (Frassica), he was the beloved father of Robert J. Sasso III and Peter Sasso of Revere, dear brother of Steven, David, Maria and the late Leanne. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, January 14 at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Revere High School Football Parents Club, , 44 Kilburn Stl, Revere MA 02151 Att Jenn Keefe. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.