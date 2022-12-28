News

Revere Police Activities League Holds Holiday Hoops Tournament

The Revere Police Activities League, under the leadership of director Kris Oldoni, held its
second annual Holiday Hoops Tournament Tuesday at Revere High School. Junior varsity
and freshman teams from Revere, Medford, Malden, and Somerville competed in the tournament.
The players enjoyed a post-tournament luncheon that was catered by DeMaino’s.
Pictured above are PAL officials, Revere Police officers, and Revere High basketball coaches.
Front row, from left, are PAL Official Brian Taylor, RHS boys basketball head coach David
Leary, PAL Director Kris Oldoni, and RHS assistant coach Bobby Sullivan. Back row, from left,
are RHS Athletic Director Frank Shea, Police Officer Christina Bagnera, Police Officer Christian
Orellana, Police Sgt. Joe Internicola, PAL Official Michael Micciche, and RHS assistant
coach John Leone. The event was made possible by the Shannon Grant and the Revere
Community Reinvestment Grant. Kris Oldoni thanked Mayor Brian Arrigo, Police Chief David
Callahan, the Revere Police Department, and the Revere community for their support. Missing
from photo: Sgt. Milton Alfaro.

