News Revere Police Activities League Holds Holiday Hoops Tournament by Journal Staff • December 28, 2022 • 0 Comments The Revere Police Activities League, under the leadership of director Kris Oldoni, held itssecond annual Holiday Hoops Tournament Tuesday at Revere High School. Junior varsityand freshman teams from Revere, Medford, Malden, and Somerville competed in the tournament.The players enjoyed a post-tournament luncheon that was catered by DeMaino’s.Pictured above are PAL officials, Revere Police officers, and Revere High basketball coaches.Front row, from left, are PAL Official Brian Taylor, RHS boys basketball head coach DavidLeary, PAL Director Kris Oldoni, and RHS assistant coach Bobby Sullivan. Back row, from left,are RHS Athletic Director Frank Shea, Police Officer Christina Bagnera, Police Officer ChristianOrellana, Police Sgt. Joe Internicola, PAL Official Michael Micciche, and RHS assistantcoach John Leone. The event was made possible by the Shannon Grant and the RevereCommunity Reinvestment Grant. Kris Oldoni thanked Mayor Brian Arrigo, Police Chief DavidCallahan, the Revere Police Department, and the Revere community for their support. Missingfrom photo: Sgt. Milton Alfaro.