Obituaries 01-04-2023

Valerie Hudson

She Will Forever Be Remembered for Cherishing Her Family, They Meant the World to Her

A funeral will be conducted today, Jaunuary 4, at 10 a.m followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Valerie G. (Paiva) Hudson who died on Tuesday, December 27 at the Massachusetts General Hospital, after sustaining a fall at home. She was 76 years old.

Interment will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Valerie was born in Cambridge and lived in Revere all her life. She was educated in Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1964. Following high school, she followed her passion and became a hairdresser. She worked as a hairdresser in Boston for Salon Mirabella.

She married the love of her life, Leslie W. “Bill” Hudson in 1968. They remained in Revere where they raised their two children together and made their home.

Valerie provided a loving and nurturing home for her family and she loved cooking and baking for them all the time. She was an incredible cook and enjoyed feeding family and friends. She was fastidious about her home and while working full time, always kept it perfect.

She was artistic in many ways and loved gardening and being surrounded by beautiful flowers.

She was also known for shopping for “things.” She will forever be remembered for cherishing her family, they meant the world to her.

The beloved wife of 54 years of Leslie W. “Bill” Hudson, she was the loving mother of Kimberly A. Recupero and her husband, Michael and Leslie W. “Billy” Hudson Jr., all of Revere, the cherished Nana of Joshua Recupero of Revere and Jeremy Recupero of Everett. Valerie is also lovingly survived by her brothers and sisters in law and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visitingwww.stjude.org

To send online condolences, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Stephanie Lynne Orlandino

A Caring Loving Person

Stephanie Lynne (Crapo) Orlandino, 40, of Revere died suddenly on November 17.

Stephanie was a caring loving person. She loved the beach and all the beauty and serenity it had to offer. Stephanie also enjoyed drawing and expressing herself through art. Her creative and loving soul will live on through the hearts of her family and friends.

Stephanie is survived by her mother, Karen Crapo, her brother, Douglas Crapo and sister in-law, Natasha Crapo and her three sons: Michael, Connor and Jackson.

Private services to be held in January.

The family requests all who knew her to keep her in your hearts.

Gerald Sasso

Former Revere Police Department Mechanic

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, January 6 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral

Home, 262 Beach St., Revere for Gerald T. “Jerry” Sasso who died peacefully in the loving presence of his family at home on December 30 following a long illness. He just celebrated his 80th birthday on December 9th. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 12 p.m. followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody.

Jerry was one of two children born to his late parents. He was raised and educated in Revere Schools and graduated from Revere High School.

Jerry knew his calling early on, as he became an auto mechanic. He always had a passion for cars and enjoyed working on them. His entire working career was spent as a mechanic. He owned and operated Jerry’s Texaco in Revere and later Jerry’s Mobil in Middleton. He then left and worked at several car dealerships where he became the service manager. He was most remembered for being the mechanic for the Revere Police Department, where he spent the later part of his career, for over 15 years, before retiring in 2005.

Jerry married his wife, Jean on November 11, 1963. The couple remained in Revere where together they raised a son, Jerry and a daughter, Jill. He was a hardworking man, providing for his family.

In 2012, they left Revere and moved to Peabody. Jerry enjoyed fixing things around the house, working on the cars and enjoying time with friends. He truly loved when he and his wife traveled, especially to Aruba, his favorite place to be. Jerry also enjoyed smoking his cigars. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a loyal friend and a good man.

He is the beloved husband of 59 years of Jean R. (DeYeso) Sasso of Peabody, formerly of Revere, the loving father of Gerald P. Sasso of Peabody and Jill P. Sasso of Middleton and the dear brother of the late Joseph J. Sasso. He is also lovingly survived by his canine pal, “Buddy” and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For online condolences and guest book, please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

Funeral arrangements under the care and direction of Vazza’s Beechwood Funeral Home.

Paul Draper

Former Proprietor of Headquarters on Broadway, Revere

Paul E. Draper, 61, of Lynn, formerly of Revere, died at Lowell General Hospital on Wednesday, December 28.

Born in Winthrop, Mr. Draper was the son of the late Earl F. and Margaret L. (Alioto) Draper, Jr. He was a hairdresser for 40 years and was the former proprietor of Headquarters on Broadway in Revere.

Paul is survived by his brother, Earl F. Draper III and his wife, Cheryl of Canton; his sister, Patricia Draper Balley and her husband, Peter of Peabody, five nieces and nephews: Christopher Draper, Kimberly Dias, Matthew Draper, Paige Balley and Zachary Balley.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Wednesday, January 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be held from the funeral home on Thursday, January 12 at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment in will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children at shrinerschildrens.orgFor directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.

Michael T. Kippenberger

Retired Revere Fire Department Lieutenant

A Funeral Service was conducted on Saturday, December 31 in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals for Ret. Revere Fire Department Lt. Michael Thomas Kippenberger who died unexpectedly on Friday, December 23 at the Lowell General Hospital. He was 70 years old. Interment with Military Honors took place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Michael, also known as “Kippy” or Mike, was born in Chelsea to his late parents, Ret. Revere Fire Department Capt. Paul F. Kippenberger, Sr. and Irene T. “Renee” (Tuite) Kippenberger. He was the middle child of his brother and sister. He grew up on Harrington Street in Revere, was educated in Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1971.

Following high school, Kippy enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly and faithfully served his country. When he returned home, he and his family moved to Topsfield.

Kippy started working in construction as well as any other way he could make a buck. On October 1, 1976, he married Mary Ellen (Haggerty.)

Kippy followed in his father’s footsteps both working for him as a locksmith at Atlantic Lock of Revere, as well as following his steps getting sworn in at Revere Fire Department.

Mike and MaryEllen moved to North Street in Topsfield in April of 1981, after welcoming their only son, Michael in December of 1980. This new home, that he built himself (with the help of many) was something that made him proud. He, his wife and his son enjoyed many happy memories on North Street.

While on the fire department, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant and retired after 25 plus years on the job. He always looked back on his time in the department with fondness.

Along with firefighting, Kippy owned and operated his own locksmith business, MTK Locksmith, in which he was still working for over 40 years until his sudden death.

When times got tough financially, Kippy would jump on a construction crew or grab a few more details down the track or plow snow to help his family get by. His son, Michael also worked alongside him for many years. MTK Lock installed many locks on many houses in the Tri-Town Area, as well as many businesses. He was talented in his trade and he was recommended by many not only for his honesty and knowledge, but you were guaranteed a laugh or two. One of his biggest and longest accounts was being the subcontracted locksmith for the Burlington Public Schools for many years.

He met many people through working in Burlington and throughout the North Shore. These relationships and friendships were so valuable to him. It was all about “who ya know” with Kippy.

The greatest joys in life were his family. Kippy consistently talked about his family and how incredibly proud he was of them.

He was so proud that Michael went to college, that he met his wife, Lauren (the daughter he never had) and their life together. He was overjoyed at the birth of his grandson, Michael. He treasured being a papa and being able to do many things with his grandson, including a recent trip to Disney World with him in July. He was really starting to enjoy the benefits of all of his hard work over the years and beginning to start to enjoy a semi-retirement.

Although he moved to Chelmsford, his heart was still in Topsfield. He frequented the town often and looked forward to his time with his buddies for coffee. As he and MaryEllen grew older, they​ were able to travel, enjoy time together floating in the pool and they had many laughs along the way.

Kippy will be remembered for being a man who would help others, give advice and provide a “good joke” or two. He was proud of his accomplishments in life and the legacy he is living behind. He will be missed.

He was the beloved husband of 46 years to Mary Ellen (Haggerty) Kippenberger of Chelmsford, formerly of Topsfield; loving and proud father of Michael T. Kippenberger and his wife, Lauren of Tewksbury, adored papa of Michael P. Kippenberger, dear brother of Katherine M. Call and her husband, John D., Jr. of Danvers and the late Dr. Paul F. Kippenberger, Jr.; cherished family friend of Kathy Ings “his other wife” and the Late Robert Ings of Billerica.

He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, fellow brother and sister firefighters, colleagues in the locksmith industry and countless friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 by mail or by visiting www.DAV.org.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Linda Doherty

Retired Eaton Vance Financial Librarian

Linda A. (Neville) Doherty of Winthrop, formerly of Revere, passed away on January 1. She was 75 years old.

The beloved wife of 51 years to Cornelius J. Doherty, she was born in Boston, the cherished daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Palmgren) Neville.

Linda was happily employed for 36 years as a Financial Librarian for the Eaton Vance Investment Co. of Boston. She loved spending time with her family, reading, traveling, telling amazing stories, attending theatre/shows and watching her kids and grandkids play sports.

Linda was the devoted mother of Shannon E. Doherty of Revere and Todd N. Doherty and his wife, Jessica of Lynnfield. She was the adored grandmother of Hannah and Brandon Doherty. She was the dear sister in law to Ann Marie Jenkins and loving aunt to Jeremy Jenkins.

Visiting hours will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St.,

Winthrop on Monday, January 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. Linda’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Parish (St. John the Evangelist Church) 320 Winthrop St. ,Winthrop on Tuesday, January 10 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Please go directly to church. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section).

For Linda’s guestbook and directions, please visit :www.mauricekirbyfh.com

Sheila Meaney

Retired Secretary

Sheila F. (Donnelly) Meaney of Revere, 86, died on Tuesday, December 27.

The wife of the late Francis X. Meaney, she was born in Cambridge, the daughter of the late James Arthur and Olive (Hand) Donnelly. She had worked as a secretary for the V.A. and Social Security Departments.

Sheila is survived by five children: Julie Foulds of Saugus, Tricia Donnelly of Conway, NH, Ann Marie Brown of Peabody, David Meaney and his wife, Janet of North Port, FL and Susan Meaney DVM of Beverly; eight grandchildren: Meaghan, Donny, Joseph, Terrance, Connor, Jillian, Jonathan and Jack and nine great grandchildren, Sean, Nicolas, Christopher, Isla, Zachary, Jake, Lila, Makayla and Tyler. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen Orlandella, son-in-law, Donald P. Foulds, grandson, Patrick M. Connors; four brothers, Robert, Edward, Buddy and David Donnelly; two sisters, Ann Marie Porterfield and Dorothy Mulloy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheila’s memory may be made to the Fisher House of Boston at fisherhouseboston.org.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home on Thursday, January 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a service in the funeral home at 6 p.m. For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.

Felice “Phil” Barletta

Retired Master Machinest

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, January 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere for Felice “Phil” Barletta who died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, January 1 at 91 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday, January 9 beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will follow with Military Honors in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Phil was born in East Boston on August 30, 1931, to the late Domenico and Agnes (Vitale) Barletta. He was one of four children. He then enlisted in the United States Army in 1948. While serving in Germany, he met and married the love of his life, Anneliese (Meissner). The couple lived in East Boston, where they raised their three daughters. Phil worked as a Master Machinist. After he retired, his hobbies included taking day trips to Boston, boating and he especially loved his family, and being with them.

The beloved husband of 60 years of the late Anneliese (Meissner) Barletta, he was the loving father of Evelyn Barletta–Auld and her husband, John of Rockland, Donna Saraceno and her husband, Robert J. of Saugus and Lisa Tracia and her partner, John A. Norton, II of Saugus; the grandfather of Erica Rago and her husband, James, Stephen Apicco and his wife, Denise, Christopher Saraceno and Robyn Berry, Robert Saraceno and his wife, Lisa and Nicole Tracia and her partner, Jeff Black; the treasured great grandfather of Evan, Ashlyn, Isabelle, Juliette, Delilah, Christian, Anneliese, Christopher, Jr. Jake and Nathan and the dear brother of Agnes Barletta and the late Nicholas Anthony Barletta. He is also lovingly survived by his companion, Nina Preston.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For online guest book and condolences, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com

Eunice Kriedberg

Loving And Devoted Mother and Homemaker, Long-Time Resident

Eunice G. (Glick) Kriedberg, of Revere, wife of the late Henry J. Kriedberg, passed away on Dec. 6. She was 90 years old.

Born in Winthrop, Eunice was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Sadye Glick. Eunice graduated from Revere High School in 1950. She and her husband shared 45 years of marriage.

Eunice was a devoted mother and homemaker and raised four children, David Kreed, Karen Berg, Robert Kriedberg, and Steven Kriedberg. She was also the sister of Dianne Emerson.

Eunice and her family lived in West Peabody for 10 years before returning to Revere in 1971. The family enjoyed many happy times together. Eunice had a wonderful sense of humor and a great laugh. She always put others first and had a nice, kind way about her.

Her son, Robert, recalled how the children would often jest with their mother that her initials once spelled “EGG” (Eunice Gloria Glick).

Eunice lived at the Jack Satter House where her smile and spirit will be missed. Eunice was also a loyal fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics.

Eunice was also admired deeply by her grandchildren, Keith Ryan and his wife, Sue, Daniel Berg, and Jacob Berg, her great-grandchildren, Julianna Ryan, Jesse Ryan, and the late Jason Ryan, her daughter-in-law, the late Kathleen Kriedberg, and son-in-law, the late Jeffrey Berg.

Eunice Kriedberg will be remembered fondly by all who were graced by her presence in their lives.

Graveside services were held Dec. 12 at New Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery in Everett.

Donations in memory of Eunice Kriedberg can be made to: Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.