EBNHC expands access to senior care with the completion of new Everett housing site

Special to the Journal

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) today announced the expansion of its Neighborhood PACE program with the completion of a new location in Everett, Mass. The health care site, located at the former St. Therese Parish on 801 Broadway in Everett, will provide a growing number of Boston-area adults age 55 years or older with the medical, health and wellness care they need to age safely and independently in their home and community.

“With the growth of PACE and other programs for older adults, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is taking significant steps to expand capacity for senior care in Massachusetts,” said East Boston Neighborhood Health Center President and CEO Greg Wilmot. “Beginning with our Revere site in 2018 and now our new Everett site, EBNHC is dedicated to providing new possibilities for older adults to live safely at home, throughout care transitions.”

“East Boston Neighborhood Health Center believes that adults over 55 should be in charge of their own care for as long as possible – with the full support of a community of care professionals on hand,” said Calay IP, Vice President of Neighborhood PACE, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. “Neighborhood PACE plays a vital role in providing high-quality, comprehensive care to older adults and, as the population ages, the demand for our services continues to grow. Our new Everett site will increase access to coordinated medical care, nutrition, rehabilitative therapy, recreation and transportation services to help a diverse group of adults age in place.”

According to the American Community Survey, data shows a 19% increase in the number of Everett residents over the age of 55 in the past 10 years. EBNHC partnered with The Neighborhood Developers (TND), a community development corporation and nonprofit organization, to build the new site which is part of a larger development project including affordable rental homes and townhouses for sale at below-market price. TND also redeveloped a park on the site to enhance its accessibility and functionality for residents.

“The goal of our first development in Everett is to implement a vision with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center that enables Everett adults to age safely in the community they call home,” said TND Executive Director Rafael Mares. “The new site will provide easy access to health care services and fill a growing gap in the Everett housing market.”

EBNHC’s Neighborhood PACE serves approximately 800 seniors living in East Boston, Chelsea, Winthrop, Revere, Everett, Malden, Melrose, Medford, Stoneham, and Boston’s North End. Offering highly personalized, home-based coordinated care, Neighborhood PACE allows seniors to maintain independence and thrive in the community, ultimately giving patients and caregivers peace of mind and community connection. Neighborhood PACE is supported through the Program of All-Inclusive Care (PACE) agreement with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, MassHealth, and the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.

For more information on EBNHC’s Neighborhood PACE program, visit this link.

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community health center in Massachusetts, serving over 100,000 patients and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a Health Center Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, EBNHC has offered access to comprehensive care for the underserved populations of Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Winthrop, Everett and Boston’s South End. EBNHC is dedicated to promoting and sustaining healthy communities, families, and individuals by providing accessible, person-centered, compassionate, and high-quality health care services to all who live and work in our service area. For more information, please visit www.ebnhc.org.