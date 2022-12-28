ZBA approves one new license, some changes, and many renewals

By Journal Staff

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals approved one new license, several license modifications, and a host of license renewals for the coming year at its meeting last Wednesday, December 21, in the City Council Chamber.

The board also approved the past practice of extending New Year’s Eve closings for local establishments until 3 AM for the serving of food only.

Chairman Robert Selevitch and colleagues Daniel Occena and Linda Guinasso made quick work of the many and various matters that came before them.

The first was an application by Phromi, Inc., d/b/a Beachmont Liquors, 669 Winthrop Ave., in which Jacob Gerson, the present manager of the business, was seeking to change the managership from himself to his son, Michael H. Gerson.

Both of the Gersons were on hand for the hearing. After the board members congratulated Michael Gerson, who has worked at the business with his father for many years, they wished him good luck and approved the change.

The second application was from United Auto Center, Inc. d/b/a Yes Auto Sales, 400 Beach Street, Francisco de Sales Barbosa Neto, Manager, for a change of D/B/A to Yes Auto Sales from JR Car Sales.

Mr. Neto presented his application and told the board that the only change to the business will be the change of name. The board approved the application unanimously.

The third matter involved an application by Argueta & Piche Corp., d/b/a Carnaval Latino Restaurant Bar, 7B Everett Street, Julia Duarte-Alarçon, Manager, for a change of DBA to Carnaval Latino Restaurant Bar from Nino’s Restaurant & Bar.

This matter had been continued from the ZBA’s November meeting. Ms. Duarte-Alarcon presented the application and said that everything will remain the same, other than the change of name.

“I’ve eaten at your restaurant and it’s very good food,” said Occena.

The board unanimously approved the change.

The next item on the agenda concerned a request by Revere Restaurant Group, Inc., d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, which is located in the Comfort Inn, 85 American Legion Highway, for a change in its entertainment license to add DJ, Karaoke, Vocal/Instrumental Music, Floor Show, and Athletic Events. The current entertainment license permits entertainment in the form only of Cable TV, Radio, and Juke Box.

The asst. general manager presented the application to the board. She clarified for the ZBA that there would be no floor shows and no athletic events.

After some back-and-forth among the board members regarding exactly what was being requested, with some input from Ward 3 City Councilor Cogliandro, who suggested that the the corporate office perhaps had simply checked all of the boxes on the application, board approved the application for a DJ, karaoke, and instrumental/vocalist only.

The board next took up the application of Rincon Limeño Revere, Inc., 260 Broadway, Juan D. Jaramillo, Manager, to amend an entertainment license to add DJ, Karaoke, Instrumental Music. Current entertainment license is for Cable TV, Radio, Amplifiers, and Vocal Music.

This matter was continued from the November meeting.

Mr. Jaramillo presented the application and said that the change to the entertainment license “would be for a guitar player one or two days per week to bring something different to the business,” as well as an occasional DJ.

The commissioners approved the application unanimously.

The commission granted a new common victualler license to Mass Trips, Inc., d/b/a Revere Beach Pizzeria, 180 Shirley Avenue,

Abel Moreno, Manager, with hours of operation from Sunday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m., with requested seating for 18.

Mr. Abel Moreno and his son Emiliano presented the application, which had been continued from the November meeting.

They presently own two nearby restaurants, Esquite, 194 Shirley Ave., and another on No. Shore Rd. They said they plan to offer a New York-style slice of pizza, and other food items, that serve as a grab-and-go for commuters at their new business. There will be only a few seats in the new restaurant itself, which is located in the recently-completed building at the corner of No. Shore Rd. and Shirley St.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, who lives nearby, spoke in favor of the application.

“They do a good business and everybody loves their food. This will be good for the neighborhood,” said Novoselsky.

The board approved the application unanimously.

The board renewed the following licenses for 2023.

Automatic Amusement Devices:

Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue

Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue

Twin Corp. d/b/a Margaritas & Martinis Food & Spirits, 488-490 Broadway

Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard

KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard

Sons of Revere, LLC d/b/a Sons of Revere, 8 Revere Street

Common Victualler:

Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway

Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street

SE North Shore, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven Food Store #27471C, 1120 North Shore Road

Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road

A.M. Pizza, Inc. d/b/a Domino’s Pizza, 570 Broadway

Aamwal, Inc. d/b/a Nick’s Bistro, 169 Squire Road

Bajza, Inc. d/b/a Papa Jack’s, 327 Broadway

Calixto, Inc. d/b/a Bridge Pizzeria, 800 Washington Avenue

China Crystal, LLC d/b/a China Crystal, 750 Washington Avenue

Demoulas Supermarkets, Inc. d/b/a Market Basket, 275 Squire Road

Dimino Brothers Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Dimino’s Subs, 190 Revere Beach Parkway

El Tipico Salvadoreno Restaurant, Inc., 227 Revere Street

Felicita D’Alelio d/b/a Brewin’ Café, 311 Broadway

Gyong Ho, Inc. d/b/a Flaming Grill & Buffet, 31F Furlong Drive

Happy Garden Revere, Inc. d/b/a Happy Garden, 80 Revere Beach Boulevard

Joe’s Kwik Marts MA, LLC, 41 Lee Burbank Highway

Kelly’s Kreme, Inc., 437 Revere Beach Boulevard

Kelly’s Roast Beef, Inc., 410 Revere Beach Boulevard

La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Avenue

Lee Burbank Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 41 Lee Burbank Highway

Lee Burbank Highway Service Station, Inc. d/b/a Super Sunoco, 251 Lee Burbank Highway

Lixi Hospitality Revere, Inc. d/b/a Starbucks, 400 Ocean Avenue

Los Hornitos, LLC, 2 Park Avenue

Lu-Jac Corp. d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 338 Squire Road

North Shore Road Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 555 North Shore Road

Revere Dandee, LLC d/b/a Dandee Donuts, 1141 Revere Beach Parkway

Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington Street

S&S Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 145 Broadway

Seak Ly Kong d/b/a Thmor Da Restaurant, 144 Shirley Avenue

Suffolk Diner, LLC d/b/a Airport Diner @ Suffolk Downs, 10 Furlong Drive

Target Corporation d/b/a Target Store T-1942, 36 Furlong Drive

The Brewster Company, LLC d/b/a McDonald’s, 339 Squire Road

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC d/b/a Stop & Shop Supermarket #011, 40 Furlong Drive

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC d/b/a Stop & Shop Supermarket #043, 540 Squire Road

Tori, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 477 Beach Street

Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s, 42 Furlong Drive

Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s #6205, 39 Squire Road

Club – All Alcohol:

Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue

Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road

Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway

Point of Pines Yacht Club, Inc., 28 Rice Avenue

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue

American Legion Post #61, 249 Broadway

Beachmont VFW Post #6712, Inc., 150 Bennington Street

Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc., 61 Lucia Avenue

Entertainment:

A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway

Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road

Bajza, Inc. d/b/a Papa Jack’s, 327 Broadway

Demoulas Supermarkets, Inc. d/b/a Market Basket, 275 Squire Road

La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Avenue

Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington Street

Suffolk Diner, LLC d/b/a Airport Diner @ Suffolk Downs, 10 Furlong Drive

The Brewster Company, LLC d/b/a McDonald’s, 339 Squire Road

General On-Premise – All Alcohol:

Sons of Revere, LLC d/b/a Sons of Revere, 8 Revere Street

Innholder – All Alcohol:

Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway

Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway

Revere Restaurant Operator, LLC d/b/a Mission Beach House, 400 Ocean Avenue

Innholder – Malt/Wine:

Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway

Innholder Hotel:

Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway

Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway

Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway

Lixi Hospitality Revere, Inc. d/b/a Springhill Suites Boston Logan Airport Revere Beach, 400 Ocean Avenue

Package Store – All Alcohol:

Beachmont Wine and Spirits, Inc., 116 State Road

Blanchards Revere, Inc., 286 American Legion Highway

Gorgio Liquor Mart, LLC d/b/a Gio’s Liquors, 765 Broadway

Jia Liquors Corp., 535 Broadway

Netraa, Inc. d/b/a Dairy Mart, 160 Squire Road

Nilhar Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Woody’s Liquors, 266 Broadway

Orange Grove Market, Inc., 158 Shirley Avenue

Pramukh Raj Gas Station, Inc. d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road

Phromi, Inc. d/b/a Beachmont Liquors, 669 Winthrop Avenue

Shree Rang, Inc. d/b/a E-Z Liquors, 750 Washington Avenue

Shuban, Inc. d/b/a Parkway Convenience, 190A Revere Beach Parkway

TBS Beverage, Inc. d/b/a Ocean Liquors, 210 Shirley Avenue

Trinity Convenience, Inc. d/b/a Land of Liquor, 1164 North Shore Road

Package Store – Malt/Wine:

A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway

AMBE Corp. d/b/a Broadway Convenient Mart, 632 Broadway

Gasco Oil, Inc. d/b/a Gasco, 520 Broadway

Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway

Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street

SE North Shore, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven Food Store #27471C, 1120 North Shore Rd.

Shayona Management, Inc. d/b/a Anthony’s Supermarket, 760 Broadway

Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road

Yaksh, Inc. d/b/a Beachway Beer & Wine, 40 Furlong Drive

Parking Lot:

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway

Rockwal Realty Trust, 1380 North Shore Road

Pool Table:

Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue

Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard

Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road

Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue

R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue

Restaurant – All Alcohol:

21 Revere Beach Blvd, LLC, 21 Revere Beach Boulevard

381 Revere Beach, LLC d/b/a Bianchi’s at the Sand Bar, 381 Revere Beach Boulevard

388 Broadway, LLC d/b/a Volare, 388 Broadway

99 West, LLC d/b/a 99 Restaurant & Pub, 121 VFW Parkway

Argueta & Piche Corp. d/b/a Nino’s Restaurant & Bar, 7B Everett Street

Beachmont Pizza Corp. d/b/a Luigi’s Pizzeria, 616 Winthrop Avenue

Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard

Burbank, Inc. d/b/a Full Rack Smoke House, 297 Lee Burbank Highway

Cafeteria Las Delicias Colombianas, Inc., 86 Shirley Avenue

Cinco de Mayo II d/b/a Pancho Villa Mexican Grill

DeMaino’s Restaurant, Inc., 14 Malden Street

Eddie Mac’s Lounge, Inc. d/b/a The Volcano Room, 377 Revere Beach Boulevard

Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard

GA Restaurant II, Inc. d/b/a Santorini Restaurant, 376 Revere Beach Boulevard

H & R Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Table & Bar, 139-141 Shirley Avenue

Hook & Reel, Inc., 151A VFW Parkway

KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard

Lupita Revere, LLC d/b/a Lupita Restaurant, 111 Shirley Avenue

MFRP Corp. d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road

Mirage, Inc. d/b/a Mirage Restaurant, 220 Lynnway

Ocean 500 of Revere, LLC d/b/a Dryft, 500 Ocean Avenue

Ocean Ale House of Revere, LLC d/b/a Fine Line Tap Room, 500 Ocean Avenue

Primos Partners, LLC d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 46 Revere Street

R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue

Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway

Rice Passions, Inc., 163 Squire Road

Rincon Limeño Revere, Inc., 260 Broadway

Route 1A Restaurant Group, LLC d/b/a The Marina Restaurant at the Wharf, 543 North Shore Road

S & V Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Café, 123 Shirley Avenue

Scalzi Hospitality Corporation d/b/a Casa Lucia, 61 Lucia Avenue, 2nd Floor

Taqueria Eucalipto II Corp. d/b/a Las Vegas Restaurant, 107 Shirley Avenue

Triangle Pro, Inc. d/b/a Billy C, 441 Revere Street

Twin Corp. d/b/a Margaritas & Martinis Food & Spirits, 488-490 Broadway

Two Brothers Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Murray’s Tavern, 118 Broadway

Uno Restaurants, LLC d/b/a Uno Chicago Grill, 210 Squire Road

White Label, LLC d/b/a Easy Pie, 649 Squire Road

Wonderland Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Oceanside Events Center, 1290 North Shore Road

Woo Gee, Inc. d/b/a Peter Woo’s, 374 Broadway

Restaurant – Malt/Wine:

Los Compadres Oaxaqueños, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway

Miba Corporation d/b/a El Penol 2, 570A Broadway

Noah & Victoria Corporation d/b/a Blanca’s Bakery & Restaurant, 341 Broadway

R & M Foods, Inc. d/b/a D’Parma, 288 Broadway

Salomon Ramos Corp. d/b/a Café Costa del Sol, 366 Broadway

Yutaka, Inc. d/b/a Yutaka Fine Asian Cuisine, 339 Squire Road

Restaurant – Wine, Malt, and Cordials/Liqueurs:

Azam Incorporated d/b/a The Cutting Board, 744 Broadway

Class 1 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Black Marble Motorcycles, LLC d/b/a Boston Harley-Davidson, 649-1 Squire Road

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

1A Corporate Auto Sales & Leasing II, Inc., 275 Lee Burbank Highway

Arkon Motors, Inc. d/b/a 1A Auto Way, 441 Lee Burbank Highway

Auto Boss Group, Inc., 1107 North Shore Road

Bob’s Auto Body Services, Ltd., 1456 North Shore Road

Charlie’s Auto Exchange, Inc., 655 North Shore Road

Espo Enterprises, Inc., 22R Whitin Avenue Extension

Ibrahim el Rihane d/b/a U.S.A. Motors, 404 Revere Beach Parkway

John Sica d/b/a Commonwealth Auto Sales, 335 Lee Burbank Highway

Kenneth G. LaFauci d/b/a Brothers Auto Body, 16 Naples Road (through February only)

Mario’s Service Center, Inc., 977 Broadway

Master Auto Sales, Inc., 1027 Broadway

Miguel A. Gonzalez d/b/a La Joya Auto Sales & Service, 1420 North Shore Road

Touriya Aitelhadj d/b/a Wonderland Auto, 1176 North Shore Road

Gold, Silver, Precious Metals, Jewelry Dealer:

David & Tobie Katz d/b/a Tobie’s Jewelry, 150 Shirley Avenue

Rachana Jewelry, Inc., 156 Shirley Avenue

Lodging House:

Shirley Investments, LLC, 194 Shirley Avenue

Pawnbroker:

Andrew Sica d/b/a Suffolk Pawn, 333 Lee Burbank Highway

Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett Street

Secondhand Dealer:

Andrew Sica d/b/a Suffolk Pawn, 333 Lee Burbank Highway

Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett Street

The board received two communications in the past month. The first was a notification from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of the approval of an application for the transfer and pledge of an All Alcohol Package Store license to Pramukh Raj Gas Station, Inc. d/b/a Joe’s Market from Northgate Partners, LLC.

The second was a letter from Revere City Councillor Richard Serino concerning the renewal of the hotel license for Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn.

Selevitch noted that a year ago, the hotel had promised to reopen within a year, but has not done so. The board voted to send a letter to the owner to ask what the plans are for the future of the hotel. The board members denied a renewal of the hotel’s licenses until they hear back from the company.

Selevitch also noted that two businesses, a restaurant and jewelry business, will have their licenses expire as of January 1 because they have not sought to renew their licenses to this point.