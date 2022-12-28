ZBA approves one new license, some changes, and many renewals

By Journal Staff
The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals approved one new license, several license modifications, and a host of license renewals for the coming year at its meeting last Wednesday, December 21, in the City Council Chamber.
The board also approved the past practice of extending New Year’s Eve closings for local establishments until 3 AM for the serving of food only.
Chairman Robert Selevitch and colleagues Daniel Occena and Linda Guinasso made quick work of the many and various matters that came before them.
The first was an application by Phromi, Inc., d/b/a Beachmont Liquors, 669 Winthrop Ave., in which Jacob Gerson, the present manager of the business, was seeking to change the managership from himself to his son, Michael H. Gerson.
Both of the Gersons were on hand for the hearing. After the board members congratulated Michael Gerson, who has worked at the business with his father for many years, they wished him good luck and approved the change.
The second application was from United Auto Center, Inc. d/b/a Yes Auto Sales, 400 Beach Street, Francisco de Sales Barbosa Neto, Manager, for a change of D/B/A to Yes Auto Sales from JR Car Sales.
Mr. Neto presented his application and told the board that the only change to the business will be the change of name. The board approved the application unanimously.
The third matter involved an application by Argueta & Piche Corp., d/b/a Carnaval Latino Restaurant Bar, 7B Everett Street, Julia Duarte-Alarçon, Manager, for a change of DBA to Carnaval Latino Restaurant Bar from Nino’s Restaurant & Bar.
This matter had been continued from the ZBA’s November meeting. Ms. Duarte-Alarcon presented the application and said that everything will remain the same, other than the change of name.
“I’ve eaten at your restaurant and it’s very good food,” said Occena.
The board unanimously approved the change.
The next item on the agenda concerned a request by Revere Restaurant Group, Inc., d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, which is located in the Comfort Inn, 85 American Legion Highway, for a change in its entertainment license to add DJ, Karaoke, Vocal/Instrumental Music, Floor Show, and Athletic Events. The current entertainment license permits entertainment in the form only of Cable TV, Radio, and Juke Box.
The asst. general manager presented the application to the board. She clarified for the ZBA that there would be no floor shows and no athletic events.
After some back-and-forth among the board members regarding exactly what was being requested, with some input from Ward 3 City Councilor Cogliandro, who suggested that the the corporate office perhaps had simply checked all of the boxes on the application, board approved the application for a DJ, karaoke, and instrumental/vocalist only.
The board next took up the application of Rincon Limeño Revere, Inc., 260 Broadway, Juan D. Jaramillo, Manager, to amend an entertainment license to add DJ, Karaoke, Instrumental Music. Current entertainment license is for Cable TV, Radio, Amplifiers, and Vocal Music.
This matter was continued from the November meeting.
Mr. Jaramillo presented the application and said that the change to the entertainment license “would be for a guitar player one or two days per week to bring something different to the business,” as well as an occasional DJ.
The commissioners approved the application unanimously.
The commission granted a new common victualler license to Mass Trips, Inc., d/b/a Revere Beach Pizzeria, 180 Shirley Avenue,
Abel Moreno, Manager, with hours of operation from Sunday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m., with requested seating for 18.
Mr. Abel Moreno and his son Emiliano presented the application, which had been continued from the November meeting.
They presently own two nearby restaurants, Esquite, 194 Shirley Ave., and another on No. Shore Rd. They said they plan to offer a New York-style slice of pizza, and other food items, that serve as a grab-and-go for commuters at their new business. There will be only a few seats in the new restaurant itself, which is located in the recently-completed building at the corner of No. Shore Rd. and Shirley St.
Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, who lives nearby, spoke in favor of the application.
“They do a good business and everybody loves their food. This will be good for the neighborhood,” said Novoselsky.
The board approved the application unanimously.
The board renewed the following licenses for 2023.
Automatic Amusement Devices:
Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue
Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway
Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue
Twin Corp. d/b/a Margaritas & Martinis Food & Spirits, 488-490 Broadway
Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard
KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard
Sons of Revere, LLC d/b/a Sons of Revere, 8 Revere Street
Common Victualler:
Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway
Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street
SE North Shore, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven Food Store #27471C, 1120 North Shore Road
Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road
A.M. Pizza, Inc. d/b/a Domino’s Pizza, 570 Broadway
Aamwal, Inc. d/b/a Nick’s Bistro, 169 Squire Road
Bajza, Inc. d/b/a Papa Jack’s, 327 Broadway
Calixto, Inc. d/b/a Bridge Pizzeria, 800 Washington Avenue
China Crystal, LLC d/b/a China Crystal, 750 Washington Avenue
Demoulas Supermarkets, Inc. d/b/a Market Basket, 275 Squire Road
Dimino Brothers Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Dimino’s Subs, 190 Revere Beach Parkway
El Tipico Salvadoreno Restaurant, Inc., 227 Revere Street
Felicita D’Alelio d/b/a Brewin’ Café, 311 Broadway
Gyong Ho, Inc. d/b/a Flaming Grill & Buffet, 31F Furlong Drive
Happy Garden Revere, Inc. d/b/a Happy Garden, 80 Revere Beach Boulevard
Joe’s Kwik Marts MA, LLC, 41 Lee Burbank Highway
Kelly’s Kreme, Inc., 437 Revere Beach Boulevard
Kelly’s Roast Beef, Inc., 410 Revere Beach Boulevard
La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Avenue
Lee Burbank Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 41 Lee Burbank Highway
Lee Burbank Highway Service Station, Inc. d/b/a Super Sunoco, 251 Lee Burbank Highway
Lixi Hospitality Revere, Inc. d/b/a Starbucks, 400 Ocean Avenue
Los Hornitos, LLC, 2 Park Avenue
Lu-Jac Corp. d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 338 Squire Road
North Shore Road Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 555 North Shore Road
Revere Dandee, LLC d/b/a Dandee Donuts, 1141 Revere Beach Parkway
Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington Street
S&S Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 145 Broadway
Seak Ly Kong d/b/a Thmor Da Restaurant, 144 Shirley Avenue
Suffolk Diner, LLC d/b/a Airport Diner @ Suffolk Downs, 10 Furlong Drive
Target Corporation d/b/a Target Store T-1942, 36 Furlong Drive
The Brewster Company, LLC d/b/a McDonald’s, 339 Squire Road
The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC d/b/a Stop & Shop Supermarket #011, 40 Furlong Drive
The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC d/b/a Stop & Shop Supermarket #043, 540 Squire Road
Tori, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 477 Beach Street
Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s, 42 Furlong Drive
Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s #6205, 39 Squire Road
Club – All Alcohol:
Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue
Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road
Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway
Point of Pines Yacht Club, Inc., 28 Rice Avenue
Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue
American Legion Post #61, 249 Broadway
Beachmont VFW Post #6712, Inc., 150 Bennington Street
Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc., 61 Lucia Avenue
Entertainment:
A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway
Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road
Bajza, Inc. d/b/a Papa Jack’s, 327 Broadway
Demoulas Supermarkets, Inc. d/b/a Market Basket, 275 Squire Road
La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Avenue
Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington Street
Suffolk Diner, LLC d/b/a Airport Diner @ Suffolk Downs, 10 Furlong Drive
The Brewster Company, LLC d/b/a McDonald’s, 339 Squire Road
General On-Premise – All Alcohol:
Sons of Revere, LLC d/b/a Sons of Revere, 8 Revere Street
Innholder – All Alcohol:
Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway
Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road
MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway
Revere Restaurant Operator, LLC d/b/a Mission Beach House, 400 Ocean Avenue
Innholder – Malt/Wine:
Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway
Innholder Hotel:
Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway
Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road
MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway
Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway
Lixi Hospitality Revere, Inc. d/b/a Springhill Suites Boston Logan Airport Revere Beach, 400 Ocean Avenue
Package Store – All Alcohol:
Beachmont Wine and Spirits, Inc., 116 State Road
Blanchards Revere, Inc., 286 American Legion Highway
Gorgio Liquor Mart, LLC d/b/a Gio’s Liquors, 765 Broadway
Jia Liquors Corp., 535 Broadway
Netraa, Inc. d/b/a Dairy Mart, 160 Squire Road
Nilhar Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Woody’s Liquors, 266 Broadway
Orange Grove Market, Inc., 158 Shirley Avenue
Pramukh Raj Gas Station, Inc. d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road
Phromi, Inc. d/b/a Beachmont Liquors, 669 Winthrop Avenue
Shree Rang, Inc. d/b/a E-Z Liquors, 750 Washington Avenue
Shuban, Inc. d/b/a Parkway Convenience, 190A Revere Beach Parkway
TBS Beverage, Inc. d/b/a Ocean Liquors, 210 Shirley Avenue
Trinity Convenience, Inc. d/b/a Land of Liquor, 1164 North Shore Road
Package Store – Malt/Wine:
A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway
AMBE Corp. d/b/a Broadway Convenient Mart, 632 Broadway
Gasco Oil, Inc. d/b/a Gasco, 520 Broadway
Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway
Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street
SE North Shore, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven Food Store #27471C, 1120 North Shore Rd.
Shayona Management, Inc. d/b/a Anthony’s Supermarket, 760 Broadway
Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road
Yaksh, Inc. d/b/a Beachway Beer & Wine, 40 Furlong Drive
Parking Lot:
MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway
Rockwal Realty Trust, 1380 North Shore Road
Pool Table:
Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue
Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard
Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road
Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway
Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue
R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue
Restaurant – All Alcohol:
21 Revere Beach Blvd, LLC, 21 Revere Beach Boulevard
381 Revere Beach, LLC d/b/a Bianchi’s at the Sand Bar, 381 Revere Beach Boulevard
388 Broadway, LLC d/b/a Volare, 388 Broadway
99 West, LLC d/b/a 99 Restaurant & Pub, 121 VFW Parkway
Argueta & Piche Corp. d/b/a Nino’s Restaurant & Bar, 7B Everett Street
Beachmont Pizza Corp. d/b/a Luigi’s Pizzeria, 616 Winthrop Avenue
Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard
Burbank, Inc. d/b/a Full Rack Smoke House, 297 Lee Burbank Highway
Cafeteria Las Delicias Colombianas, Inc., 86 Shirley Avenue
Cinco de Mayo II d/b/a Pancho Villa Mexican Grill
DeMaino’s Restaurant, Inc., 14 Malden Street
Eddie Mac’s Lounge, Inc. d/b/a The Volcano Room, 377 Revere Beach Boulevard
Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard
GA Restaurant II, Inc. d/b/a Santorini Restaurant, 376 Revere Beach Boulevard
H & R Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Table & Bar, 139-141 Shirley Avenue
Hook & Reel, Inc., 151A VFW Parkway
KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard
Lupita Revere, LLC d/b/a Lupita Restaurant, 111 Shirley Avenue
MFRP Corp. d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road
Mirage, Inc. d/b/a Mirage Restaurant, 220 Lynnway
Ocean 500 of Revere, LLC d/b/a Dryft, 500 Ocean Avenue
Ocean Ale House of Revere, LLC d/b/a Fine Line Tap Room, 500 Ocean Avenue
Primos Partners, LLC d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 46 Revere Street
R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue
Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway
Rice Passions, Inc., 163 Squire Road
Rincon Limeño Revere, Inc., 260 Broadway
Route 1A Restaurant Group, LLC d/b/a The Marina Restaurant at the Wharf, 543 North Shore Road
S & V Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Café, 123 Shirley Avenue
Scalzi Hospitality Corporation d/b/a Casa Lucia, 61 Lucia Avenue, 2nd Floor
Taqueria Eucalipto II Corp. d/b/a Las Vegas Restaurant, 107 Shirley Avenue
Triangle Pro, Inc. d/b/a Billy C, 441 Revere Street
Twin Corp. d/b/a Margaritas & Martinis Food & Spirits, 488-490 Broadway
Two Brothers Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Murray’s Tavern, 118 Broadway
Uno Restaurants, LLC d/b/a Uno Chicago Grill, 210 Squire Road
White Label, LLC d/b/a Easy Pie, 649 Squire Road
Wonderland Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Oceanside Events Center, 1290 North Shore Road
Woo Gee, Inc. d/b/a Peter Woo’s, 374 Broadway
Restaurant – Malt/Wine:
Los Compadres Oaxaqueños, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway
Miba Corporation d/b/a El Penol 2, 570A Broadway
Noah & Victoria Corporation d/b/a Blanca’s Bakery & Restaurant, 341 Broadway
R & M Foods, Inc. d/b/a D’Parma, 288 Broadway
Salomon Ramos Corp. d/b/a Café Costa del Sol, 366 Broadway
Yutaka, Inc. d/b/a Yutaka Fine Asian Cuisine, 339 Squire Road
Restaurant – Wine, Malt, and Cordials/Liqueurs:
Azam Incorporated d/b/a The Cutting Board, 744 Broadway
Class 1 Motor Vehicle Dealer:
Black Marble Motorcycles, LLC d/b/a Boston Harley-Davidson, 649-1 Squire Road
Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:
1A Corporate Auto Sales & Leasing II, Inc., 275 Lee Burbank Highway
Arkon Motors, Inc. d/b/a 1A Auto Way, 441 Lee Burbank Highway
Auto Boss Group, Inc., 1107 North Shore Road
Bob’s Auto Body Services, Ltd., 1456 North Shore Road
Charlie’s Auto Exchange, Inc., 655 North Shore Road
Espo Enterprises, Inc., 22R Whitin Avenue Extension
Ibrahim el Rihane d/b/a U.S.A. Motors, 404 Revere Beach Parkway
John Sica d/b/a Commonwealth Auto Sales, 335 Lee Burbank Highway
Kenneth G. LaFauci d/b/a Brothers Auto Body, 16 Naples Road (through February only)
Mario’s Service Center, Inc., 977 Broadway
Master Auto Sales, Inc., 1027 Broadway
Miguel A. Gonzalez d/b/a La Joya Auto Sales & Service, 1420 North Shore Road
Touriya Aitelhadj d/b/a Wonderland Auto, 1176 North Shore Road
Gold, Silver, Precious Metals, Jewelry Dealer:
David & Tobie Katz d/b/a Tobie’s Jewelry, 150 Shirley Avenue
Rachana Jewelry, Inc., 156 Shirley Avenue
Lodging House:
Shirley Investments, LLC, 194 Shirley Avenue
Pawnbroker:
Andrew Sica d/b/a Suffolk Pawn, 333 Lee Burbank Highway
Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett Street
Secondhand Dealer:
Andrew Sica d/b/a Suffolk Pawn, 333 Lee Burbank Highway
Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett Street
The board received two communications in the past month. The first was a notification from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of the approval of an application for the transfer and pledge of an All Alcohol Package Store license to Pramukh Raj Gas Station, Inc. d/b/a Joe’s Market from Northgate Partners, LLC.
The second was a letter from Revere City Councillor Richard Serino concerning the renewal of the hotel license for Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn.
Selevitch noted that a year ago, the hotel had promised to reopen within a year, but has not done so. The board voted to send a letter to the owner to ask what the plans are for the future of the hotel. The board members denied a renewal of the hotel’s licenses until they hear back from the company.
Selevitch also noted that two businesses, a restaurant and jewelry business, will have their licenses expire as of January 1 because they have not sought to renew their licenses to this point.