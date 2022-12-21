News

Menorah Candle Lighting Ceremony

The City of Revere held a menorah candle lighting ceremony in observance of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah Tuesday on the City Hall lawn. Pictured at the ceremony are, from left, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Rabbi Lior Nevo of the Jack Satter House, Rabbi Sruli Baron of Tobin Bridge Chabad, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, School Committee member John Kingston, School Committee member Michael Ferrante, Ward 6 Councilor Richard Serino, Northeast Regional School Committee member Anthony Caggiano, and Ward 5 Councilor John Powers.

