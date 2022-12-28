Obituaries 12-28-2022

Richard “Dick” Hayes

National Grid retiree

A Funeral Mass as celebrated on December 27 in the Immaculate Conception Church for Richard “Dick” Hayes, who passed away on Thursday, December 22 following a brief illness. He was 88 years old. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born in Braintree and raised and educated in Revere, Dick was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1952. On November 11, 1956, he married his wife, Dorothy “Dot” (Sordillo). He enlisted in the United States Navy, faithfully and proudly serving his country during the Korean Conflict from 1957 until 1960.

Dick and his wife raised their three children in Revere. He was a lineman and working foreman for Mass Electric, which later became National Grid, and retired after 44 years of service. He also worked at the Wonderland Dog Track in the photo finish sector of the racetrack.

Dick was a member of the Revere Lodge of Elks #1171 and the Revere Knights of Columbus Council #179. More than anything, he cherished spending time with his family.

He was the beloved husband of 66 years tofDorothy M. (Sordillo) Hayes and the loving father of Karen English and her husband, Billy, Roberta McTague and her husband, John,and Rick Hayes and his wife, Donna; cherished Papa of Meaghan English and her husband, Michael Redbord, Amanda McTague, Ryan English, USN Ensign Courtney McTague and her husband, Tab Volpe, Jonathan McTague, and Michael Hayes. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Michael Patrick Barresi

July 25, 1981 ~ December 16, 2022

Michael Patrick Barresi of Hamden, CT, formerly of Saugus and Revere, passed away on December 16.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Lindner) Barresi and their daughter, Brielle. He was the beloved son of Salvatore “Sal” and Eileen (Sheehan) Barresi, Jr of Saugus, brother of Salvatore III and his wife, Kelly of Saugus, Paul Barresi of Saugus and Brian Barresi of Everett and uncle of Julia, Erin, Joshua, Matthew and Leah Barresi. Michael is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach Street, Revere today, Wednesday, December 28 at 11 a.m. Family and Friends are invited to attend. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett,

A Celebration of Michael’s Life will be held after the services at the Saugus Elks, 401 Main Street, Saugus from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to join us as we remember Mike.

James Brennan

Former longtime proprietor of Beach Supply Company of Revere

James. T. Brennan of Everett entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 19 in the Woburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 78 years old.

Jim was born in Medford and resided in Everett for most of his life. He was the former proprietor of Beach Supply Company in Revere for many years. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

The beloved husband of the late Patricia E (McDonough), he was the dear son of the late Lucille (Rose) and James Brennan; dear and devoted father of James M. Brennan and his wife, Cynthia of Wilmington and Bridget Aprile and her husband, Christopher of Billerica; brother of Lucille Cacciatore and her husband, Joseph of Plaistow, NH and the late Paul and Dennis Brennan; loving grandfather of Christopher, Meghan Murphy and Caitlin Aprile. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim’s visiting hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett, Thursday, December 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment with U.S Air Force Military Honors at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James’ memory to the Alzheimers Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty.

Edward Hurley

Of Chatham, formerly of

Chelsea and Revere

Edward F. Hurley was born on April 27, 1928, in Chelsea, MA. He was a long-time resident of Revere and in later years Chatham. He was the father of beloved daughter, Linda Hurley, father-in-law to her husband Robert Del Vecchio, and was the grandfather to Shannon, Sean, and Siobhan Hurley-Del Vecchio. Edward is predeceased by his wife Anna F. Twomey, his daughter, Laurie Ann Hurley, his parents Edward Hurley and Theresa Thomas, and his sister Virginia Hurley Cassidy.

Edward was a graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1946. He was a graduate of Bentley College attaining a BA in accounting as well as earning an MBA at Harvard College. Edward was a World War II Navy Veteran. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus as well as a lifetime member of the organization. Edward was an active Catholic parishioner in all parishes he belonged to, most recently, Holy Redeemer of Chatham. He was employed as an accountant and as a sales manager for Commercial Electric Motors until age 72. He enjoyed college football, and his favorite team was the New England Patriots. Edward was known for his larger-than-life personality and his welcoming, kind, and compassionate nature to all who encountered him. He loved being involved with his family and especially adored the lights of his life, Shannon, Sean, and Siobhan.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Edward’s name to Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Holy Redeemer Church, Chatham or to Broad Reach Hospice, 1455 Main St., Chatham, MA.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at Holy Redeemer Church, 57 Highland Ave., Chatham, MA at 11AM all are welcome to attend.

Mary Martin

Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the J.L. Mottola VFW Post 4524

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, December 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Mary L. (Viviani) Martin, who passed away on December 22. She was 92 years of age. Her funeral will begin from the Funeral

Home on Friday, December 30 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

Mary was a longtime member and the Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the J.L. Mottola VFW Post 4524, Revere.

The beloved wife of the late George H. Martin and loving companion of Louis Stifano of Revere, she was the devoted mother of Vivian J. Lefebvre and her

Husband, Mark of Hampton Falls, NH, Laurie A. Belmonte and her husband,Stephen A. and Steven G. Martin and his wife, Andrea, all of Amesbury; cherished grandmother of Danielle K. DeYeso of Tewksbury, Michael R. DeYeso and his wife, Louise of Newton, NH, Anna M. Belmonte of Amesbury, Joseph Y. Lefebvre of Hampton Falls, NH, Jake Martin of Long Beach, CA, Zack A. Belmonte of Amesbury, Selena J. Lefebvre of Hampton Falls, NH, Christopher G. Belmonte of Amesbury and Benjamin A. Martin of Brooklyn, NY; treasured great grandmother of Julia, Bristol, Meadow and Reece and dear sister of the late Anne Bucceri and her surviving husband, Joseph of Chelmsford.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.