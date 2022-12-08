Obituaries 12-07-2022

Diane Cohane

Retired Rmv Supervisor, Known for Her Incredible Cooking, Sharp Sense of Humor and Fiery Personality

Funeral Services and interment were held for Diane C. (Nicotera) Cohane, 76, who died surrounded by her loving family at her residence on Revere Beach on Wednesday, November 30 following a two year long battle with cancer.

Diane was born on September 18, 1946 to her late parents, Orlando and Doris M. (Maggioli) Nicotera in Everett. She was one of three children and was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1964. After High School, Diane began working at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, where she worked in the transportation department retiring as a supervisor, after a career spanning over 40 years. During this time, she met and married the love of her life, Dennis P. Cohane. She and Dennis made their home in the Point of Pines Section of Revere and together they proudly raised their three children.

Diane was a loving woman who was known for her incredible cooking, sharp sense of humor and fiery personality. She loved entertaining and hosting holidays, especially Christmas, which was her favorite holiday.

She was famous for her many legendary “Patriot Football Sundays.” She put on a holiday style feast every Sunday and Superbowl. This tradition of 25 years filled the house with family and friends, much laughter and all of Diane’s delicious cooking. Diane’s passing is a tremendous loss to her family, but she would insist that we continue living and toast her at any occasion.

She was the beloved wife of 46 years of Dennis P. Cohane of Revere; the loving mother of Courtney C. Cohane of Revere, Justin J. Cohane and his wife, Nicole of Lynn and Brandon M. Cohane of Revere; the cherished “Nanny” of Anthony and Devon Molineaux and Justin “J.J.” and Mason Cohane; the dear sister of the late Dennis V. Nicotera and Patricia M. Nicotera and the treasured sister-in-law of Janet Piatek and her husband, Robert of Saugus and Donna Cohane of Revere. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Robert Croce

Retired General Contractor and Carpenter

On November 28, 2022, Robert P. Croce, 79, died peacefully surrounded by his family, following a long illness.

Robert was born on October 14, 1943 to Charles and June Croce. He grew up in Beachmont, Revere and that fostered his love of the ocean, boats and lighthouses. His job at the local hardware store put him on the path to the job he was born to do: general contractor and carpenter.

Bob met his wife, JoAnn Lucca, in 1963 and they were married on October 25, 1964.

Together, they raised four children: Robert Jr., Brian, Patricia and Kevin in Wakefield in the house that he built for his family.

Although he was a very hard worker and often worked long hours, Bob always made time to make wonderful memories for his wife and kids, which included weekend trips and long vacations. Bob retired to one of his favorite vacation spots, Conway, NH, where he and JoAnn lived in another house he built.

The fact that his children all settled close by is a testament to what an amazing man he truly was.

Although he continued to work part-time as a “Family Handyman,” Bob spent most of his retirement doing what he loved best: traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren.

Bob was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Charles Jr. and David. He will be remembered by JoAnn, his loving wife and best friend of 58 years; his brother,

Danny and his wife, Dolly; two sisters and their husbands, Cathy and Frank and Joan and Ed; sisters-in-law, Barbara and Ann-Marie; his four children and their spouses: Rita, Megan, Sean, and Vicki; eight grandchildren: Jon, Sarah, Ben, Robin, Madeline, Katelyn, Courtney and Abby and four great grandchildren: Macio, Elena, Sofia and Paisley.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, December 6 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Donations may be made to Visiting Nurses, Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County (https://www.vnhch.org/) and Jenn’s Friends (https://www.jensfriends.org/).

Anna Maria Alba Perrotta

Loving and Devoted Mother

Anna Maria Alba Perrotta passed away peacefully on November 24 at her long-time home in Lanham, Md., near Washington, D.C.

She was born on July 20, 1924 in Revere, where she grew up. She joins her husband, Gino Perrotta, originally of Quincy, whom she married at Revere’s St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church in 1952. She also joins her parents, Vincenzo (James) Alba and Accursia (Lucy) Santangelo Alba, long-time residents of Cummings Avenue, Revere, along with siblings Anthony, Marie (Canty), Mary and Lillian, all of Revere.

Anna graduated from Revere High School in 1942 and Fisher College in Boston in 1944. She then worked in Boston for several years as an administrative assistant for Pitney-Bowes Co.

Anna, a loving and devoted mother, leaves behind six children: Maria, Regina, John, Susan, Vincent and Stephen, along with sons- and daughters-in-law: Paul Feucht, Sara Foresi Perrotta, Kevin Clauss and Laura Whitney Perrotta, 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Visitation at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Md. on December 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. will be followed at 11 a.m. by a memorial service and interment.