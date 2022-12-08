RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Winter Sports Get Underway Next Week

The Revere High winter athletic season is set to get underway next week.

The girls and boys basketball teams will open their seasons next Tuesday, December 13, against Everett, which perennially is among the toughest of their Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals.

Coach Chris Porrazzo, who is returning for his second year at the helm of the girls’ program, is enthusiastic about the coming season.

“We had great numbers for our program at tryouts and we have a full JV and varsity team this season,” said Porrazzo. “We are hard at work practicing with each other and building a positive and inclusive culture on our team. We are focusing on the things that ‘take no talent’ in order to maximize our performance this year.

“We already have had a team outing to Endicott College to watch the women’s basketball team take on Suffolk,” Porrazzo continued. “This event was sponsored by the Revere PAL program and organized by Kris Oldoni. We traveled to Endicott’s campus, spoke with some of Revere’s finest, and ate a great brunch (including ice cream!). It was great to see the girls experience a college campus and bond together as a team.

“I’m proud of the work that the coaches and players have put in thus far. We are looking forward to a fun and successful season,” added Porrazzo.

The Lady Patriots will travel to their Lady Crimson Tide rivals Tuesday evening and then will trek to Somerville next Thursday.

Porrazzo and his crew will play a 20-game schedule in which they will meet their seven GBL foes (Everett, Chelsea, Malden, Medford, Somerville, Lynn English, and Lynn Classical) twice each. Non-league opponents will consist of two games in the Milton High School Holiday Tournament, and single contests vs. Lowell, Peabody, Winthrop, and Hamilton-Wenham.

Coach David Leary’s boys’ squad will host the defending GBL champion Crimson Tide at 7:00 at Merullo Fieldhouse in their opener on Tuesday evening.

Leary and his crew likewise will meet their seven GBL rivals twice each. Their non-league opponents are two games with the Edward M Kennedy Academy for Health Careers, two games in the Winthrop Holiday Tourney (vs. East Boston in the opener and then either Winthrop or Woburn), and one contest each vs. Peabody and Hamilton-Wenham.

The Revere High swim team, under the direction of coach Chris Hill, also will open its 2022-23 campaign next Tuesday with a meet at Boston Latin Academy.

Hill and his crew will have a full schedule of nine meets against GBL foes Somerville (twice), Lynn Classical, Malden, Lynn English, and Medford. Non-league opponents are Latin Academy, Shawsheen Tech, and East Boston.

The RHS boys and girls indoor track teams will open the defense of their GBL titles when they host Everett next Wednesday evening, December 14, at the Merullo Fieldhouse.

The girls’ squad once again will be led by Racquel MacDonald, while the boys will be helmed by new coach David Fleming, who is taking over the reins from long-time RHS coach Sam Ros.

The teams’ dual-meet season will consist of contests against all seven GBL rivals every Wednesday through January 25, culminating in the league meet at the Reggie Lewis Center on February 3.