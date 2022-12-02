News

UPDATED WINTER FESTIVAL NOTICE!

Due to heavy rain forecasts on Saturday, the Winter Festival has been altered to an indoor event from 3-5 PM at Revere City Hall. There will be pictures with Santa, cookie-decorating kits indoors at the Revere City Council Chambers, with a special Caroling performance from the City of Revere Elder Services members. At 5:00, the tree will be lit in front of City Hall with a hot cocoa truck.

The Santa Walk will continue to take place at the normal hours – departing Revere High School at 12:00 PM. The Revere History Museum will continue to have its Open House indoors from 12-4 PM.

