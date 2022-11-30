Obituaries 11-30-2022

Kathleen Marie O’Connell

Dedicated Mother, Truly Respected by Friends and Family

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, December 3 from 12 to 2 p.m. in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere for Kathleen Marie (Aylward) O’Connell of Revere who passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, on November 26 at Melrose Wakefield Hospital. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 2:15 p.m.

Kathleen was born on March 15, 1938 in Boston to Catherine Elizabeth Dalton and John Philip Aylward. She was raised in East Boston, grew up in the Maverick Projects and attended Fitton Catholic School. She graduated from Quinsigamond Community College with an Associates Degree in Computer Programming, and she later worked as an assistant director for the Navy MWR Child Development Center in Key West, Florida.

She is survived by many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was a dedicated mother and truly respected by friends and family.

A beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, she was the devoted mother of Kenneth (Lisa) O’Connell, Elizabeth (Leo) Maggioli, Kathy (Steve Eccher) O’Connell, Stacy (Michael) Rinaldo, Michael O’Connell, Kelly O’Connell, Kristi (Jim) Cottrell, Kerri O’Connell, Colleen Maddock, Kevin (Ita) O’Connell, Shawn (Jennifer) O’Connell, Shannon O’Connell; dear sister to John (Jack) Aylward, Charles “Bucky” Dalton, Elizabeth Joyce Hartman and Phyllis Aylward.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Friends of Animals, a nonprofit organization, by visiting https://friendsofanimals.org.

Carmela Penta

Longtime Employee of the Revere High School Cafeteria

Carmela (Iannuzzo) Penta of Revere, formerly of Everett, died on November 27 at the age of 89.

Carmela immigrated to the U.S. from Italy in June of 1956 and worked many years in the Revere High School Cafeteria.

Born in Sant’Angelo all’Esca to the late Anthony and Maria (Maffeo) Iannuzzo, she was the beloved wife of the late Raffaele Penta; devoted mother of Mary Ann Pepe of Revere, Joseph “Joe” Penta and his wife, Virginia “ Gigi ” of Florida and Anthony Penta of Peabody; cherished grandmother of Michael Pepe, Joseph Pepe, Anthony Pepe, Raffaela Penta, Nicole Penta, Gianna Penta and great-grandmother of Domenic Pepe and dear sister of Marietta D’Orsi of Revere, Raffaele Iannuzzo of Italy and the late Italia Lumini. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, December 1 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Entombent will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting www.act.alz.org/donate.

Phyllis ‘Meena’ Scoppettuolo

Matriach and Heart and Soul of Her Family

Phyllis “Meena” (Spinazzola) Scoppettuolo, 94, of Wilmington, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 20 at home with her loving family by her side. Funeral services were private, and interment was held at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. She will be honored with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Meena was the matriarch and heart and soul of our family. Her kindness, compassion, quiet manner and positive outlook on life were inspiring. She had a sharp wit and a wonderful sense of humor that brought smiles to us all. She will be deeply missed.

Meena is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Anthony J. Scoppettuolo. She was the mother of Karen Prochilo and her husband, Thomas, Anthony M. Scoppettuolo, Trina Bertolino, SheJoy Kruppa and her husband, Roger, Maria Scoppettuolo and her partner, Ray Melcher, Dion Scoppettuolo and Partne,r Leo Bechtold; grandmother of Taryn Bertolino and her husband, Matt Carlin, Janelle Green and her husband, Brian, David Prochilo, Cara Prochilo, Damon Kruppa, Mia Kruppa and great-grandmother of Liam and Wyatt Green. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Meena was cherished and adored by everyone who knew her. We are forever grateful for having her in our lives. The world is a better place because she was in it.

Remembrances may be made to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress 20 Burlington

Paula Rose DeCain

RMV Retiree and a Gentle, Kind and Generous Woman Who Loved Her Catholic Faith

Paula Rose (Nicolini) DeCain, 90, passed away surrounded by her family on November 24 after a brief deterioration of numerous medical conditions. Paula was born on Patriot’s Day, April 19, 1932 to the late Rebecca (Brady) and Lawrence Nicolini, both of Dorchester, and she died in the same house in Revere (Beachmont). She was the beloved wife for 69 years of William DeCain Jr.

Paula was the youngest of seven children and was predeceased by her six siblings and their spouses; Phyllis Chaffee (Newman), Lawrence Nicolini (Rita), John Nicolini (Betty), Ernestine Parro (Buddy), Florence Boudreau (Bill) and Connie Simonson (Joe). Not only were her sisters her siblings, but they were all best friends, nurturing each other’s children as if they were their own.

Paula graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1950 and soon met the love her life, William “Bill” DeCain after an introduction from mutual friends on Revere Beach. After marriage in 1953 at her beloved Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Beachmont, Paula focused her time raising her four children. When all her children were settled in school, Paula brought her positive spirit to a position at the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Boston as a photo licensing specialist. Despite the RMV’s notorious waiting lines, patrons encountered kindness, patience and joy from Paula and often sent letters articulating their positive experience. Many co-workers referred to her as the “friendliest and most caring employee” while her superiors recognized her ability to manage the demands of her job with grace and tolerance. However, the daily commutes driving through the Sumner Tunnel with her dear friend, Regina Franovich when Paula’s calm nature became momentarily fiery, made for some entertaining stories through the years! Paula simply loved her work and loved working with the public; she was fiercely loyal with a hardworking spirit which kept her at the RMV until her retirement.

Paula was known as a gentle, kind, generous woman who loved her Catholic faith, her extended family, her friends, neighbors, her children’s friends, her community and anyone who entered her presence.

While Bill proudly served in the US Navy, Paula spent time with Bill’s mother absorbing the techniques of his mother’s style of Italian cooking so that when Bill’s deployment was complete, they married and began their life together. “Paula’s meatballs and gravy” were known as an essential dish in the family, a secret that no matter how she explained to others, only she could replicate.

As Paula’s condition worsened and resulted in confinement, it was in that same home that Paula was lovingly cared for by her husband with family and friends cheering them on. The family would like to express their appreciation to Care Dimensions Hospice who provided the necessary support so that Paula could remain in her home until her last breath.

The family would also like to thank Dr Elizabeth Walsh and her staff at the MGH Breast Cancer Center in Danvers who provided Paula with exceptional empathetic care making it possible for our time with Paula to be as abundant as possible. Appointments with Dr Walsh included Paula’s concern for Dr. Walsh and her family; “tell me about your boys” Paula would ask, to which Dr. Walsh would kindly share a tale or two of tutoring her children during the pandemic.

Paula is also survived by her four children: Michael DeCain of Lynn, Donald DeCain and his wife, Pamela Mays of Long Meadow, Marianne Tarraza and her husband, Jeffrey Whitaker of Cape Elizabeth, ME, William III (Billy) and his wife, Mary of Weymouth; Grandchildren: Christian Whitaker, Taylor Tarraza and her fiancé, Joe Griswold, Tiffany DeCain and her fiancé, Andy Menard, Fr. William Tarraza OFM-CAP, Heidi Dawkins and her husband, Andrew, Cameron DeCain, Kristina DeCain, Maya DeCain; Great grandchildren: Ellias, Oliver, Max, Piper, Lennon and Leo. She is also survived by her son in law, Dr. Hector Tarraza, her beloved nieces, nephews, their spouses, godchildren, great nieces, great nephews, special friends, neighbors and especially their remarkable and loving next door neighbors, Paul and Gail O’Brien, who have helped the family to preserve Paula and Bill’s ability to safely remain in their home throughout these years.

The Funeral will be conducted from the Caggiano-O’Maley-Frazier Funeral Home, Winthrop today, Wednesday, November 30 followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated by her grandson, Fr. William Tarraza, OFM-CAP in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop. Services will conclude with interment in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Due to the limitation of Paula’s health complicated by the pandemic’s quarantine, Catholic TV was the lifeline for Paula’s sustenance of her faith and connection to the outside world. On her behalf and in lieu of flowers. donations to Catholic TV may be made at www.catholictv.org.

Dolores Bono

Of Quincy, formerly of Revere

Dolores “Dolly” (Della Croce) Bono of Quincy, formerly of Revere, passed away on November 23 at the age of 73.

The beloved daughter of the late Alfred Della Croce and Marie (Fleury) Della Croce, she was the loving wife of 51 years of Vincent C. Bono; cherished mother of Vincent J. Bono of Woonsocket, RI, Richard A. Bono of Quincy and Andrea M. Bono of Lynn; treasured grandmother of Elaine Bono and Gabriella Bono; dear sister of the late Richard Della Croce, the late Salvatore Della Croce, the late Catherine Della Croce, Janice Della Croce of Canterbury, NH and her late partner, Roger Lundskog, Patricia Freeman of Hudson, NH and her late husband David, Alfred Della Croce of Revere, Michael Della Croce and his wife, Wanda of Summerville, SC; dear sister-in-law of the late Raymond Bono and his wife, Dina, the late Mariano Bono and his surviving wife, Angelina Bono of Burlington, the late Michael Bono and his surviving partner, Joseph Alexander of Boston, and the late Ralph Bono. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 3 at 11 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere where family will receive visitors 45 minutes prior at 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolly’s memory can be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500 Chicago, Illinois 60611.

Nicholas Iandolo

Retired Revere Police Patrolman

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on Monday, November 28 for Retired Revere Police Patrolman Nicholas A. Iandolo, 80, who died on Wednesday, November 23 at

the North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital in Salem following a very long illness. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Nicky was born in Chelsea to his late parents, Nicholas G. and Pasqualina “Lena” Iandolo. He was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Everett Vocational High School, Class of 1961. Nicky worked various jobs before being sworn into the Revere Police Department, where

he served on the force for over 30 years.

Nicky was a loving father to his three children. He was specially devoted to his daughter, Maria with whom he made his home and who he faithfully cared for

with devotion to all of her needs. Nicky also made sure that Maria had anything she wanted. Due to Nicky’s declining health, he was no longer able to care for Maria. Nicky was also a friend to many and would always try to help anyone in any way he could.

He was the loving father of Maria Iandolo of Winthrop, Nicholas R. Iandolo and his wife, Susan of Dedham and the late Christopher R. Iandolo; cherished papa of Lilia Iandolo of Dedham; beloved brother of Normand R. Iandolo and his wife, Deann M. of Revere and the late Domenic Iandolo and

his surviving wife, Eileen Iandolo of Saugus. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.