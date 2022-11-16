News Revere Residents Turn 102 Years Young by Journal Staff • November 16, 2022 • 0 Comments MARIE COWHIG CELEBRATES HER 102ND BIRTHDAY: Mayor Brian Arrigo and Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe presented a citation to Revere resident Marie Cowhig (seated, front) on the happy occasion of her 102nd birthday. Pictured at the presentation at her home Monday are, from left, grandniece, Elizabeth Cowhig, nephew, Vincent Cowhig, who is holding great-grandnephew, EliasCowhig Rowe, friend and School Committee member Carol Tye, Mayor Brian Arrigo, and Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe. Born in Revere, Marie Cowhig is the daughter of the late William Cowhig and Elizabeth (Doyle) Cowhig. Marie is a former professional dancer who worked in supper clubs and theaters throughout the United States. During World War II, Marie performed with the USO and appeared in England and Ireland in the show, Hellzapoppin’. “To hear Marie’s story and howit’s interwoven through generations and so many folks in our community, it’s inspiring,” said Mayor Arrigo. “It’s exciting to be able to proclaim it Marie Cowhig Day in Revere, and we’re looking forward to next year.” Added Councillor Keefe, “It’s exciting to hear the history from our residents, especially those who can tell the stories from the World War II era. It’s a delight to celebrate this birthday with Marie.” VETERANS DAY: Retired firefighter and WWIIveteran, Maurice DiBlasi, age 102, beingrecognized for his service during the VeteransDay ceremony held at Charles McMackinVeterans Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 11.