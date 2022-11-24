Obituaries 11-23-2022

Michael Tirella, Jr.

Devoted Husband, Father, Son, Brother and Friend

Michael R. Tirella, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 18. He was 63 years old.

Raised and educated in Revere, Michael was the son of Michael and the late Lenore (Merullo) Tirella. A longtime member of Local 22, Michael worked on many major construction projects in the Boston area. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. In his spare time Michael enjoyed time with family and friends, and also enjoyed fishing.

In addition to his father, Michael leaves his beloved wife, Darnell T. (Testa) Tirella. He also leaves his beloved children: Richard M., Michael C. and Lenore L. Tirella, all of Medford. He was the dear brother of the late Christopher J. and David C. Tirella, the uncle of Nicole Tirella and a devoted son-in-law of Richard and Lois Testa.

Michael’s funeral will be held from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford, Saturday, November 26 at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 9:30 a.m. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Pasquale Attenasio

1935 – 2022

Pasquale “Pat” Attenasio, 87, passed away peacefully November 19 while surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.

He was born on October 2, 1935 in Revere to the late Vincent and Mary (Quasarano) Attenasio and was the beloved husband of 65 years to Joyce (Prendable). Pat is survived by his beloved children: Vincent Attenasio and his wife, Lori of Marlboro, Dorothy Deveau and her husband, Joe of Peabody, Joyce Horgan and her late husband, James and Susan Gravellese and her husband, James, all of Revere; nine grandchildren: Danielle, Nicolette, Amanda, B.J, Pat, Andrew, Sean, Joey and Kristina; eight great grandchildren: Kelsea, Meghan, C.J, Mikayla, Anya, Austin, Brookelynn, and the late R.J and two great-great grandchildren, Aiden and Aurora. He was a beloved brother to Annette, Marie, Leona, Vincent and the late Richard.

Pasquale “Pat” Attenasio, better known as Papa, was a great man, well-respected all-over Revere and beyond.

He was a devoted member of the clubs all around the city, including the Elks, the Moose, the VFW, the Mottolo Post, the Sons of Italy, and the Patriots Civic Club, where he was a past president.

Papa loved horse racing, from watching races and picking winners with Joey from the roof at Meadies, to taking the boys to Suffolk Downs and having them scout the horses, to his many trips to Saratoga with Sean, including a visit this past summer. Horse racing was part of his bond with his grandsons and the entire family, all of whom share great memories of spending days at the track.

There were many times we walked into a bar, restaurant or club with Papa and people turned and said “there he is – the legend” or referred to him as “the godfather.” Papa was revered all over our community, well-known for his generosity, his good humor and dedication to making sure everyone was always having a good time.

There was nothing more important to Papa than family, and no more cherished memory than spending every Christmas Eve together. It was a special day for all, but especially Papa. Papa loved to put on his Santa hat and create mischief – teasing the kids by making them wait hours to get their gifts, or “accidentally” giving kids the wrong gifts or even taking them for himself. He loved watching the kids eventually open and enjoy their presents. He also loved to not-so-secretly pass out envelopes to the older grandkids, making them promise not to tell mom and dad and more importantly Nana. Papa beamed with pride over everything he made happen for all of us on Christmas. By the end of the night, Papa would always give a colorful retelling of his famous stories of being a truck driver in the rough-and-tumble world of Revere in the 1960’s and 1970’s and stories from his cherished vacations and nights out to eat with his wife and kids.

Papa was a hard-working man, a strong father, and an amazing grand, great-grand and great-great-grandfather – but even more than that, he was our best friend and the rock of our family. If there is one thing Papa can be most proud of, it’s the amazing family he and his wife Joyce helped create – four children, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and endless love and memories. Papa’s legacy will live forever in all of us and all of you, FUNNY FACE, WE LOVE YOU!

Please join us for the Funeral at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, November 23 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at www.stjude.org. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Marianna Carbone

Of Revere

Marianna G. Carbone of Revere passed away on November 16. She was 78 years old.

Born in East Boston, the beloved daughter of the late Mary (Serra) and Michael Giannattasio, her biggest passion was babysitting her grandchildren and her great nieces and nephews.

She was the devoted wife of 50 years to Joseph C. Carbone and the loving mother of James Carbone and his wife, Jessica of Peabody and Melissa Turco and her husband, Jeffrey of Winthrop, dear sister of Phyllis Viglione of Revere, sister-in-law of Gerald Carbone and his wife Cathy of Florida and New Hampshire; cherished grandmother of Rosario, Mary, Joseph, Dominic, Lyla, Julianna, Grace and Matteo; beloved aunt of Joseph Viglione and his wife, Lisa of Saugus, Marlene Forbes of East Boston, Michele D’Ambrosio and her husband, Dave of Revere, Denise D’Agostino and her husband, Frank of Ipswich, Joseph Carbone and his wife, Georgine of Billerica and Michelle Wroble of North Easton. She is also survived by several great nieces and great nephews.

The funeral was conducted from the Caggiano-O’Maley-Frazier Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 22 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church. Rev. Christopher O’Connor celebrated the mass and offered prayers at the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com.

Isabelle Gardiner

Family Was Most Important to Her

Family and friends attended a Funeral Mass on Monday, November 21 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St. Winthrop, for Isabelle C. (LaRaia) Gardiner who died peacefully on Tuesday, November 15 at Presentation Rehabilitation in Newton following a long illness. She was 96 years old. Interment immediately followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Isabelle was born on July 10, 1926 in East Boston to her late parents, Paul and Frances (Costa) LaRaia. She and& her sister, Rose “Babe” were raised and educated in East Boston. She was a graduate of Girls’ High, Class of 1944. Isabelle was a proud and loving mother to her only child, Leslie Isabelle and was absolutely devoted to her daughter and taught her good morals, faith and love for family. She raised her daughter with her mother, Frances while she worked full time along the way. She began her working career as a buyer at Conrads in Boston. For a period of time, she later took an administrative position at Emery Air Freight International, where she worked for over 35 years.

After working and retiring from Emery, Isabelle secured a part time position with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, where she would spend 17 years, then she retired.

Isabelle loved her grandchildren and especially adored her great grandchildren. Family was most important to her, she had an extremely close relationship with her sister, Rose, and her sons, Alan and Laurence, as well. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and stories for them all to share.

She was the beloved wife of 37 years to the late William F. Gardiner, Jr., loving and devoted mother of Leslie A. Ciampi and her husband, Peter L. of Lexington; cherished grandmother of Courtney M. Ciampi of Lake Bluff, IL., Holly C. Reil and her husband, Jon of Brookline and Gretchen Ciampi – Conti and her husband, Richard of Arlington; the adored great grandmother of Cole, Saige, Chase, Logan, Vienna, Simone, Leonardo and Vincent; the treasured sister of the late Rose M. “Babe” Giangregorio; the wonderful aunt of Alan L. Giangregorio and his wife, Denise of Winthrop and Lawrence P. Giangregorio and his wife, Irene of Wellfleet and their families.

The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals are most honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Nicholas Zenga

U.S. Postal Service Retiree

Nicholas M. Zenga of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 21 at 69 years of age.

Nicholas was a longtime employee of the United States Postal Service.

He was the beloved the beloved husband of the late Cheryl (Plagenza) Zenga; devoted father of Steven Merrill and his wife, Laurie, Christina Galleguillos and her husband, Neil, Joyce Bouche and her husband, Mark, and Kim Zenga; dear brother of Barbara, Charlotte, Patty, Anthony, Judith, Rhonda, and the late Annette, Frank, Robert, Charlie and John and cherished grandfather of Marc “Bud” and Jordan “Squish” Bouche; Matthew, Tommy, Jessica and the late Cheryl Chesbrough; Cailyn, Caleigh, Cameron and Chris Merrill and Patrick and Michael Bixby and treasured great-grandfather of Madison, Elisa and Aria. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Nicholas’s life by gathering for a memorial service at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) East Boston, on Tuesday, November 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. May he rest in peace.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.ruggieromh.com

Edward Spears

Provincetown Chef, formerly of Revere

Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately for Edward M. Spears, 47, who died on Tuesday, November 8 at the McCarthy Care Center in East Sandwich on Cape Cod, following a long battle with liver cancer.

Eddie was born in Boston to Muriel D. Spears and Edward Manfra. He was raised and educated in Provincetown and attended Provincetown High School where heplayed soccer and hockey for Provincetown High School. He was very good at both sports and was an excellent teammate.

Eddie knew his calling was to work in the food industry and he followed his passion.

He worked in various restaurants in Provincetown and around Cape Cod. He enjoyed cooking and watching people enjoy his food. He also enjoyed gardening where he would grow fruits,vegetables and herbs. His biggest blessing was his son, Justin, he loved him unconditionally and strived to be the best father he could. Unfortunately, due his declining heath and prognosis, he was forced to stop working. We are all saddened by the loss of this wonderful young man who had so much potential and love to give.

He was the loving father of Justin Spears, cherished son of Muriel D. Spears of Provincetown and the late Edward Manfra, treasured brother of Richard Days of Cambridge, beloved grandson of Ralph McAllister and his late wife, Ellen McAllister and the late Denise McAllister and special cousin of Samantha Jo, Meghan, Olivia, Brittany and Jeffrey. He is also lovingly survived by many aunts and uncles.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.