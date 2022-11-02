News

Celebrating All Hallows Eve In Revere

by  •  • 0 Comments
Lots of ghosts, goblins and super heroes visited the “Haunted Library” at the Revere Children’s
Library last Saturday evening as part of the City’s All Hallows Eve event celebrating the holiday throughout the city.
Meet Connor Tiernan, and Masidon and Taryn Roberts
enjoying the many different activities at All Hallow’s Eve in Revere last Saturday night.
Recently escaped from Hogwarts, Alex and Samantha Martinez.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.