Obituaries 11-09-2022

Linda Barys

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1968

Funeral Services were held in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals for Linda L. (Napolitano) Barys who died unexpectedly at her home in Saugus on Friday, October 28. She was 72 years old. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Linda was born in Chelsea on March 6, 1950 to the late Roger and Alice (Neri) Napolitano. She was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1968.

Linda’s working career was spent in retail. She began working at Jordan Marsh Co. in Boston, then later at Assembly Square Mall in Somerville. She left and went to work for Filene’s at the Square One Mall in Saugus until it closed. She retired at 65 years old, while working at Target.

Linda’s greatest joy was her son, Rick. She loved him unconditionally. She was blessed with a wonderful daughter-in-law when Rick married his wife, Diane (Crivello). They gave her the biggest joy and gift with two grandchildren, Brandon and Dillon. Linda enjoyed her bowling league at the Town Line, as well as playing bingo and watching her beloved Boston Bruins.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Barys, loving mother of Richard A. “Rick” Perry and his wife, Diane L. of Peabody, cherished Nana of Brandon M. Perry and Dillon T. Perry, both of Peabody and the dear sister of the late Roger A. Napolitano. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends.

Remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

Marie Morello

Longtime Banking Industry Employee

Marie L. (Guinasso) Morello of Revere died on November 1 at the age of 84.

Marie worked as a clerk in the banking industry for many years as well as at Cerretani’s and White Hen Pantry in Revere.

The beloved wife of the late Angelo, she was the devoted mother of Laura Bohn and her husband, Steven of Revere, Renay Coppola and her husband, Glenn of New Hampshire, and Gary Morello and his wife, Jean of Methuen; cherished grandmother of Arielle, Steven and Gavin and dear sister of Arthur Guinasso and his wife, Linda of Revere and the late Eugene and Fred Guinasso. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews including her special niece Lynne Cipullo and sidekick Jose Flores.

Her Funeral was held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Tuesday, November 8 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church and interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neurofibromatosis North East, 9 Bedford St, #3 Burlington, MA 01803

Lisa Uminski

May 16, 1952 – November 3, 2022

Lisa Uminski, “The Little Queen,” with her family at her side, passed unexpectedly and all too soon to her Lord, and her family in heaven on Thursday, November 3. She was 60 years of age.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the loving daughter and cherished angel of Alfred H. Uminski and Elaine H. (Davis) Uminski, as a young girl, Lisa attended Williams School in Chelsea, the Parlin Jr. High School in Everett and participated with the Bay Cove Program. Lisa lived with her family in Chelsea for most of her life and in Revere for the last 20 years.

In her lifetime, she brought immense joy to those privileged to know her. Her very special day came every May 16th, she enjoyed collecting beaded necklaces, doing arts and crafts, reading, and competing in the Special Olympics, receiving various gold and silver medals. She followed the Red Sox and football and cheering on any team player wearing the number 16. She was an honorary lifetime member of the St. Stanislaus Choir. She also enjoyed traveling with family and playing games of chance.

Lisa joins her beloved mother, Elaine Uminski in heaven and leaves her father, Alfred Uminski to mourn her passing, along with her brother Kenneth J. Uminski, Sr. and his wife, Lori, her sister, guardian, and caregiver, Lorianne Uminski, all of Revere. She was the adored aunt of Brittany, Daniel and his wife, Amy, Kenneth, Jr., and Gianna Uminski.

Her Funeral will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, today, Wednesday, November 9 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church, 670 Washington Ave, Revere at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with committal at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Should friends desire, contributions in Lisa’s name may be made to Special Olympics, 450 Maple St., Danvers, MA 01923 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. WWW.StJude.org/Donate

Stephen Craven

Past Grand Knight of Revere Council #179, Holy Name Society member and Boy Scout leader of Troop 5

Stephen M. Craven, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on October 31 at the age of 66.

Born on June 30, 1956 to the late John and Rose (Iannelli), he was the dear brother of Jessica Consoli and her husband, John of Melrose, John Craven and his wife, Janet of Milton, David Craven and his wife, Susan of Reading, Antonette Dennis and her husband, Philip of Revere, Daniel Craven and his wife, Nancy of Abington and the late Peter Craven; cherished nephew of Ann Serra and her sons: Robert, Christopher, James and Marc. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Stephen was a graduate of the Revere High School, Class of 1974 and he played football. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He relished celebrating all the traditions including his annual St. Patrick’s dinner, Easter pizzachiena and the Christmas Eve feast.

There were two things Stephen loved watching on TV – old westerns (like Bonanza and Gunsmoke) and football games. Of course he was a New England Patriots fan, but he loved watching all football games. For many years, he was in a fantasy football league and he watched every football game he could get on TV to keep up with his fantasy team.

Stephen adored being an uncle and great-uncle. An active parishioner of St. Anthony’s Church, he was past Grand Knight of the Revere Council #179, a Holy name member and a Boy Scout leader of Troop 5. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

His funeral was held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, November 7 followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere and interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to My Brother's Table, 98 Willow St, Lynn, MA 01901 or at https://mybrotherstable.org.