News Briefs

Council Votes Against Committee Appointment

The Revere City Council voted unanimously against the appointment of Natividad Hernanez to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro, chair of the Council’s Appointments Subcommittee, informed his colleagues that Hernandez had failed to appear at three meetings of the committee.

The Appointments Subcommittee offered an unfavorable recommendation, and the full Council went along with recommendation and rescinded the appointment.

Temporary Overnight Closures of the Callahan Tunnel (Route 1A Northbound)

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be implementing temporary overnight closures of the Callahan Tunnel (Route 1A northbound) in Boston. The closures will take place on Monday, October 24, and on Tuesday October 25, during overnight hours between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The closures are necessary to allow crews and contractors to safely and effectively deliver and install new pumps and equipment for the Callahan Tunnel vent buildings.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers traveling to Logan Airport and East Boston. Motorists should follow detour signs through the Ted Williams Tunnel.

MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed, and use caution while approaching and traveling through the area.

These operations are weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

USPS Announces Holiday Mailing Deadlines To Service Members Abroad

As the holidays are fast approaching, so are the mailing deadlines to send presents and merriment to friends and loved ones serving away from home. Be prepared and get your letters and packages in the mail in time to ensure their delight this festive season.

To send packages to military and diplomatic addresses abroad, the Postal Service offers a discounted price of $20.95 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. The price includes a $1.50 discount per box for mail sent to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) destinations worldwide.

Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at Post Office locations and can also be ordered via usps.com. Postage, labels and customs forms can also be printed online anytime using the Click-N-Ship feature. All mailing products can be found at the Postal Store.

The Postal Service is expecting to process more than 10.1 million pounds of mail for APO/FPO/DPO destinations this holiday season.