The Holmbergs Making It a Family Affair at RFD

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere Fire Department’s Captain and EMT Carl Holmberg knows first-hand what it means to “take your child to work”. Holmberg, a Dorchester native and 21 year veteran of the RFD, is working alongside his son, Nathaniel, who joined the department this year.

Nathaniel attended Revere Public Schools and is a graduate of the Northeast Vocational High School. After graduating from high school, Nat enlisted in the United States Marine Corps attending boot camp at Parris Island from February to May 2017. He went to Camp Geiger for three months to become a machine gunner and worked out of the 1/25 B Company stationed in Londonderry, New Hampshire

Despite the challenges and dangers of being on the fire department, both Holmbergs are excited to be working together.

“My experience with the department has been awesome. I have great officers and senior firefighters to teach me. Being on the job with my father is great as well. From being around it my whole life growing up to actually being on the job is really cool,” said Nathaniel.

“I am extremely proud to have Nat on the department but also a little nervous. It’s a dangerous job, but he is a smart young man who has been trained well at the academy. As a parent you always want to see your child do well in life. This job, like any, is not perfect but to see my son have a job in the fire service lets me know he has the greatest job in the world. He has definitely made his mother and I proud,” added the elder Holmberg.

Carl and his wife, Serena, are also the parents of Tage who is a freshman at Revere High School.