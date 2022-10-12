News Briefs

Veterans Day Ceremony Planned

The Revere Veterans Committee in cooperation with Mayor Brian Arrigo will conduct their annual Veterans Day program on Friday, November 11, at the Joseph L. Mottola VFW Post 4524, 61 Lucia Ave., Revere, at 5:00 PM on behalf of the Veterans of Revere.

Invited guests are retired military personnel from the Chelsea Soldiers Home.

A Chinese food buffet will be served at a cost of $20.00 per person. Anyone wishing to purchase a complete table of 10 in advance may call 781-244-7430. Individual tickets are being sold at the Revere Veterans Office at 249 Rear Broadway Revere and by Al Terminiello, Jr. and Ira Novoselsky.

Payments must be made by Monday, November 7, 2022. Dancing will follow the event and dinner to the music of DJ Alan LaBella.

Arrigo Responds to this Year’s Rising Energy Costs

As energy costs are slated to rise substantially in the coming months, Mayor Arrigo is taking several measures to educate residents and offer ways to save on their utility bills.

The City of Revere is currently gathering educational materials from the state and Mass Save program to provide residents with some ways to cut back on their energy expenses this coming winter. Additionally, there will be opportunities to attend information sessions for those interested in purchasing electricity from a competitive supplier. These sessions will also provide residents with some tips on how to avoid scams associated with energy suppliers.

At the upcoming City Council meeting on Monday, October 17, Mayor Arrigo will seek approval from the City Council to establish a community electricity aggregation program, similar to what many other surrounding communities have in place.

“We are working diligently to help our residents through these unprecedented energy rate increases,” said Mayor Arrigo, “and having our own electricity aggregation program will provide our residents with more options and offer reliable competition.”

Establishing a municipal aggregation program requires approval by the City Council and from the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, resulting in a process that will take several months to complete. In the meantime, stay up-to-date by subscribing to regular updates and the Revere weekly newsletter atwww.revere.org/connect.

City, Partners to Host ‘Shred-it Saturday’ Oct. 15

One of the best ways to prevent identity theft is to shred your unwanted important papers in a cross shredder. This Saturday, October 15th from 9 am to 12 pm the Revere Adult Center and the Revere Consumer Affairs Office is hosting “Shred-It Saturday” in the City Hall parking lot (281 Broadway). The event is being sponsored and underwritten by Rockland Trust Bank.

Residents are invited to bring up to two paper bags or two small boxes of papers for shredding by New England Shredding Services. Recommended materials include tax records, bank statements, credit cards statements and financial records. Please note, the IRS and Mass DOR require you keep tax returns for 3 years from the filing date.

The event is rain or shine and will end if the truck fills before 12 noon. Residents with questions or require additional information can contact the Revere Consumer Affairs Office at [email protected]