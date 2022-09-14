Obituaries 09-14-2022

Paul Murray Arsenault

Of Revere

Paul Murray Arsenault of Revere passed away on September 8 surrounded by his family.

The son of Anida (Castle) Murray and preceded in death by Norman Murray and the son of Arthur and Laura Arsenault, born in Saugus on February 14, 1964; father of Kate Pifer (Murray), Jonathan Amoroso, Tiara Murray and Jasmine Murray; long time companion of Robin Montgomery, dear brother of Jane Cole, John Murray, Renee Sorenson, Laura Flynn, Pamela Burroughs, Todd Arsenault, Robbie Daddario, Jessica Grover, Norman Murray, and Katherine Murray. A devoted and cherished grandfather to Sebastian, Trevor, and Isaiah and also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held for the immediate family at the New Pine Grove Cemetery in Raymond, NH.

Fr. Gerald Russell Dunn

April 29, 1929 – September 7, 2022

Father Gerald Russell Dunn was born in Revere on April 29, 1929, the son of Gerald and Kathleen (Donovan) Dunn.

He was educated at the Immaculate Conception High School in Revere, St. Andrew’s Seminary in Rochester, NY, and St. Paul’s Seminary in Ottawa, Canada.

Father Dunn was ordained a Priest on June 15th, 1957 by the most Rev. Matthew Brady at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Manchester, N.H.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Muriel Dunn of Danvers; three nieces and one nephew: Deborah, Barbara, Susan and Thomas. Russell was preceded in death by his dear brother, Tommy and his niece, Karen.

The Rite of Reception of the Body took place Monday, September 12 at Parish of the Assumption St. Mary Church (corner of Chestnut and Third Streets where Father Dunn lay in state. A Mass of Christian Burial with Bishop Peter Anthony Libasci as celebrant follows and burial was in the family lot in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Somersworth, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Father Dunn’s memory may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a Native American Mission of your choice.

Linda Giordano

Her Presence, Bright Smile and Sense of Humor Will Live On in Each of Those Who Loved Her

Funeral Services were conducted in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals on September 13 for Linda M. (Rigano) Giordano, who died on Thursday, September 8 at the Melrose – Wakefield Hospital in Melrose, following a one year valiant and defiant battle with lung cancer. She was 71 years old.

Linda was born in Malden to her late parents, Basil and Nancy (Caruso) Rigano. She was raised and educated in Malden and attended Malden Public Schools.

She married her former husband, Gerald L. Giordano, Sr. and moved to Revere where she raised her two children. Linda was a proud mother and also worked, at times, two jobs to support her family. She was extremely hardworking, fun loving and always ready for fun. She worked as a bartender at the Shipwreck Lounge on Revere Beach, working there for 40 years until they closed their doors. She later worked at the Keno Counter at Santarpio’s Restaurant in Peabody, until her health declined.

Linda cherished her family and adored her grandchildren, more than life itself. She had many fond and special relationships with many close friends and family. She loved listening to country music and going to any casino or beach. She was also a fabulous baker and she always enjoyed sharing her treats with those she loved.

Although her health declined, it didn’t stop her will to live and fight. She even worked during her illness and being around people was the best medicine for her, especially her family, she fought hardest for them.

Her presence, bright smile and sense of humor will live on in each of those who loved her.

She was the loving mother of Renee L. Rodriguez and her husband, Jamie, Sr. of Malden and Gerald “Jerry” Giordano, Jr. of Tampa, Florida; the cherished and proud nana of Janae M. Rodriguez and Jordan L. Rodriguez, both of Malden, Jamie M. Rodriguez, Jr. and his wife, Marissa of Winthrop, Gabrielle Giordano and Ariel Weatherbee, both of Exeter, NH; the dear sister of Deborah Sica and her husband, Richard of Malden, Basil Rigano, Jr. and his wife, Andrea of Malden, Joanne Centrella of Tewksbury, Nancy Rigano of Malden, Angelo Rigano of Reading and the late Santi Rigano, Sr. and Anne Louise Corapi; the treasured aunt of Malden City Councilor Jadeane Sica of Malden, who was her caregiver for several years. She is also lovingly survived by her godchildren: Joe Centrella of Chester, N.H. and Arianna Rigano-Kelley of Malden and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, her Aussie Poo “Cassie” and the late Lasso Apso “Bella Dora” whom she loved unconditionally.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Donald Portalla, Sr.

“The Dad” Will Truly Be Missed by His Family and Will Forever Be in Their Hearts.

Donald F. Portalla, Sr., of Wakefield, formerly of Revere and Saugus, passed away on September 7 surrounded by family.

Also known as “The Dad,” he was a proud union longshoremen ILA local 805 for over 60 years.

The beloved husband of 55 years to the late Corinne (Santarpio) Portalla, he was the father of Edward Portalla, Vincent “Gigi” Marino, Donald F. Portalla Jr. and his wife, Joyce (Indorato), the late Louis Portalla, and Kim Portalla and her fiancé, Gerard Tholen; dear brother of William John Portalla and his wife, Dorothy, Edward Francis Portalla, Charlotte Frances Curley, the late Francis Donald Portalla, the late Mary Stone, the late Louise Potenza, the late Joseph Louis Portalla, and the late Louis Joseph Portalla Jr. and his surviving wife, Lorraine. Donald also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The Dad will truly be missed by his family and will forever be in their hearts.

Anna McCarthy

Her Energy Was Endless, the More She Did the Happier She Was

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on September 13 in the Immaculate Conception Church for Anna I. (Alba) McCarthy, 92, who died on Monday, September 5 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following a brief illness. Interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Anna was born in Medford to her late parents, Alphonso and Pauline (Bellitti) Alba, she was one of five children. She was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1948.

In 1953, Anna married her husband John A. “Mac” McCarthy. The couple remained in Revere where they happily raised and made a loving home for their two children. Anna worked as a bookkeeper at McCarthy & Sons Dairy Products. Anna managed working fulltime, raising her children and making sure everything at home was fastidious. In 1992, she lost her dear husband, her son took over the family business and she continued to carry on her bookkeeping duties.

Anna always enjoyed being with her friends off doing something fun. She was an avid bowler, card player, gardening and cleaning and decorating her home. Anna’s energy was endless, the more she did the happier she was. Anna’s love that she demonstrated to her family and friends was profound and will never be forgotten.

The beloved wife of the late John A. “Mac” McCarthy, Sr. , she was the loving mother of Robin A. McCarthy and John A. McCarthy, Jr., both of Revere; grandmother of Ryan J. McCarthy of Revere; sister of Benjamin Alba and his wife, Ann of Revere and the late Anthony Alba, Eleanor Aiello and Mary R. Cardillo. She is also lovingly survived by her precious canine companions, Chelsey, Nicki and Sienna and by many nieces and nephews.

Joseph Ritchie

Master Mechanic and Hardworking Family Man

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, September 14 from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Joseph W. “Joe” Ritchie, 71, who died on Wednesday, September 7 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, after sustaining a fall at home. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Joe was born in Everett, and was raised and educated in Revere. Joe worked as an auto mechanic all of his working career. He worked at Atamian Ford Dealership in Boston for many years and later at Hertz Car Rental. He was a master mechanic, and his skill set allowed him to fix any type of automobile. He was also extremely handy and was able to do carpentry work as well. He enjoyed staying busy by fixing or repairing things.

Joe loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a dedicated hardworking family man.

The devoted husband of 21 years to Deborah L. (Kenney) Ritchie of Revere, he was the loving father of Sherry A. Rose and her husband, Wayne D. of Revere, Frederick E. Landers and his wife, Tara of Scottstown, OH, Jay Strangman and his wife, Jennifer of North Reading, Shawn Strangman and his wife, Tracey of Haverhill and Jenna Busick and her husband, Daniel of Raymond, NH; cherished papa of 12 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one more on the way. He is the surviving brother of five late brothers and sisters. He is also lovingly survived by the late Victor and Sadie Pennell, who raised and loved him and who he cherished and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.

Eileen Frizzi

Of Revere

Eileen (Lombardi) Frizzi,of Revere, formerly of Everett, died on September 8 at the age of 78.

Eileen was born and raised in Everett by her late parents Ralph and Rose (Goodman) Lombardi. She worked many years at Schrafft’s Candy Factory and later at Toys R US at Northgate Shopping Plaza.

The beloved wife of Anthony Frizzi of Revere, she was the devoted mother of Nicole Reynolds and her husband, Mark of Billerica. Anthony Frizzi, Jr. of Rockland and Anthony Perullo of Winthrop, cherished grandmother of Chloe Reynolds; dear sister of Teresa D’Albenzio of Derry, NH, Lorraine Smith of New Bedford, Patricia Tranfaglia of East Wareham, Andrea Lapham of Hawaii and the late Ralph Lombardi Jr, Gloria Cimmino, Lori Paratore, and Mary Lombardi. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be today, Wednesday, September 14 from 4 to 8 p..m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Sandra Ferri

Of Revere

Sandra (Cutillo) Ferri of Revere passed away on September 11.

Sandra (Cutillo) Ferri of Revere passed away on September 11.

The wife of the late Vincent R. Ferri, she was the cherished loving companion of Al Doucette of Revere, devoted mother of Vincent G. Ferri and his wife, Lisa of Revere; loving nana of Vincent and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Sandra's life by gathering at St. Anthony's Church in Revere on Thursday, September 15 at 11 a.m. for a Funeral Mass. Services will conclude with Sandra being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sandra's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Linda Monaco

She Was Happiest Surrounded by Her Family

Funeral Services were conducted in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals for Linda J. (Cannarozzo) Monaco, 68, who passed away on August 29 following a hard-fought battle with ALS.

Born in Chelsea, she was raised in Somerville before the family settled in Revere. She attended Revere schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1972. Following graduation, Linda continued her education by attending and completing courses at the IBM School for Computing. With her new skills, she soon entered the workforce. She worked for Gillette in their corporate offices in the Prudential Center for a number of years until she began her family. Linda dedicated herself to her family, raising her five boys.

Linda loved being surrounded by her family, especially her children and her grandchildren. Her nurturing nature drew her to children and she especially loved being around babies. She was happiest simply being around family and she enjoyed watching football and was a fan of Patrick Mahomes. She also loved to walk, listen to music, and loved cats.

She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

The beloved daughter of Vincenzo Cannarozzo of Revere and the late Mary C. (Iovanna) Cannarozzo, she was the devoted mother of James A. Monaco and his wife, Jennifer of Oakland, CA, Anthony J. Monaco and his wife, Crystal of Southbridge, Joseph R. Monaco, Michael J. Monaco and Matthew M. Monaco, all of Revere; cherished grandmother of Francesca, Delilah, Anthony and Javi; dear sister of Maryann Cifuni and her husband, Gennaro of Revere; treasured niece of Rosalie Klaus and Josie Lusso. She is also lovingly survived by Anthony G. Monaco of South Hamilton, Justin Prasol of Revere, Diane Welch and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Marion Viveiros

Former Proprietor of Oceanview Kennel of Revere

Marion (Chute) Viveiros of Woburn, formerly of Revere, died on September 10. The beloved wife of the late John Belen, she was the devoted mother of Lisa Cutting of Revere, George Cutting of Woburn and Darlene Serino and her husband, Anthony Serino, Jr. of Revere; cherished grandmother of Morgan Banner, Mathew Cutting, Alexia Serino, Lindsay Cutting and Amanda Cutting; dear sister of Diane Powers of Melrose and the late Alfred Chute. She is also lovingly survived by her Goddaughter Danielle Toppi-Palazzo, her nieces and nephews and her Maltipoo, Nicki.

Marion was the former proprietor of Oceanview Kennel of Revere. Marion enjoyed life to its fullest. She loved camping with her family and friends, fishing, her trips to Mohegan Sun, dog shows, and most recently gardening. Marion was passionate about rescuing and placing dogs in safe, happy homes.

Visiting hours will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday September 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. immediately followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sweet Paws Rescue, 310 Main St, Groveland MA 01834 or visit sweetpawsrescue.org .

Muriel Elsie Roos

A Woman With Profound Faith, Known by Many as a “Prayer Warrior’

Muriel Elsie (Carpenter) Roos, passed away on Sunday, September 11 at the Newbridge on the Charles Nursing Facility. Muriel died peacefully and was found in a manner that shows her true spirit; she was found kneeling by her bedside, all showered and done up as if going to church-undoubtedly praying to Jesus. She was 94 years old.

Muriel was born in Chelsea on November 21, 1927 to her late parents, Orlando Carpenter and Florence May (Parsons) Jones. She is the loving mother of Dianne Nowell and her late husband, Paul Nowell of Stoneham, Donna Schiller and her husband, Stephen Schiller of Weymouth and Judy Russi and husband, Lawrence “Larry” Russi of Revere; a cherished grandmother of Skipper Carino, Matthew Carino and his wife, Genevieve Phelps, Audra DeBaets and her husband, Kevin DeBaets, Amanda Schiller, Coralie Russi and her husband, Joseph “Joe” Agron and Sarah Russi; adored great-grandmother of Shane, Davey, Karina, Adam, Mia and Alexander; dear sister of the late Margery L. Warford, Doris Carlino, and June Semon. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Muriel was raised and educated in Everett and later lived in Malden at the Heritage Senior Building before living at the Jack Satter house on Revere Beach. She was formerly married to Harold P. Roos, with whom she began her family. She was a devoted housewife and mother of three daughters. She worked various jobs while raising her girls, later holding a job she adored as a Customer Service Representative at the Bible Gift Shop located in Maplewood Square in Malden, a place for her to evangelize to others when she wasn’t busy taking the train into Downtown Crossing to tell people about Jesus. Muriel was a woman with profound faith, known by many as a “prayer warrior”. She would often pray for people and minister to the homeless and help encourage people who were downtrodden by spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Her family looked to her for strength, wisdom and guidance because she was a strong, loving and faithful mother, grandmother and friend.

Muriel was a member of many churches and a devout supporter of ministries and outreaches. She never missed an opportunity to usher someone up to an “Altar Call”-to give themselves to the Lord. Having met Muriel means having been asked, “Do you know Jesus?” As the trumpets sound off in heaven for the arrival of a new Queen Muriel, let us all remember one of her favorite verses, “16 For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.

17

For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” (John 3:16-17)

Family is respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday, September 15 at 11 a.m.in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake Street, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Glendale Christian Lighthouse Church, 701 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.

Muriel always carried a $1, $5 or $10 bill for someone in need on the street, perhaps we can all to add that to our pockets in remembrance of Muriel and pass on her spirit of caring for those in need.

The staff at Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals is honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements.