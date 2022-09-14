RHS Roundup

RHS Volleyball Team Soars With 4–0 Start

The Revere High girls volleyball team served notice that it will be one of the top teams in the Greater Boston League in 2022, winning all four of its matches in decisive fashion in the opening week of the season.

The Lady Patriots’ dominance has been evident — they won three contests by 3-0 shutouts and the other by a 3-1 margin.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her squad opened their season last Tuesday with a non-league encounter at Archbishop Williams and made the long bus ride home from Braintree a happy one with a 3-1 win, 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19.

The Lady Patriots were led by Tassaya DaCosta, who dished out 25 assists for her teammates, and Gabriela De La Rosa, who recorded 13 kills.

The following day Revere took on GBL foe Somerville and posted a 3-0 shutout. After the Lady Patriots pulled out a hard-fought first set, 25-23, the Lady Patriots asserted control, taking the next two sets by healthy margins, 25-13 and 25-19.

DaCosta had 18 assists and Fiona Musaraj had six kills.

This past Friday Revere won another non-league contest, handily defeating Winthrop by scores of 25-19, 25-14, and 25-13.

A highlight of the match for Revere was the total of 23 aces delivered by Lady Patriot servers.

That set the stage for a highly-anticipated battle with Lynn Classical, one of the top teams in the GBL.

Mimmo and her squad set the tone from the outset of the match with a big win in the opening set, 25-11, and then took the second set handily, 25-13. Revere clinched the win with. 25-21 victory in the final set.

Dacosta set 15 assists and Ayra Vranic struck for eight kills.

“We think we have the potential to win a GBL title,” said Mimmo. “But we will have to play our best to stay at the top of the league.”

Mimmo and her crew will take on four GBL rivals in the coming week: They are scheduled to host Lynn English today (Wednesday) and will travel to Medford on Friday. They will make the short trek down Broadway to Chelsea on Monday for a key battle with the Red Devils and will return home to entertain Malden next Wednesday.

RHS Girls Soccer Earns 2–2 Tie With Somerville

The Revere High girls soccer team earned a 2-2 tie at Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville last Thursday.

After trailing 2-0 in the first half, Erika Mejia, assisted by Sandra Torres, scored the first RHS goal of the season to draw the Lady Patriots within a goal.

Nahomy Galves, off a nice give-and-go pass from Samarah Paiva, then found the back of the Lady Highlander net to bring the contest back to level.

“Somerville was a very tough and feisty team, but we dug deep in the second half,” said RHS head coach Megan O’Donnell.

“We received lockdown defense from Giselle Salvador, Ari Pina, Samarah Paiva, and Fatima Olivia. Our midfielders — Erika Mejia, Sandra Torres, Kyra Delany, and Catalina Chizavo — were solid and pressured Somerville, causing a ton of turnovers so we could take it down the field to have scoring opportunities for our strikers, Nahomy Galvez, Eldaa Samuel, Nataly Oliva, Grace Ramirez, Kaylin Oliva, and Jessica Nova,” added O’Donnell.

Nisrin Sekkat was solid in goal for the Lady Patriots, stopping eight enemy shots.

“Our bench was into the game, as was the entire team, which helped the girls keep fighting the whole game,” O’Donnell noted.

Last Tuesday the RHS girls came out on the short end of a 4-0 decision to Medford in their season-opener. Despite the loss, RHS head coach Megan O’Donnell saw a lot of positive signs from her squad.

“We lost to a very well-coached and talented team, but the effort and hustle were amazing by both teams,” said O’Donnell.

“Medford played a very sound game both offensively and defensively which made it hard for us to score, but we never gave up,” said O’Donnell. “Sandra Torres, Fatima Oliva, Ari Pina, and Giselle Salvador played solidly and goalkeeper Nisrn Sekkatt made a ton of great saves. Our offense struggled a little, but we had a ton of opportunities by Samarah Paiva, Kyra Delaney, Kaylin Oliva, and Grace Ramirez.”

The 2022 edition of the Lady Patriots is led by senior captains Kyra Delaney and Nahomy Galvez, who are primed to lead their team to a successful season with sights set on the GBL title, while junior captains Ari Pina, Giselle Salvador, and Samarah Paiva are looking to build a winning culture for the Revere program.

O’Donnell and her crew were scheduled to host Lynn Classical yesterday (Tuesday) and will entertain Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday). They will trek to non-league opponent O’Bryant High next Monday and travel to Everett next Tuesday.

The Lady Patriot JV squad played its season-opening game vs. Somerville and lost a heart-breaker 4-2.

“The JV team worked hard and had a ton of amazing scoring opportunities, but came up short,” said O’Donell.

Hard-Fought Contest by RHS Field Hockey

The Revere High field hockey team opened its season last Wednesday and engaged in a fierce battle with Greater Boston League rival Malden, coming up on the short end of a 4-3 decision.

The Lady Golden Tornadoes held a 3-0 advantage for most of the contest, but the Lady Patriots refused to quit, scoring three goals off the sticks of Alannah Burke, Matthew Terrell, and Isabella Mendieta in the fourth period to deadlock the contest at 3-3.

However, Malden regained the lead with about two minutes left in the game off a corner play.

“Our kids fought hard in the rain throughout the entire game,” said RHS head coach Briana Scata. “Their grit pushed them to score those three goals when we needed it most. I saw a lot of drive and determination on the field and I’m excited for the rest of the season!”

Scata and her crew were scheduled to host non-league foe Greater Lawrence yesterday (Tuesday) and will entertain non-league opponent Malden Catholic next Tuesday.

RHS Cross-Country Teams Open Season, Seeking New Recruits

The Revere High boys and girls cross-country teams opened their season last Wednesday against Greater Boston League rival Chelsea on the latter’s home course at Admiral’s Hill.

For the boys, Zaraius Bilimoria ran a great first cross country race of his RHS career, finishing fifth and completing the 5K (3.1 mile) race in 23:21.

Senior Captain Brayden Shanley also ran a nice race and finished seventh with a time of 24:04.

“We are very excited to see the progress of freshman Luca Shanley, who used the race as a training session and should be ready for our race on Wednesday at Medford,” noted RHS head coach Mike Flynn.

However, an immediate need for the Patriots is to recruit more runners.

“It’s been a struggle after COVID,” said Flynn, who added that any RHS boys interested in joining the team can meet with him in the RHS field house any day of the week at 2:45.

On the girls side, the Lady Patriots are facing a similar situation.

“We unfortunately didn’t field a full team with this race so early in the season, but we did have three runners complete the race,” said long-time RHS head coach Katie Sinnott.

Freshman Olivia Rocino was the first Revere girl to finish, coming across the line in fourth place with a time of 25:35. Rocio Gonzalez Castillo was right behind in fifth spot with a clocking of 25:43.

And running in her first cross country meet and gutting out her longest run was freshman Stephanie Reyes with a time of 34:34.

Both the boys and girls squads are scheduled to face Medford today (Wednesday) and will run at Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

Boys Soccer To Host Everett Next Tuesday

The Revere High boys soccer team will host Greater Boston League rival Everett next

Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to that contest, the Patriots are scheduled to travel to GBL foe Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday).

The Revere squad stood at 0-1-1 entering yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) match with GBL opponent Lynn Classical. The Patriots tied Medford in their season-opener last Tuesday and came up on the short end of a 2-1 decision to GBL rival Somerville last Thursday.