Obituaries 08-31-2022

Wilson “Will” R. Wareham

Retired Master Electrician, Master Craftsman and US Navy WWII Veteran

Wilson “Will” Wareham, 94, passed away on June 28 with his loving family by his side.

Will was born on December 28, 1927 and was a Chelsea native, but much of his life was spent in Revere. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy on the USS Franklin CV13. Most recently, and a very proud moment for Will, the U.S. Army recognized him for his honorable service with a ride to D.C. on the Honor Flight.

Will returned from the war to start his life with his lifelong sweetheart, Dorothy. They were married in 1947 (at just 19 years old) and had three children. He worked many years as a Master Electrician for Tumblin Electric. Not only was he a Master Electrician, some would say he was also a Master Craftsman!

Will was the master of all woodworking projects, and could out-whittle anyone. When he wasn’t carving tiny boots out of blocks of wood, you could also find him tossing the bocci ball, skunking someone on the cribbage board or enjoying a cold Busch in the sun on his front porch in Egret Circle. He was also a lifetime member of the Broadsound Tuna Club in Revere and the Port Charlotte Moose.

Will was preceded in death by his adoring wife, Dorothy T. Wareham, daughter, Lori T. Palladino, son, William R. Wareham, granddaughter, Tiffany Wareham and grandson, Chris Wareham. He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Patricia Stowell and son-in-law, William and cousin, Leona VanBuskirk and her husband, Jack.

He was the cherished grandfather of Jillian Penfield and her husband, Robert, Whitney Mugford and her husband, Anthony, Alyssa, Christopher and Richie Palladino, Liz Simone, and Kelly Wareham; eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and all the wonderful neighbors of Egret Circle who will miss him dearly.

Services will be private. Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in his honor.

National Cremation Society, 2672 Tamiami Trail- Suite 4 B, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.

Rochelle Judith Novoselsky

Beloved Wife of Ward 2 Councillor

Rochelle “Shelley” Judith (Gaber) Novoselsky of Revere passed on August 25.

She was the beloved wife of Ira Novoselsky who she met in Junior High Sschool and was married to for 52 years, the devoted mother of Seth Novoselsky and his wife, Jeannemarie; loving daughter of the late Louis and the late Anita Gaber; dear sister of Renee’ Gaber, Robert Gaber and the late Rabbi Jason Gaber and loving grandmother of Olivia and Charleigh Novoselsky. She is also survived by her best friend, Nancy Goldstein.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Sunday, August 28 followed by interment in Everett.

Memorial observance will continue at her late residence on today, Wednesday from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish War Veterans, Prince-Strauss-Gorman Post 161, 51 Dehon Street, Revere, MA 02151. For online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website at www.torffuneralservice.com.

Shelley did not have much luck with her health. No one could tell by speaking with her. She felt kvetching was a waste of time. She always said that God would give her only what she was able to handle.

Shelley’s most endearing title was “Bobie”. She wanted to be as good a Bobie to her precious granddaughters, Olivia Rose and Charleigh Jaye as her Bobie Sarah Shalachman was to her. Her granddaughters gave her so much love and nachas. She reveled in all their activities and accomplishments.

Shelley was so proud of the man her son Seth became. He is loving, caring and compassionate. “Seth is a great Dad’ She often boasted.

Shelley leaves her loving husband, Ira, her son Seth and his wife Jeannemarie (Mancuso), Novoselsky and her granddaughters, Olivia Rose and Charleigh Jaye Novoselsky. She also leaves her sister, Renee Gaber and brother, Robert Gaber. Their brother, Rabbi Jason Gaber Z”L” predeceased them in 2000. She also leaves many cousins and friends, all of whom she loved. She leaves her best friend, Nancy Goldstein, with whom she had a special beautiful bond. Shelley and Nancy had known each other since their years in Kindergarten.

Shelley liked to think that when she leaves this world, her love would stay in the hearts of all she loved and who loved her.

Monica DeMauro

Of Revere

Monica (Buettner) DeMauro of Revere passed away on August 20 at the age of 78. Born on September 23, 1943 to the late Arthur Buettner and Nina (Tschernaschkin), she was the beloved wife of 59 years of the late Edward DeMauro, devoted mother of Edward DeMauro and his wife, Michelle of Revere and Lauren Wilson and her husband, William of Saugus, formerly of Revere; cherished grandmother of Olivia DeMauro; dear sister of Michael Sokolowski of Boxford, Nancy Wiggin and her husband, Brian of Revere and the late Laura Holand. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her dear friends: Sandra and Dennis Dutra, Gineen Paul and Dennis Dutra Jr.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Tuesday, August 30 followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Monica’s name to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 or at www.northeastanimalshelter.org. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Kim Mancini

Of Malden

Kim (Olenik) Mancini of Malden passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 26 at the age of 68.

Born in Chelsea on April 24, 1954 to the late William and Bernice (Pisano) Olenik, she was the devoted mother of Matt Mancini of Revere, beloved girlfriend of Lou DeLena of Malden, dear sister of Shane Olenik of Hansen, Cory Olenik and his wife, Monica of Lynn, Colleen Fisher and her husband, Michael of Connecticut, Tracy Gacicia and her husband, Philip of Hansen, Stacy Olenik and her partner, Maggie Buchan of Saugus and the late Troy Olenik. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and her loving fur babies, Cora and Puffy.

Her Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, September 2 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kim’s name to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 or at www.northeastanimalshelter.org. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.