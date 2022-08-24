Derek Anemoduris Joins Forces With Jenna Cirino To Provide Free Haircuts for RPS Middle Schoolers

Special to the Journal

On Monday, August 22, a day typically closed at Derek’s Barber Shop on Park Ave, store owner and barber Derek Anemoduris opened his doors to provide 30 free haircuts for Revere youth during the back-to-school season. Partnering with Revere-raised hairdresser Jenna Cirino and with the help of barber Artie Cook, 30 kids in need will start off their schoolyear with a fresh new cut.

Lauren Buck, Director of the Revere Department of Public Health, with Mayor Brian Arrigo, barber Derek Anemoduris, and John Perella, Director of Youth Success and Engagement.

“Derek is my barber and reached out to me a few weeks ago with this idea, so I knew we needed to help out,” said Mayor Arrigo. “He didn’t want any attention, he just wanted to put smiles on their faces – that’s what this community is all about. I’m really proud of Derek for putting this together and I thank Jenna Cirino for stepping up to the plate. This will make a huge difference for these kids going into the schoolyear.”

Lauren Buck, Director of the Revere Department of Public Health, dropped off back-to-school kits at the beginning of the day with the City’s Social Worker Nicole Palermo. The kits are all filled with products needed to keep them feeling fresh and clean throughout the school year – including shampoo, deodorant, and other toiletries.

Derek’s Barber Shop is located on 235 Park Ave in Revere and Jenna Cirino currently works at B&B Salon (679 Fellsway West) in Medford, MA.