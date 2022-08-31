Revere High Football Plays Well in Scrimmage Versus Burlington

Scrimmages don’t count on the win-loss record, but they do count in the building of momentum for the season department. Coach Lou Cicatelli’s Revere High Patriots took a big step forward by outscoring Burlington High four touchdowns to none in a scrimmage Saturday afternoon on the Red Devils’ home field. “We looked good,” summarized Cicatelli. “Defensively we were swarming to the ball. Each team ran a total of 20 plays with their first teams. They [Burlington] probably had only 30 yards total in offense.” QB Carlos Rizo throws two touchdown passes Junior quarterback Carlos Rizo connected for two touchdown passes, one on a 35-yarder to senior Sami Elasri, and the other a 40-yarder to senior Domenic Boudreau. Elasri, the team’s Iron Man champion, also rushed for a touchdown on a 40-yard trap play, keyed by a block from senior Max Doucette. Senior Chris Cassidy rushed for a 25-yard touchdown. Senior Macon Fuentes had two pass receptions. Nose tackle Jason Shosho, defensive tackle Tommy Pham, and cornerback Medhi Bellemsieh led a strong defensive effort that held Burlington scoreless. Tommy Hou was a standout with 60 yards rushing. Revere hosts Northeast Regional in a scrimmage Friday at 10 a.m. at Della Russo Stadium. Northeast is coached by Revere resident Don Heres, who is also the school’s athletic director.