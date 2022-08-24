Traffic Commission Approves One-Way Signs for Sigourney, Derby Neighborhood for 60 Days

The RevereTraffic Commission gave its approval at its meeting last Thursday to a proposal that seeks to give relief to residents of Sigourney St. and Derby Rd. from the onslaught of motorists who use those streets as cut-throughs from Squire Rd.

Commissioners Paul Argenzio, Police Chief Dave Callahan, and Fire Chief Chris Bright unanimously approved the installation of one-way signs to prevent traffic from coming off Squire Rd. onto those two streets for a 60-day trial period, at which time the commission will review the impact of the one-way signage.

“The residents are seeing an increase in speeding on Derby Rd. and Sigourney St. by motorists who are coming from nearby businesses on Squire Rd.,” said Ward 6 City Councilor Richard Serino, who sponsored the proposal.

A number of residents from the area also spoke in favor of the plan.

Kelli Resendes, a resident of the Grover-Derby neighborhood, told the commission of the speeding problem and that near-accidents are commonplace.

She also said that “trash is everywhere from patrons of the nearby fast-food establishments who cut through and who just whip everything out their windows.”

Michelle Kelley, a 26-year resident of Derby Rd., said she has seen a “tremendous increase in traffic since the Market Basket went in at Northgate. It will only increase more when Popeye’s goes in. We also have an unbelievable amount of trash from the fast-food businesses. This also is a tremendous hazard for kids who play in the street.”

Kelley, who noted that 1600 cars traverse Derby Rd. each day, presented a petition signed by all of the residents in the neighborhood in support of the changes.

Joanne Giannino, a resident of 14 Sigourney St. for 60 years, also presented a petition from her neighbors in support of the one-way signage.

“I have seen many changes over the years and they have not been good,” said Giannino. She said that more than 4100 vehicles, including trucks and buses, traverse Sigourney St. each day on their way to Route 1.

“This has been a nightmare,” said Giannino. “There is not one street that has not been affected. We have been subjected to really terrible stuff.”

Daniel Forte, a resident at 18 Sigourney St. for 30 years, said, “I have to tell you that I never thought it (the volume of traffic) would turn into this,” he said. “Parents should not have to be holding onto their kids for dear life when they step out their front door. We are not merely a cut-through to Northgate, but a cut-through to Route 1. This is just a one-lane residential road that cannot handle 4000 cars per day.”

Revere Police Sgt. Chris Giannino also spoke in favor of the proposal, noting that both he and his neighbors have had their parked cars struck on Sigourney St. Forti added that he has lost three cars that have been totaled by speeding motorists who are cutting-through.

Adele Cataldo, a 40 year resident of Sigourney St., told the commission, “The traffic has increased immensely over the years. My son’s car was struck there. Motorists get upset with us when we just try to back into our driveways. The trucks that speed along the road shake the china in my cabinets.”

However, a Revere resident who said her parents live on Augustus St., which is another side street off Squire Rd. that already sees 1600 vehicles per day, said that the traffic now on Derby Rd. and Sigourney St. simply will be rerouted to the other side streets.

“Doing this will just make this someone’s else’s problem,” she said.

Serino said he acknowledges that his proposal will increase traffic on the other side streets, but said that the principal problems right now are on Derby Rd. and Sigourney St.

“I empathize with the residents of these other streets,” said Serino, “but I think that spreading out the traffic is better than just leaving it all on these two or three streets. This is only the beginning and I do want to see other changes happen. This is not the end of the road.” (No pun intended.)

Argenzio suggested that the commission approve the measures on a trial basis for 60-days in order to determine what impact there will be on Augustus St. and other adjacent streets and, depending on the results, develop a more comprehensive plan to address the traffic problem in the area.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of the 60-day trial.

“We want to give you folks some relief,” said Callahan. “We clearly need to do something. We’re going to focus on this and get the data and come up with a solution.”

In other matters, the commission held a public hearing to take up a proposal by Serino and Ward 3 Councilor Anthony Cogliandro to add stop signs as follows:

a. Add stop signs on Fenley St. where it intersects with Conant St. One sign in each direction.

b. Add stop signs on Fenley St. where it intersects with Carlson St. One sign in each direction.

Both Cogliandro and Serino presented their proposal to the commisison.

“We have a large speeding issue in the city and this is one area that needs to be addressed now with the school year coming up on us ,” said Cogliandro, who noted that Fenley St. is used as a cut-through to get to the nearby school.

Serino said he lives off Fenley St. and told the commissioners that speeding is an issue on Fenley St. and that the stop signs will slow down motorists.

A long-time Fenley St. resident added that Fenley St. is a cut-through and motorists often speed there.

“They’re flying down the street,” he said. “A lot of kids also walk along that street from the school and this is dangerous for them.”

The commission voted unanimously to add the stop signs.

A public hearing was held on a proposal by Ward 1 Councilor Joanne McKenna to amend Schedule VIII of title 10 by adding one-hour parking in front of 910 Winthrop Ave., Monday through Saturday from 8-5.

“This will help Northrop Printing, whose delivery drivers have been receiving tickets,” said McKenna.

The commission unanimously approved the amendment.

The commission also heard two proposals from Disabilities Commission Chairman Ralph DeCicco regarding the installation of handicapped parking signs for 22 Suffolk Ave. and 39 Larkin St.

The commission approved the installation of the signage.