DCR Releases Update on Breakheart Reservation’s Wildland Fires

Below is an update regarding the wildland fires within the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) Breakheart Reservation in the Town of Saugus:

The wildland fires within Breakheart Reservation were ignited on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, as five individual fires. Since then, two of the fires have merged into one fire, and a new fire has also ignited, resulting in the fires burning at various states of containment. The fires are burning in mostly pine and oak woodland leaf litter. Moderate to very active fire behavior has been experienced throughout the incident with continued deep burning and smoldering on all fires.

Due to ongoing drought conditions, firefighting efforts have been challenging. All fires within the drought stricken areas are experiencing extended operations, and can be expected to continue until significant rainfall events occur. Rainfall on Monday, August 22, 2022, brought temporary relief to all ongoing fires. The high humidity and precipitation are lowering ignition potential and will drastically slow fire growth over the next two days. While this will assist firefighters in their ongoing efforts, the minimal amounts of rain will have little effect on ground fuel conditions in the soils.

Additionally, smoke conditions can be expected intermittently throughout the area as fuels continue to burn within the center of the burn areas and weather conditions change.

The Town of Saugus Fire Department (Saugus FD) and DCR Fire have collaborated closely with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS) for support from four individual Forestry Task Forces through the Statewide Fire Mobilization system. The task forces are drawn from multiple cities and towns in fire districts outside the emergency area. They are valuable assets for large or long-term incidents, bringing many resources to bear without depleting any city or town of its own resources.

In order to advance fire suppression efforts, a helicopter operation, coordinated by the Massachusetts Air National Guard, DCR, MEMA, and DFS, was implemented on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The Blackhawk Helicopter from the Massachusetts Air National Guard utilized a 600 gallon bucket in coordination with DCR Fire staff, who provided “air to ground” direction for more than 60 point drops. Although aviation support provides immediate water delivery to remote sections of the fire, helicopter operations will not fully suppress the fire alone, and is considered an added specialized tool for firefighting efforts. Additional water bucket drops may be coordinated; however, that is weather and fire status dependent.

DCR, Saugus FD, and partner organizations will also continue to work to contain the fires using ground methods, such as handline construction with hand tools and digging out suppressing deep burning hot spots.

Furthermore, the public is advised that the park will remain closed through Wednesday, August 24, 2022, due to ongoing fire operations, and in consideration of public safety and the safety of the first responders managing the incident. DCR and its partner agencies continue to urge everyone to use caution and common sense when utilizing any open flame or power equipment that can cause sparks or reach high temperatures outdoors.

Lastly, effective immediately and until further notice, a temporary ban on all open flame and charcoal fires has been put in place across the Massachusetts State Park System in an effort to prevent wildfires, which have been sprouting up throughout the Commonwealth due to drought conditions. Small portable propane grills are still allowed at campgrounds and recreation areas where grilling is permitted.