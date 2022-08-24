Letters to the Editor

Immigration or Invasion?

A report published in an article by the Federation for American Immigration Reform had staggering statistics. During the first year of Biden’s Administration, the illegal alien population increased by 1 million, adding $9.4 billion in cost to American taxpayers! Currently, a total of 15.5 million illegal aliens reside in the USA, and the costs of providing taxpayer funded services and benefits to these and their US-born children now is at a whopping $143.1 billion per year! Biden’s policies such as terminating the construction of the border wall, cancelling of the Mexico Agreement, and the purposeful defiance of Federal Laws has accelerated this illegal invasion.

This is unfair to American Citizens and to those immigrants who came legally. It creates a humanitarian crisis where illegal aliens are being victimized by drug cartels and sex traffickers for profit. Security issues are compromised where vetting for terrorists’ ties has been practically impossible because of the sheer numbers invading our country!

Biden’s favoritism for the illegal immigrants over American citizens have been obvious. For example, DHS made sure that ample baby formula was available to illegal immigrants and their infants, while American Moms faced empty shelves!

President Biden took an oath to protect and defend our Constitution, our Laws, and our citizens. But he has failed miserably on all counts! We are a welcoming Nation. But immigration must be controlled with common sense. Without a strong, secure and cohesive America, we cannot give security or help to anyone else.

Lucia Hunter

Regarding the Win Waste Proposal

Dear Editor,

As a former longtime City Councillor in Revere, I feel compelled to offer my thoughts on the WIN Waste proposal for a Host Community Agreement in Saugus.

First and foremost, it is important to acknowledge that this is a Saugus issue that should be decided by Saugus officials – as well as the state when the time comes. In my two decades on the Revere City Council, I can’t recall a situation in which an elected official from another community tried to influence a matter that was before us in Revere.

That does not mean Revere should be without a voice in this discussion. But it should be a voice supported by science and facts, not opinion and emotion.

Revere residents should be aware that the trash that is collected curbside in our city is brought to WIN Waste for disposal and, ultimately, is converted into electricity. The landfill at the WIN Waste facility is used only for the ash that is generated as part of the waste-to-energy process.

Unlike some who are vocal opponents of WIN Waste, I have taken the time to tour the plant and landfill on several occasions, in order to get a first-hand look at the operation and ask any questions or state any concerns I may have had. Through those opportunities, as well as research I have done on my own, I came to the conclusion that any fair-minded person would reach: WIN Waste operates in compliance with all permits and poses no risk to public health or the environment.

One of the first questions I asked when I went there concerned the “unlined” landfill that we have heard so much about. As it turns out, the landfill is surrounded by a barrier wall that provides as much or even more protection than a traditional plastic liner. That is not an opinion, but rather a conclusion reached by MassDEP in endorsing the use of that type of groundwater protection system.

The City of Revere and Town of Saugus have enjoyed a productive working relationship. I think it is fair to say we each want what is best for the other community. Perhaps we would be better served by allowing our counterparts in Saugus to determine what that is.

Anthony T. Zambuto